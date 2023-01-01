 Skip to content
If you're driving and come up on a group of ice skaters, you might not be on a road
14
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Roads? Where we're going, we don't need roads."
*crack* *splash* *gurgle*
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Their New Year's Resolution was to die drowning after falling through a frozen canal.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Only because it turns into a farmers market in the springtime.
 
jimjays
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You see? This is what happens when we let people play sports in the streets. People have no way of knowing if they're in some sort of park or field, a gymnasium, on a road or a lake... There's just no way to know.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Senior citizens die from getting confused and driving into the water all the time.  It is one of the reasons we should require them to get regular testing to assure that they are still safe to drive.  I understand seniors oppose such testing, but it really is to their benefit.  Such testing allows the safe seniors to keep the freedom that their driver license allows, while figuring out which ones need restrictions not only for the protection of others on the road, but for themselves.  Such tests also don't need to be required to be taken at the DMV, and can simply be carried out as part of a checkup by a Medicare paid physician on a regular basis and would have the added benefitting of potentially helping to catch and treat life limiting conditions early, like dementia and vision problems, allowing seniors to get the best and safest enjoyment out of their final years as they can.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I was driving in San Francisco and couldn't tell I was on a frozen canal since people poop in the streets all the time

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Running Wild
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Senior citizens die from getting confused and driving into the water all the time.  It is one of the reasons we should require them to get regular testing to assure that they are still safe to drive.  I understand seniors oppose such testing, but it really is to their benefit.  Such testing allows the safe seniors to keep the freedom that their driver license allows, while figuring out which ones need restrictions not only for the protection of others on the road, but for themselves.  Such tests also don't need to be required to be taken at the DMV, and can simply be carried out as part of a checkup by a Medicare paid physician on a regular basis and would have the added benefitting of potentially helping to catch and treat life limiting conditions early, like dementia and vision problems, allowing seniors to get the best and safest enjoyment out of their final years as they can.


That's all well and good but the woman in this incident was 33 and drunk.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Women drivers, amirite?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If you don't like the way I drive, then stay out of the canal!
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Running Wild: winedrinkingman: Senior citizens die from getting confused and driving into the water all the time.  It is one of the reasons we should require them to get regular testing to assure that they are still safe to drive.  I understand seniors oppose such testing, but it really is to their benefit.  Such testing allows the safe seniors to keep the freedom that their driver license allows, while figuring out which ones need restrictions not only for the protection of others on the road, but for themselves.  Such tests also don't need to be required to be taken at the DMV, and can simply be carried out as part of a checkup by a Medicare paid physician on a regular basis and would have the added benefitting of potentially helping to catch and treat life limiting conditions early, like dementia and vision problems, allowing seniors to get the best and safest enjoyment out of their final years as they can.

That's all well and good but the woman in this incident was 33 and drunk.


Facts have never hindered farmers from discriminating against whatever group they hate.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Is this where i say car and bike ice races are a regular thing on my lake? Heck, across the street is the public landing and the used to be the practice run for cars

Used be. It hasn't been since hilarity ensued. Like 'Uh, dear, multiple fire trucks are at the landing. Oh, hey, a car is on fire on the lake.'

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ice Rink Truckers, coming soon to Discovery+
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Craw Fu: Running Wild: winedrinkingman: Senior citizens die from getting confused and driving into the water all the time.  It is one of the reasons we should require them to get regular testing to assure that they are still safe to drive.  I understand seniors oppose such testing, but it really is to their benefit.  Such testing allows the safe seniors to keep the freedom that their driver license allows, while figuring out which ones need restrictions not only for the protection of others on the road, but for themselves.  Such tests also don't need to be required to be taken at the DMV, and can simply be carried out as part of a checkup by a Medicare paid physician on a regular basis and would have the added benefitting of potentially helping to catch and treat life limiting conditions early, like dementia and vision problems, allowing seniors to get the best and safest enjoyment out of their final years as they can.

That's all well and good but the woman in this incident was 33 and drunk.

Facts have never hindered farmers from discriminating against whatever group they hate.


Get orf moi laand!
 
