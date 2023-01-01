 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   Some billionaire who owns the Empire State Building shoots off fireworks at his New Year's eve party, burns down large rural area in Australia. Subby had no idea they made intercontinental fireworks   (9news.com.au) divider line
    More: Dumbass, New Year's Eve, Fireworks, New Year, Pyrotechnics, New Year's update, large rural fire, New Year's Day, Billionaire's fireworks  
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That part of rural Australia is in New Zealand.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Subby fails at geography and reading comprehension.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

no1curr: Subby fails at geography and reading comprehension.


No1currs no1curr, Queenstown, New Zealand or Queenstown, Australia ...they're practically neighbors.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They sure do.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's January.  It's that time of year when Australia burns. Bound to happen.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So some billionaire would rather pay to move livestock away, and then back again (which does indeed stress the animals out) for all their neighbors, rather than just not have their penis compensating asplodey fireworks show? Wow. What an asshole.

You're a fecking billionaire. Why not have a cool laser light show, that is much less stressful on animals and much less likely to burn it all down?

But noooooo. BOOMS MUST GO BOOM.

Assholes.
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Burned 3 acres on his own property, and was contained by 230am. What a scandal. Charge him the bill for putting it out, and fine him if his fireworks were illegal.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: It's January.  It's that time of year when Australia burns. Bound to happen.


We have fire season here too. So since it's bound to happen, I always flick my lit cigarette out the car window into the underbrush, and leave my campfire burning unattended. No reason not to just get it over with.

Also this is New Zealand.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The NYC Fire Marshall is now investigating the Empire State Building, reputedly owned by a pyromaniac who relies on volunteers to clean up his messes.
 
RubiconBeer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

2,393 km
Distance from Brisbane to Queenstown

It's more of an "exurb" I guess.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Wait a sec, fireworks can do that?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any firework can be intercontinental if you're close enough to the divide
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: "Wait a sec, fireworks can do that?"

[Fark user image 425x283]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AtlanticCoast63
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: They sure do.

[Fark user image 425x283]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Damn, this fire happened in January! Try to imagine how much worse it would be in the Summer! They better be more careful when celebrating the 4th of July.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
New Zealand, huh...was this the guy?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: no1curr: Subby fails at geography and reading comprehension.

No1currs no1curr, Queenstown, New Zealand or Queenstown, Australia ...they're practically neighbors.


Canada, the US, same thing really.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
TFA utterly fails to note what the gender turned out to be.
 
Salmon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

no1curr: AlwaysRightBoy: no1curr: Subby fails at geography and reading comprehension.

No1currs no1curr, Queenstown, New Zealand or Queenstown, Australia ...they're practically neighbors.

Canada, the US, same thing really.


pretty much.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What in the Yahoo Serious-ly is going on here?
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Cormee
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It would have had to cross the Alps
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

alex10294: Burned 3 acres on his own property, and was contained by 230am. What a scandal. Charge him the bill for putting it out, and fine him if his fireworks were illegal.


You're a good citizen
 
chitownmike
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: no1curr: Subby fails at geography and reading comprehension.

No1currs no1curr, Queenstown, New Zealand or Queenstown, Australia ...they're practically neighbors.


I would think fireworks would be illegal in Queens, NY
 
chitownmike
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: So some billionaire would rather pay to move livestock away, and then back again (which does indeed stress the animals out) for all their neighbors, rather than just not have their penis compensating asplodey fireworks show? Wow. What an asshole.

You're a fecking billionaire. Why not have a cool laser light show, that is much less stressful on animals and much less likely to burn it all down?

But noooooo. BOOMS MUST GO BOOM.

Assholes.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aquapope
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Salmon: no1curr: AlwaysRightBoy: no1curr: Subby fails at geography and reading comprehension.

No1currs no1curr, Queenstown, New Zealand or Queenstown, Australia ...they're practically neighbors.

Canada, the US, same thing really.

pretty much.


If New Zealand is Australia's Canada, who is their Mexico?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

alex10294: Burned 3 acres on his own property, and was contained by 230am. What a scandal. Charge him the bill for putting it out, and fine him if his fireworks were illegal.


BBBBBut he has money, this is an outrage!
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: So some billionaire would rather pay to move livestock away, and then back again (which does indeed stress the animals out) for all their neighbors, rather than just not have their penis compensating asplodey fireworks show? Wow. What an asshole.

You're a fecking billionaire. Why not have a cool laser light show, that is much less stressful on animals and much less likely to burn it all down?

But noooooo. BOOMS MUST GO BOOM.

Assholes.


Ummmmm, legal fireworks show with permit.  You got to the livestock part so you got past that.
There are lots of legal fireworks shows and millions gather every year to watch them all over the world...

And all the big ones are paid for by rich people or rich companies.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

chitownmike: AlwaysRightBoy: no1curr: Subby fails at geography and reading comprehension.

No1currs no1curr, Queenstown, New Zealand or Queenstown, Australia ...they're practically neighbors.

I would think fireworks would be illegal in Queens, NY


But not in Jamaica.  They blow shiat up big time on Bob Marley's birthday.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

alex10294: Burned 3 acres on his own property, and was contained by 230am. What a scandal. Charge him the bill for putting it out, and fine him if his fireworks were illegal.


He had a permit, no fine
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ less than a minute ago  
First order of fireworks...is the area around you dry?
 
