Hero Surfer encounters land shark, being an Aussie he carries it back to the sea barehanded so it can have another chance at a human
    More: Hero  
875 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 01 Jan 2023 at 2:14 PM (1 hour ago)



14 Comments
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.candygram.com/
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Deadly fish"?

After a bite from that, you might need 2, maybe 3 Bandaids!
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I think it might earn some brownie points next time a shark comes past me," he joked.

Shark be like "Mmmm, brownies!""
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The brave surfer was captured picking up the flailing shark and rather nonchalantly carrying the deadly fish back out to the ocean. "

DEADLY?


/I'm so sick of the drama, maybe 2023 will bring some moderation to this over-hyped world full of snowflakes & buffoons.
// not hung-over
/// ok, maybe a little
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indy_kid: "Deadly fish"?

After a bite from that, you might need 2, maybe 3 Bandaids!


your comment was better, I would retract mine if possible.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indy_kid: "Deadly fish"?

After a bite from that, you might need 2, maybe 3 Bandaids!


Providing you get back to shore before mom and dad show up.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's a pretty meh beer. I wouldn't begrudge anyone for dumping it in the ocean.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
land shark

They were believed to be extinct, until...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blue sharks are medium to small in size and generally go after fish and squid type creatures.  They're also listed as near threatened, so good on this guy to give this one a chance.
 
Floki
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Here's a picture from this morning of my deadly cat. Sends chills down my back.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Faye is an absolute beast.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My 74 year old mom caught a muskie larger than that alone in a 14' alumacraft. Took her about 20 minutes to get it in the boat. When she got herself back to our pier she yelled for my dad. He asked if she needed any help. She said 'Yeah! Get the camera.'

She released it.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They were believed to be extinct, until...

[Fark user image 640x422]

/"You're going to need a bigger sword."
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
From my experience most surfers are genuinely cool people.
 
heywood-jablome
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Candygram!
Landshark - SNL
Youtube p_NS2H55dxI
 
