 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Day 312 of WW3: "We were told to surrender. We chose a counterattack. We are ready to fight for it. That's why each of us is here. I'm here, we are here, you are here, everyone is here. We are all Ukraine." It's your Sunday Ukraine war discussion   (theguardian.com) divider line
62
    More: News, Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian language, Russia, Kyiv's armed forces, Ukraine, Ukraine's ministry, Russian troops, Russian soldiers  
•       •       •

400 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 01 Jan 2023 at 8:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



62 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
From a Ukranian band I discovered recently.

Space Of Variations
14h  ·
2022. This year changed everything. The war in our country changed everything. Sometimes it seems that this is all just a nightmare and you just can't wake up. But this is reality. It's ruthless and surreal.
This year has taught us a lot about others and about ourselves. Lessons learned. All masks are torn off. We finally understood what is important and what is not at all. What was weak - broke. What was strong became stronger.
In 2023, we wish for nothing but the victory of Ukraine, peace on our land, and an end of people's suffering. Only after that we will be able to look to the bright future and breathe with full chest.
We are still here. Still on our place. Still useful. Still continuing to do what we do best.
Bad does not come without something good. War reveals both, the worst and the best in people.
Brothers and sisters, be strong, wise, humane. Be a support for your loved ones and for yourself. Open and develop the best in yourself and then the light will surely overcome the darkness. 2023 will put everything on its places. Happy new year.
#spaceofvariations

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Zelenskyy's speech was powerful
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

wearsmanyhats: Zelenskyy's speech was powerful


I guess. If I could understand a single word of it. (And the annotations are in Cyrillic.)

Also, the emotional background music is a nice (but REALLY obvious) touch. (I imagine listeners gasping like dying fish, with tears and snot running down their faces.) Someone in the propaganda department just phoned it in right there. Great idea, but lacks just a tad in subtlety.

(But, in general, when this war is over, someone in Ukraine's propaganda department deserves a really big medal, because Ukraine is owning the hearts and minds war.)
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There are still two cats clinging to the top of the curtain in a stuporific rigor mortis. I checked the ones that have fallen to the floor with a mirror, and they still have breath. I turned a blind eye to the coffee kiddie pool being used for hunch punch last night, but I had no idea what things would be added. The Everclear was to be expected of course. Midol? Chocolate ExLax? Grapenuts? Valium? Well the camera couldn't see everything people were pouring in there. In either case, the pool is now sentient and is only awaiting Toraque to give it a name. The old coffee urn is gurgling on the back table. Some of last night's food still smells edible. Take your chances. I brought in a 36 pack of Alka-Seltzer. Some of you may have to share.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
New Year:

On New Year's Eve, air defense forces shot down 45 people

On the night of December 31 to January 1, 2022-2023, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with Iranian-made kamikaze drones "Shahed-131/136".Wait, WUT? These were drones. It didn't see m to translate wellУ Новорічну ніч Сили ППО збили 45 Shahed

У ніч з 31 грудня 2022 на 1 січня 2023 року російські окупанти атакували Україну безпілотниками-камікадзе іранського виробництва "Shahed-131/136".
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Details of the night UAV attack on Kiev region:

The Russians once again targeted energy infrastructure facilities.

Unfortunately, there is damage to infrastructure in the Kyiv region.

In the area of Kiev, 32 air targets were detected, all 32 were destroyed.

This morning in the capital, on the second track of the Hydropark metro station on the Svyatoshinsko-Brovarskaya line, an object similar to a rocket fragment was found. The movement of electric trains from the metro station "Lesnaya" to the station "Dnepr" is temporarily suspended. An explosive service is working on the site.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On New Year's Eve, the Russians left Kherson and neighboring settlements without electricity, - head of the OVA

The invaders hiat an object of critical infrastructure. Without electricity, the city center, KHBK microdistrict, Belozerka, Kamyshany and other villages were destroyed.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The number of children killed due to the Russian war has increased

As of the morning of January 1, 2023, more than 1,328 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation: 452 children were killed and more than 876 were injured in various degrees of severity.

While recording the crimes of the invaders committed in the territory of the Kherson region, the death of two children aged 13 and 17 years was established.  

On December 31, a 14-year-old girl was wounded in an enemy missile attack on Zaporizhia.

