(Guardian) Stranded voyagers to the world down under discover what doesn't kill you directly, will definitely piss you off
    Awkward, Ship, cruise ship, Cruise ship, Viking Orion, ship's hull, Australia, South Australia, marine growth  
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Looked for a reason to care, but came up empty handed.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sounds like the whole ship came down with clammidia.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What's the problem? I'm sure the passengers are having a hull of a time.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A marine fungus? That's something you don't hear much about. Maybe the era of man is at the end and they're going to clog the oceans until the weather kills us all.
 
Floki
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"A limited amount of standard marine growth is being cleaned from the ship's hull - a standard cleaning procedure for nautical vessels"

Nothing to see here, folks. Stop complying that you missed two stops on the itinerary. This is just standard maintenance. At your expense.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: A marine fungus? That's something you don't hear much about. Maybe the era of man is at the end and they're going to clog the oceans until the weather kills us all.


It's not as rare as you think - scientists belief the infestation occurs through eating tainted crayons
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The Jerk: Advice
Youtube YY0eB_J-Ya8
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Sounds like the whole ship came down with clammidia.


Biofowl.

Chicken of the sea.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Viking Orion has not docked in port

They signed up for a Viking cruise.  Give them spears and magic helmets and let them pillage for themselves.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Floki: "A limited amount of standard marine growth is being cleaned from the ship's hull - a standard cleaning procedure for nautical vessels"

Nothing to see here, folks. Stop complying that you missed two stops on the itinerary. This is just standard maintenance. At your expense.


Cruises would be a lot more interesting if everyone aboard stopped complying.
 
Salmon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is why you shouldn't jerk off in the shower.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
How's this different from a cruise as usual?
 
jtown
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Dryland is not a myth.  I have seen it.
 
Floki
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: Floki: "A limited amount of standard marine growth is being cleaned from the ship's hull - a standard cleaning procedure for nautical vessels"

Nothing to see here, folks. Stop complying that you missed two stops on the itinerary. This is just standard maintenance. At your expense.

Cruises would be a lot more interesting if everyone aboard stopped complying.


Cruises would then start hiring more Chief Compliance Officers. 😉

Yeah, should have checked for errant autocorrection before I posted.

Of course... "Stop complaining"
 
jtown
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Salmon: This is why you shouldn't jerk off in the shower.


Yeah.  That's what the hot tubs are for.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Floki: thisisyourbrainonFark: Floki: "A limited amount of standard marine growth is being cleaned from the ship's hull - a standard cleaning procedure for nautical vessels"

Nothing to see here, folks. Stop complying that you missed two stops on the itinerary. This is just standard maintenance. At your expense.

Cruises would be a lot more interesting if everyone aboard stopped complying.

Cruises would then start hiring more Chief Compliance Officers. 😉

Yeah, should have checked for errant autocorrection before I posted.

Of course... "Stop complaining"


I will not comply
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ignoramist: Marcus Aurelius: Sounds like the whole ship came down with clammidia.

Biofowl.

Chicken of the sea.


Took a class in open ocean ecology once and came away convinced there is good money in the ships coating business
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Awfully lot of Aussie/Kiwi stories in the last four threads.

Did Rupert Murdoch buy Fark on New Years?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Scuttle it, offloading optional.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Awfully lot of Aussie/Kiwi stories in the last four threads.

Did Rupert Murdoch buy Fark on New Years?


Were that the case, the story would find a way to blame NZ

/one of the few places that told that shiatheap to fark off - he didn't take it well
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Stranded voyeurs? A ship load of people who like to watch?
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You gotta dump the shiatter tanks at full speed when at sea else the shiat just sticks to the hull. DUH!
 
