(CNN)   Sucks to be that guy around jet engines   (cnn.com) divider line
14
14 Comments     (+0 »)
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
How does that happen? Does the engine have to be in high revs for it to suck a person, or does everyone who gets close at idle not go home at the end of their shift?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
A similar incident occurred in New Orleans earlier this year, when 26-year-old baggage handler Jermani Thompson died while unloading baggaage

Sentence being dictated by a person who was being sucked into a plane engine.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: How does that happen? Does the engine have to be in high revs for it to suck a person, or does everyone who gets close at idle not go home at the end of their shift?


The higher the revs, the more it sucks.  Those ERJs have fairly big intakes, so once you're within the danger area you're going in -- no turning yourself sideways and wedging yourself on the outside.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The ground crewman was involved in a fatality?  I sure hope they're OK.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Thoughts and prayers"! All better now.
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
What a horrible way to die. Bless his careless heart; surely they teach you to avoid that.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Biscuit Tin: What a horrible way to die. Bless his careless heart; surely they teach you to avoid that.


It's quick, that's for sure.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: How does that happen? Does the engine have to be in high revs for it to suck a person, or does everyone who gets close at idle not go home at the end of their shift?


NO CAPES!!!

static1.srcdn.comView Full Size
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Flights were grounded?

That's not all that ended up grounded.
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Mmmmm.... Potato salad
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
NAVY Sailor getting sucked into A-6
Youtube XC1TCXyCqrg

Relax, he lived. The engine blew when it took his helmet off.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Biscuit Tin: What a horrible way to die. Bless his careless heart; surely they teach you to avoid that.


it does seem like that would be, like, day 1 at airport school... 'stay away from the vast, roaring, industrial hoover, and its savage, pitiless metal teeth'
 
Dryad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash2
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Imagine the poor bastards that have to rehab that engine :P
 