On December 31, two children aged 12 and 13 were injured in the shelling of Kherson.

On December 30, a 13-year-old girl was wounded in the village of Dalneye, Donetsk region, as a result of shelling by Russian troops.

" Children of War " - a platform where you can report and find all the information about children affected by the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
the Russian Federation suffers losses at the front, - General Staff

During the last week alone, about 350 wounded soldiers of the invaders were delivered to the city hospital of Belovodsk, Luhansk region.

On December 30 last year, in the Zaporozhye region, the enemy's losses amounted to 160 wounded invaders, 10 units of military equipment of various types were destroyed. Information about the liquidated invaders is being clarified.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On New Year's Eve, the power system of Ukraine has already been subjected to 13 massive drone attacks, - Ukrenergo

Additional volumes of electricity for domestic consumers were provided due to the conscious behavior of Ukrainian business and restrictions on the operation of industry.
Ukrenergo calls for economical consumption of electricity.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Harlee: wearsmanyhats: Zelenskyy's speech was powerful

I guess. If I could understand a single word of it. (And the annotations are in Cyrillic.)


Sorry, try this one
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In Khmelnitsky, the number of wounded has increased to seven people, three of them in serious condition. Part of the city is de-energized , - said the head of the OVA Sergey Gamaliy. The girl who was hospitalized in an extremely serious condition yesterday after the shelling of our city, died from her injuries, - the head of the Khmelnitsky OVA.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x850]
[Fark user image image 850x792]
[Fark user image image 850x1422]


Strange how all the line graphs are trending down since mid October, except troop deaths and cruise missiles shot down.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinnacle Point: Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x850]
[Fark user image image 850x792]
[Fark user image image 850x1422]

Strange how all the line graphs are trending down since mid October, except troop deaths and cruise missiles shot down.


Either the russians got smarter or just are running out of vehicles
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: Pinnacle Point: Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x850]
[Fark user image image 850x792]
[Fark user image image 850x1422]

Strange how all the line graphs are trending down since mid October, except troop deaths and cruise missiles shot down.

Either the russians got smarter or just are running out of vehicles


I'm guessing the latter.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm having intermittent networking issues this am.


The invaders did not stop hitting Kherson on New Year's Eve

As a result of another Russian attack, 1 person was killed and 1 was wounded.
Buildings of the regional children's hospital were damaged. About 7 arrivals were recorded, and more than 700 windows were broken.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's a fun kick off to your new year!
/s [at this point, the /s should be implied]

Russian host wishes Ukraine to spend the New Year's Eve in total darkness
Youtube 8a12khl7B7A
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wearsmanyhats: Harlee: wearsmanyhats: Zelenskyy's speech was powerful

I guess. If I could understand a single word of it. (And the annotations are in Cyrillic.)

Sorry, try this one


Wow. Thanks.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinnacle Point: Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x850]
[Fark user image image 850x792]
[Fark user image image 850x1422]

Strange how all the line graphs are trending down since mid October, except troop deaths and cruise missiles shot down.


I'm beginning to think that the Ukrainians are running out of equipment targets. No shortage of Orc cannon fodder, though.
 
DVD
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wearsmanyhats: Harlee: wearsmanyhats: Zelenskyy's speech was powerful

I guess. If I could understand a single word of it. (And the annotations are in Cyrillic.)

Sorry, try this one


___________________

Utterly powerful.  Comparing this guy with our GOPeewee grifter tribe members....
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see 'other notes' for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below)

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org

Teaching / aiding troops? https://www.themozartgroup.com/


Humanitarian aid:

Christmas gifts for Ukrainian kids: https://twitter.com/TGearhardt/status/1597744509822959616 (do it now before Twitter collapses)

Hospitalliers, training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers

SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees: https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:
Halifax: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara: https://amdforhope.com/
New York: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .  Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .  Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian ; free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer atch ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org (And if you want to learn Ukrainian, sign up with Pimsleur before the end of the year: https://www.pimsleur.com/c/free-ukrainian )

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (tell people it's for orthodox christmas if it arrives late... although Ukraine changed to Dec 25):

Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: Frogwares; SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
Bob Able [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey folks, hope everyone's well

here's a New Year's Day for the doodlers

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Much of this heartening info came from

https://futurecrunch.com/goodnews2022/

More there!
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welfare Check-Ins (some are a tad old, tag me with updates):

A press release from tintar"The attempt on my life has left me scarred and deformed, but I assure you my resolve has never been stronger."

