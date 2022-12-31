 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   Suspect shot by police after attempting to go full Highlander near Times Square   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
11
•       •       •

Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's scary to think any weird nerd can order an ultra sharp, samurai sword the only thing worse is any gun.
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: It's scary to think any weird nerd can order an ultra sharp, samurai sword the only thing worse is any gun.


#mallninjashiat
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought "he brings a knife, you bring a gun" was the *Chicago* way.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He told you not to squeeze the Charmin, but you didn't listen, did you?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Where's Sean Connery when we need him?
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: It's scary to think any weird nerd can order an ultra sharp, samurai sword the only thing worse is any gun.


Crossbows. Hell, just bows. Some nut sooner or later ...

/ There was that one loon who got the crap kicked out of him.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Where's Sean Connery when we need him?


He hasn't been the same since Trebek died.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, unlike Highlander the Machete movie does have a sequel.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Gyrfalcon: Where's Sean Connery when we need him?

He hasn't been the same since Trebek died.


Or since he died.
 
Mock26
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That's not a knife
 
