(Atlanta Journal Constitution)   We need a Darwin-esque Award for gun owners who shoot first, ask questions later, and kill innocent people   (ajc.com) divider line
60
•       •       •

1822 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jan 2023 at 2:02 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



60 Comments     (+0 »)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What the fark is wrong with these dickless idiots?
 
yellowjester [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did Darwin have an assistant?
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How'd he think they were going to work on his car without touching it?
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, why did he run away after the shooting if he thought it was being stolen?
 
docsigma
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yellowjester: Did Darwin have an assistant?


Kinda
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Award, you mean like hanging their picture up at the post office?
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quadarius

Romani ite domum!
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What kind of 30 year old man doesn't know how a tire shop works? They drive it in, work on it, drive it out. This is like bringing your car in for an oil change and you shoot them for stealing your oil.

This guy is too stupid to have a car or a gun
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police said the murder suspect, 30-year-old Quadarius McDowell, opened fire on the auto ...

Gonna make an assumption and say he won't get a gun owner courtesy sentencing.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a murder sentence. That's the prize.
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
opened fire on the auto employee because he thought his car was being stolen

Not sure that's technically legal either way
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Rittenhouse Award.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grand_Theft_Audio: Wait, why did he run away after the shooting if he thought it was being stolen?


Think about it:

Guy: Hey stop that guy!! BLAM BLAM BLAM never mind I got him.

Employees: OMG you killed Kenny, you bastard! Call the cops

Guy: Whoopsie doodle. Gotta blast.
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: Quadarius


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: What kind of 30 year old man doesn't know how a tire shop works? They drive it in, work on it, drive it out. This is like bringing your car in for an oil change and you shoot them for stealing your oil.

This guy is too stupid to have a car or a gun


Let's hope that f@rker hasn't already reproduced.
Felony firearm crime punishment should include castration along with whatever the standard punishment might be for said crime.  That might actually make the small-pen1$ crowd think twice before they go & do something stupid with a firearm.  Or maybe not, I just dont know anymore.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: What the fark is wrong with these dickless idiots?


You're asking the wrong question.

You should be asking, "What the fark is wrong with the system that continues to hire and enable these dickless idiots?"
 
Dadoody
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I support shooting thieves, but in this case, this moron shot the people who he took his car to get serviced by so his award is jail for life.
 
Lamberts Ho Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The prize comes with lifetime room and board.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: edmo: What the fark is wrong with these dickless idiots?

You're asking the wrong question.

You should be asking, "What the fark is wrong with the system that continues to hire and enable these dickless idiots?"


The shooter wasn't a cop, if that's what you're thinking.
Though that would be an unsurprising reveal.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grand_Theft_Audio: Wait, why did he run away after the shooting if he thought it was being stolen?


With a name like "Quadarious", I'd be running from the cops in all situations.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No. The Darwin Awards specifically have a requirement that the winners only harm themselves or their descendants, not innocents.
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, DNRTFA, but as I understand it, the gunman was a political refugee in the federal witness protection program who inadvertently left his old passport in the passenger seat and he thought he saw the shop employee taking photos with a 60's style tiny spy camera, so afraid of upending the world order he shot at the employee to try and scare him out of the vehicle but missed and accidentally killed him? At least that's what I guessed from what I could read. The damned article is being a paywall.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: This guy is too stupid to have a car or a gun


You've never been to Georgia, have you??

/or Alabama
//or South Carolina
///or...
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee it is almost like it was a bad idea to let any idiot in the state openly carry a handgun without having a license or any form of training.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: Wine Sipping Elitist: This guy is too stupid to have a car or a gun

You've never been to Georgia, have you??

/or Alabama
//or South Carolina
///or...


...any place below the Mason-Dixon line amirite?
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: Gee it is almost like it was a bad idea to let any idiot in the state openly carry a handgun without having a license or any form of training.


Guessing this dude has no idea what the state allows or doesn't allow.
 
Floki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least the mechanic died doing what he loved.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Quadarius

the lesser known cousin of Quadbiggus

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The Barney Fife award, maybe? He shouldn't be allowed to carry a loaded weapon, and is only allowed to carry one bullet in his pocket.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Decatur, giving Most Espa a run for their money at being the most wretched hive of scum and villainy anywhere.
 
germ78
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
We can call the award "The Gunny"
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"He was coming straight for me my car!"
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Responsible owners, manufacturers, and dealers are to blame as much as the murder. Jail allllll of them.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The Rage of Quadarius 🎶

I feel a song coming on...
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

edmo: What the fark is wrong with these dickless idiots?


That their dickless. Duh
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Quick quiz.

From across the parking lot you see someone you're pretty sure is stealing your car.
How much is your life in danger?

1. Not at all
2. Nows my chance to fulfill my NRA fantasies & kill someone with no legal repercussions!! KILL KILL KILL!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

edmo: What the fark is wrong with these dickless idiots?


I'm pretty sure it was a guy that shot him, not a woman.
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Our right to arms is guaranteed. But this right is meaningless unless we get to use the arms now and then. Sometimes this means somebody gets killed; boo hoo, liberals.
 
skyotter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Quadarius

the lesser known cousin of Quadbiggus

[Fark user image 736x1276]


I presume the undersized flip-flops are to make his feet look bigger.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Imagine being 24 years old...working a shift at a car shop. New Year's Eve, just a bit after lunch. I'd be thinking about my plans for later that night at that age.

Then bam. You are shot. Bleeding. Dying. Dead.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

edmo: What the fark is wrong with these dickless idiots?


Ask our politicians, I'm sure they'll give you an answer
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

edmo: What the fark is wrong with these dickless idiots?


Quadarius must not have seen a copy of the BLM memo.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: Claude Ballse: edmo: What the fark is wrong with these dickless idiots?

You're asking the wrong question.

You should be asking, "What the fark is wrong with the system that continues to hire and enable these dickless idiots?"

The shooter wasn't a cop, if that's what you're thinking.
Though that would be an unsurprising reveal.


You are correct, and I stand corrected. My bad.

Although this question should still be posed for systemically abusive police officers.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: What kind of 30 year old man doesn't know how a tire shop works? They drive it in, work on it, drive it out. This is like bringing your car in for an oil change and you shoot them for stealing your oil.

This guy is too stupid to have a car or a gun


Some people are a little bit twitchy about their whips.
 
mossberg
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Article doesn't mention if he got his rewards card rescinded.
 
nealb2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Stand your ground underground
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

edmo: What the fark is wrong with these dickless idiots?


They consider their property worth more than someone else's life.
They'll typically tell you too, they don't think that it outs them as a psychopath.

Honestly I think this would make a great addition to the gun purchase/permit/police application paperwork.

"Someone is stealing a car from a safe distance away. Should you shoot to stop them?"
Checking yes is equivalent to checking the "Are you a prohibited felon?" box.
You could probably find even constitutional basis on the idea that it's admission to a premeditating a crime and does actually make them a prohibited felon.*

/Offer not valid in Texas
//You know your choices if you live in the purgeland.
///Third slashi shot dead before they could get across the border.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

skyotter: gameshowhost: Quadarius

the lesser known cousin of Quadbiggus

[Fark user image 736x1276]

I presume the undersized flip-flops are to make his feet look bigger.


Size 21 was the biggest they had
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How about the Fitzroy award?
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We need required minimum sentencing for people who do stupid s*** with guns
 