Zelensky is alive! VHTS is alive! Good luck with everything going on with you, BTW.

Tracianne found some interesting ornaments and a Vatnik bingo card. (Etsy link)

Father_Jack would very much like us to keep this place clean so his foot doesn't go septic again. And so he won't have to deal with city services on our behalf again.

Fasahd posts the official Ukrainian press releases and death notices while TheDogDidIt, god bless 'em, will occasionally wade into the filth that is oafishal Russian propaganda. Both great people to ctrl+f the threads for if you want the official party lines.

Bob Able's Christmas coloring page.
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goodbye and good luck. Until next time, BadCosmonautWe miss you, but perhaps some good news?

At this point, y'all know the drill. Let me know what I missed or messed up. For other helpful links, check out Oneiros's list for Ukraine aid links (part 2), notmyjab's thread directory and other notables, toraque's improved Russian press releases, and danceswithcrows's memery emporium. This is your Ukraine War Thread update for the week of December 24 through December 30 (Days 304 to 310):

Consider this your content/trigger warning. The more territory retaken and the longer investigators look, the more Russian atrocities crop up like UN investigators determining that Russian soldiers raped and tortured children before murdering them. Remember to read the comments before clicking links. Rue_in_winter put it well as did this cartoonist. Stay safe out there and consider practicing good mental health hygieneIt's tough out there. If you're willing to read one...

Russian casualties topped 100,000 a few days before Christmas with a final count of 102,050 on Christmas Day itself (link goes to tontine). On the Ukrainian side, The Zone claimed Strelok. The thread eventually went completely dildos.

Damn, I wonder if any of our favorite people got captured in this raid. Them all being bots would explain why the Vatnik cope is strong, but you should really put the crack pipe down, Medvedev. Also, in recurring news, fark Elmo. And look who popped his head up to neg on American efforts to support Ukraine: It's Snowden! At least Chelsea Manning had the spine to face the music. And just a reminder, Medvedev's weird world view isn't restricted to him or views on Ukraine. Russians think of Poland the same way, and Kazakhstan is in on the biolabs plot as well.

Reports of Ukrainian forces entering parts of Kreminna on Christmas were premature, but Ukraine is advancing in that direction. They've also made gains elsewhere in the Luhansk region which has put Russian units in Kreminna in a precarious situation (mederu would say they're farked). Probably lends credence to the rumors earlier this week that soldiers there were looting the town, a classic pre-retreat exercise of the glorious Russian army.

It looks like Russia really was holding back its best. A train full of new T-90Ms plus T-72B3Ms arrived in Rostov-on-Don. Considering garbage maintenance and friendly fire incidents, will those last to the front lines? Maybe they already did and this one's gone or maybe not because Rostov is on fire. Really a crapshoot at this point, and it begs the question of why these weren't sent sooner. Still waiting to see the first T-14s arrive in theater. With all the T-14s' problems they won't make much difference for the Russian forces. Russia is really scraping the bottom of the barrel all around, but it's making the strippers happier. Throw it on the pile of other shortages, I guess. Not helped by Ukraine's ability to readily counter Russian threats (16/16 shot down on Thursday in Kyiv, multiple sources claimed) with things as cheap as MANPADs. Other shortages include competent leadership, or really any leadership at all which contributes to the staggering difference in training. Meanwhile a bunch of cartoon dogs funded an anti-shipping drone, so even Twitter is more well armed at this point. And Ukraine might be getting Bradleys! And that's a really good thing, The Pentagon Wars be damned!

Corruption is a way of life in Russia which dovetails with how Russia "negotiates", see also the "referenda" (real sentiment in Donetsk) and this. It would be polite to describe it as mobsterism, which would explain why another day, another influential Russian falling out of a window. And yet for some reason there are still people willing to sell their countries out ot Russia. Probably explains Putin's skewed view of the world (WSJ parts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5), who wants to give bad news to the boss? We should kick them out of the UN or at least off the security council.

