(Twitter) How is the first hour of 2023? Oh. Not shocking or surprising
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Couldn't even space them out a bit, huh?
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Alphax: Couldn't even space them out a bit, huh?


There's only two things to do in Alabama: get drunk and shoot things, and since it was new year's they were probably already drunk.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Sex didn't make the list of options?

There's only two things to do in Alabama: get drunk and shoot things, and since it was new year's they were probably already drunk.


Sex didn't make the list of options?
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

That depends on what sis is shooting at the time.

There's only two things to do in Alabama: get drunk and shoot things, and since it was new year's they were probably already drunk.

Sex didn't make the list of options?


That depends on what sis is shooting at the time.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

They were vying for first.


They were vying for first.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Harlee: Alphax: Couldn't even space them out a bit, huh?

They were vying for first.


Couldn't the Fark filter replace the guns with boobies?  Think what a better world that would be!
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

So people would be running away from mass boobies? That's weird.

They were vying for first.

Couldn't the Fark filter replace the guns with boobies?  Think what a better world that would be!


So people would be running away from mass boobies?  That's weird.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

3: Get shot

There's only two things to do in Alabama: get drunk and shoot things, and since it was new year's they were probably already drunk.


3: Get shot
 
AnotherAussiefarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For some reason, I thought it was going to be an unhinged Donald Trump message. After seeing the news, I think I would've preferred the Trump tweet.
 
peterquince
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean at some point evolution has to kick in, right?
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well.  SOMEONE has the Memphis Blues.  AGAIN.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

labman: OldRod: Harlee: Alphax: Couldn't even space them out a bit, huh?

They were vying for first.

Couldn't the Fark filter replace the guns with boobies?  Think what a better world that would be!

So people would be running away from mass boobies?  That's weird.


I like it?
Might get wet and sticky, but any cat could clean up the mess.

Let's do this.
Although, as usual, it's gonna be up to the women to get anything done.

How about it ladies?
FIGHT BACK!
THE GIRLS COME OUT IF THE GUNS COME OUT!

Let's see the news coverage of mass boobage incidents.  You want to see some outrage
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The shooting in Alabama was probably in celebration of the new concealed carry law there. People decided to show off the guns they were concealing. It was a weapon reveal party.
 
helper_monkey
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The shooting in Mobile happened at 11:14pm so they were ending the year with bang, not ringing in the new year.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

🎵Oh, mama, is this really the end🎵


🎵Oh, mama, is this really the end🎵
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
More guns would solve this amirite?
 
Trik
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Funny how a search for mass shooting at google news doesn't list either of these.
 
firesign [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

<yakety sax>

They were vying for first.

Couldn't the Fark filter replace the guns with boobies?  Think what a better world that would be!

So people would be running away from mass boobies?  That's weird.


<yakety sax>
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: Well.  SOMEONE has the Memphis Blues.  AGAIN.


Why didn't the Senator take care of it, good guy with a gun and all? Or were they stuck without tickets to the wedding of his son?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Who could have seen this coming?
 
i_dig_chicks [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Gunshots or fireworks?
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
Dakai
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Six feet under Beale


Six feet under Beale
 
jimjays
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Everything's a trade-off. There was such a cultural shift that we all learned not to drink and drive, risking each other's; lives. And now we shoot each other instead.

(Actually, I remember school and other mass shootings before the cultural shift on DUI.)
 
JCFarx
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Stop making excuses for them....

There's only two things to do in Alabama: get drunk and shoot things, and since it was  new year's Sunday morning, they were probably already drunk.


Stop making excuses for them....
 
Subtonic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Meh. Who cares anymore.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

We become bullet-proof?


We become bullet-proof?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
A thought and a prayer walk into a bar...
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If we want to end mass shootings we should probably just ban mass gatherings since banning the guns isn't allowed.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ummm...wat?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Ummm...wat?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DuneClimber [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Two were shot dead in the county next door to mine. A great start to the new year!
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

And if you're stuck on the 'mass' part...

Fark user imageView Full Size

Ummm...wat?

[Fark user image 850x692]


And if you're stuck on the 'mass' part...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

I did a generic search for "mass shooting".
Many were listed but neither of these.
You did a specific search for one of the locations.

Ummm...wat?

[Fark user image 850x692]


I did a generic search for "mass shooting".
Many were listed but neither of these.
You did a specific search for one of the locations.
 
Trik
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

erewhon the opinionated: More guns would solve this amirite?


Probably not but keeping guns out of the hands of millennials and Z'ers probably would.

Oh and executing the parents of mass shooters would send a message to raise your kids to not become mass shooters or turn them in before they start pulling the trigger.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

media.tenor.comView Full Size

What now, Fark filter?

They were vying for first.

Couldn't the Fark filter replace the guns with boobies?  Think what a better world that would be!


media.tenor.comView Full Size

What now, Fark filter?
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Good. I'm glad we got those out of the way.  Waiting is the worst part.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

I'm an only child.

There's only two things to do in Alabama: get drunk and shoot things, and since it was new year's they were probably already drunk.

Sex didn't make the list of options?


I'm an only child.
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

He built a fire on Main Street, then shot it full of holes.

Why didn't the Senator take care of it, good guy with a gun and all? Or were they stuck without tickets to the wedding of his son?


He built a fire on Main Street, then shot it full of holes.
 
jso2897
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

He came into a thread, to post.


He came into a thread, to post.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Reagan fucked us all.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

media1.giphy.comView Full Size

Six feet under Beale


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Good. I'm glad we got those out of the way.  Waiting is the worst part.


Meh, I really don't look on lethal violence as being an "event" in America anymore - it's just our existing condition.
Climate change will fix it in another few years.
Fix everything, really.
 