Booms at Engels on Christmas Day with fires seen from miles aways. Only response Russia can muster is re-basing the planes in the east so they're out of range. Of course they also farked up the local response with another friendly fire incident. Not to be outdone, the rest of Russia is blowing up, too, including Sochi which might have been due to Georgian special forces.

Battle for the Cowshed: Day ???. Ukraine pushed Russians out of Optytne on Christmas, but the battle rages on. Illia Ponomarenko visited recently and shared footage of what the city looks like. Wonder how much longer Wagner can keep it up? Probably longer than Gerasimov can these days.

Sanctions, they work.

A sidebar note: When you try to troll someone on Twitter and get incinerated so badly the police arrest you.
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welfare Check-Ins (some are a tad old, tag me with updates):

Medic Zero calls out Gerasimov as a dickless wonder and goes in deep on Engels Air Base (v2).

Mederu's brother is scheduled for PT now but being stubborn about his mental health. At least she's working remotely now so she can help out with the niblings.

Cobere's got some good news from the doctors.

LeoffDaGrate's thyroid operation was a success and is feeling better.

Tembaarmswide's going to need surgery soon.

To: Russia, fark you. Love: danzak's grandmother.
 
GrogSmash2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Repost from late last night...

Happy New Year you farkers.

Just got home from work, so I'm a few hours behind on the celebrations.

Last year was... ugly.   For the people of Ukraine, and for more than a few people on this thread.

VHTS, the coming year is going to be ugly, but you did the right thing for yourself.  I don't know how you held on this long.  FJ... fingers farken crossed here man.  The light may actually be the end of the tunnel... regardless of whether you get 'whoopie' tonight.  fasashd... I hope shiat turns around for you.  I've been there, sort of, a number of times.  It's not easy to crawl out of.  Tracie... what can I say, the Queen of Booms... and I hope your health issues settle down a bit.

All the rest of you farkers, known and lurkers... Happy New Year.  2020, 2021 sucked rancid goat cock.  This year will be better... especially for this family that has grown together, if we continue to support each other.

/back to being a cranky arsehole...
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Update from Ukraine | Drones hit Ruzzia | The payback from Ukraine | 2023 will show the winner
Youtube GZhZ7Tgtye8

Yesterday's daily Denys
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
31 Dec: FOOTAGE: Russians SHOOT DOWN THEIR OWN ROCKETS | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube A6x4uf2Pr7o

Yesterday's Reporting from Ukraine
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we add Russian oligarchs to the daily infographic?
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello, everyone, and welcome to


Putin's Folly (A Quinn Martin Production)!


Boris and Natasha start the New Year on the very wrong foot in today's exciting episode:


"An Oblast to Remember," or "The Potemkin Adventure!"


Have a great day and a Happy New Year!
 
RyogaM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happy New Years to Ukraine, may you not have to kill every Orc to achieve peace in the New Year and all the Years after.
 
A Civil Nerd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: Pinnacle Point: Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x850]
[Fark user image image 850x792]
[Fark user image image 850x1422]

Strange how all the line graphs are trending down since mid October, except troop deaths and cruise missiles shot down.

I'm beginning to think that the Ukrainians are running out of equipment targets. No shortage of Orc cannon fodder, though.


For me, two things stand out:
Ukraine is breaking all Russia's toys
Mobilization started late September. Give two weeks or so to stand up a unit and arrange transport to the front, and you've got lots more soft targets
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some times the enemy suggests that you should surrender and that might be the best option.

Other times the answer must be "Nuts!"

I know how the Fellas feel about surrendering vs saying "Nuts!"  I'm wondering if there are any official NAFO statements on the issue.  I'm wondering if it is more a walnut or a hazelnut fark off.
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: From a Ukranian band I discovered recently.

Space Of Variations
14h  ·
2022. This year changed everything. The war in our country changed everything. Sometimes it seems that this is all just a nightmare and you just can't wake up. But this is reality. It's ruthless and surreal.
This year has taught us a lot about others and about ourselves. Lessons learned. All masks are torn off. We finally understood what is important and what is not at all. What was weak - broke. What was strong became stronger.
In 2023, we wish for nothing but the victory of Ukraine, peace on our land, and an end of people's suffering. Only after that we will be able to look to the bright future and breathe with full chest.
We are still here. Still on our place. Still useful. Still continuing to do what we do best.
Bad does not come without something good. War reveals both, the worst and the best in people.
Brothers and sisters, be strong, wise, humane. Be a support for your loved ones and for yourself. Open and develop the best in yourself and then the light will surely overcome the darkness. 2023 will put everything on its places. Happy new year.
#spaceofvariations

[Fark user image 512x640]


An excellent find!

/Add "discovering good metal bands" to the oddities of the daily threads :)
//Has a 3 Inches of Blood / Trivium feel to it, they're going on the playlists / LP's for bro if they exist
///As is tradition
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
For those who didn't have internet back then, we are reliving George Washington at Valley Forge as he fought to free a colony of a superpower.
 
Dinodork [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Alphax: leeksfromchichis: Pinnacle Point: Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x850]
[Fark user image image 850x792]
[Fark user image image 850x1422]

Strange how all the line graphs are trending down since mid October, except troop deaths and cruise missiles shot down.

Either the russians got smarter or just are running out of vehicles

I'm guessing the latter.


Until the ground freezes, you're going to see fewer vehicle losses in general. In the past week or so whats struck me is though tank losses have been pretty low, the support vehicles and APCs have been taking it pretty hard in the shorts, relatively.

Starve the infantry and make them walk everywhere
 
misanthroptimist57
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Happy New Year to all you Farkers who read this thread every day, and especially those who make it go.

Hopefully, this thread will be gone before 2024.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* While many in the decadent West may celebrate today as New Year's Day, Vladimir Putin has decreed that henceforth Glorious Russia will abide by the Putanic Calendar and celebrate the New Year on next Tuesday, or as it is now known, the First of Vladuary. In this new calendar, each ten-day-period will be known as a 'wibbley' and every six-wibbley span will be referred to as a 'wob,' with the exception of every third wob which has an additional half wibbley, and every eighth wibbley wob won't. Putin has also decreed that every New Wobbly Day will be celebrated by a ceremonial Snorting of the Meth and a traditional Truffle Shuffle. Calendar and clock makers across Russia will today be attempting to create timepieces for this system, and probably contemplating the sweet release of death.

* The sad news of yesterday's loss of ex-pope Benedict XVI has spurred calls for rapprochement with the Catholic Church within the Russian Orthodox Community, although Patriarch Kirill is unlikely to act upon them without some form of sign from the current Catholic Pope, sources say. While Patriarch Kirill is willing to discuss matters of faith, the Catholic church's white smoke/black smoke based communications protocol falls far below the bandwidth needed to properly interface with Kirill's IEEE 802.15.1 implementation of the Bluetooth short-range wireless network. Attempts to install a USB port in Pope Francis, in the hopes of at least getting a Bluetooth adapter in place, have so far been unsuccessful.

* In product safety news, a recently imported line of kiddie pools has been recalled, the Kremlin Consumer Safety board has now said. These small inflatable pools intended for small children and marketed in the West as 'Little Tyke's First Abattoir' should be immediately deflated and returned to the place of origin due to the presence of lead, pagan symbols, small metal shavings which might cause injury, goat blood, and elder signs depicting the unspeakable name of the horror behind the walls of time which lurks and capers demanding chaos. According to experts from St. Petersburg Eldritch University, there is no danger of any unholy gibbering madness breaking its way into this universe to destroy all reason and sanity, but just to be safe these pools should not be used for any purpose at all. And for the love of god, don't put any bizarre alcohol and caffeine based concoctions in it, because the results would be completely unpredictable. *Chuckles* Well, I guess it's a good thing no one would do that, right? *Touches earpiece* Blyaaat
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

toraque: Attempts to install a USB port in Pope Francis, in the hopes of at least getting a Bluetooth adapter in place, have so far been unsuccessful.


USB - Universal Soviet Bus?
 
Dinodork [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ha!

Aeroflot is displeased at all the Turkish and UAE based carriers hauling Russians to  beaches, and wants the kremlin to protect it from that competition

https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/aeroflot-boss-cals-state-protectionism-defend-russian-aviation-2022-12-28/

Fine, ban Emirates, FlyDubai and Turkish. iat's not like they are providing you any sort of economic lifeline (and likely spare aircraft parts).
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I know VZ is a trained actor, but standing still and square to the camera with hands at his side while talking absolutely exudes confidence. This guy has exceeded any expectation of competence the world had from an elected comedian.
 
JaytheFarkingCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Harlee: wearsmanyhats: Zelenskyy's speech was powerful

I guess. If I could understand a single word of it. (And the annotations are in Cyrillic.)

Also, the emotional background music is a nice (but REALLY obvious) touch. (I imagine listeners gasping like dying fish, with tears and snot running down their faces.) Someone in the propaganda department just phoned it in right there. Great idea, but lacks just a tad in subtlety.

(But, in general, when this war is over, someone in Ukraine's propaganda department deserves a really big medal, because Ukraine is owning the hearts and minds war.)


Tracii posted the video last night with English subtitles. That was 13 minutes of fighting tears, and 5 minutes of losing that battle. (Not ashamed,lol).
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

fasahd: New Year:

On New Year's Eve, air defense forces shot down 45 people

On the night of December 31 to January 1, 2022-2023, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with Iranian-made kamikaze drones "Shahed-131/136".Wait, WUT? These were drones. It didn't see m to translate wellУ Новорічну ніч Сили ППО збили 45 Shahed

У ніч з 31 грудня 2022 на 1 січня 2023 року російські окупанти атакували Україну безпілотниками-камікадзе іранського виробництва "Shahed-131/136".


Google translate on that one? Definitely a blind idiot translation from the bot on that one. It should have rendered "shahed" as "witness" (or "martyr") but I guess it struggled with a word that's been Romanized to English plopped into a Ukrainian sentence.

Thanks to Mad Max: Fury Road, I just imagine these drones covered in silver Krylon on the front end, Paul Tribett-style.

/Warriors
 
Oneiros
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

JaytheFarkingCanadian: Tracii posted the video last night with English subtitles. That was 13 minutes of fighting tears, and 5 minutes of losing that battle. (Not ashamed,lol).


Woohoo, ADHD!

/didn't make it through 13 minutes
//it was also about 5am and I was trying to read tiny text in the dark on a phone
 
Dinodork [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Santa delivers presents of HARMs to the orcs.

https://mobile.twitter.com/Osinttechnical/status/1609465049009262592

Good to see them getting used for their intended purpose: plinking Russian radars.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
View of New Years intercept
Inter ... ception
Conception

Dad, what do I call this?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mederu
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
GrogSmash2: (small snip)

VHTS, the coming year is going to be ugly, but you did the right thing for yourself.  I don't know how you held on this long.  FJ... fingers farken crossed here man.  The light may actually be the end of the tunnel... regardless of whether you get 'whoopie' tonight.  fasashd... I hope shiat turns around for you.  I've been there, sort of, a number of times.  It's not easy to crawl out of.  Tracie... what can I say, the Queen of Booms... and I hope your health issues settle down a bit.

All the rest of you farkers, known and lurkers... Happy New Year.  2020, 2021 sucked rancid goat cock.  This year will be better... especially for this family that has grown together, if we continue to support each other.

/back to being a cranky arsehole...

Hey man, you're on that list of farkers to worry about too. Whole lotta shiat you 've put put with and kept on going when most people would have walked away (and plenty of us saying to walk too).

You may be a cranky arsehole, but you're our cranky arsehole :)

May have found a pic of you showing up to work:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

A Civil Nerd: Harlee: Pinnacle Point: Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x850]
[Fark user image image 850x792]
[Fark user image image 850x1422]

Strange how all the line graphs are trending down since mid October, except troop deaths and cruise missiles shot down.

I'm beginning to think that the Ukrainians are running out of equipment targets. No shortage of Orc cannon fodder, though.

For me, two things stand out:
Ukraine is breaking all Russia's toys
Mobilization started late September. Give two weeks or so to stand up a unit and arrange transport to the front, and you've got lots more soft targets


There were some people talking about another round of Russian mobilization starting on the 5th. It's clear Putin will have to do that at some point but does anyone know where that date came from?

We all know the outcome is inevitable at this point. Ukraine gets its territory back & a whole lotta dead Russian soldiers. A lot of suffering between now & then though.

(I don't mean to imply that Russian soldiers dying isn't suffering for someone, & those poor dumb bastards didn't choose Putin's brainworms, just that I tend to discount the military deaths of an invading army)
 
Displayed 50 of 62 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.