(Twitter)   NYE Donner Party reenactment currently in progress   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My great grandma lived in Colfax and died on April Fools day 30 grand in debt.  We thought it was a joke.  She had 6 ex-husbands and smoked 3 packs per day.   Our mailbox would smell of cigarette smoke whenever she sent us letters.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sensitive content? Lol wut
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

monsatano: Sensitive content? Lol wut


I know I've been a little sensitive about snow ever since I first saw that Informer video.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Maybe you should drive: monsatano: Sensitive content? Lol wut

I know I've been a little sensitive about snow ever since I first saw that Informer video.


i.scdn.coView Full Size

Yeah, that's pretty intimidating
 
Monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mistahtom: My great grandma lived in Colfax and died on April Fools day 30 grand in debt.  We thought it was a joke.  She had 6 ex-husbands and smoked 3 packs per day.   Our mailbox would smell of cigarette smoke whenever she sent us letters.


Uh...sorry?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MODS

No one wants to see all that
 
aremmes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doner party? Nice.

bhg.com.auView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tastes like pork.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

monsatano: Sensitive content? Lol wut


Might offend some snowflakes
 
zerkalo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hope you pass the agro inspect
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: monsatano: Sensitive content? Lol wut

Might offend some snowflakes


They'll be ok once you lickee boom boom down
 
shinji3i
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Oh, eat me.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

monsatano: Sensitive content? Lol wut


Don't want to upset the snowflakes
 
Mock26
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I wonder how long it will take them to clear the rail line?


Rotary action on Donner Pass
Youtube Jo-mA5KCsyI
 
maudibjr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mock26: I wonder how long it will take them to clear the rail line?


[YouTube video: Rotary action on Donner Pass]


Very cool
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
There's no party like a Dinner Party....
 
ecor1
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Its a little bit more than 12" of snow happening in the sierras right now...
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Apparently a "good" way to die is to keep the engine running to keep warm, as the snow can block the exhaust pipe giving you carbon monoxide poisoning.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

zerkalo: Hope you pass the agro inspect


They don't have one on that part of I-80
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's been quite a storm, pretty wet out there.

/ about 100 miles West.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: monsatano: Sensitive content? Lol wut

Might offend some snowflakes


Go make a snow angel.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Apparently a "good" way to die is to keep the engine running to keep warm, as the snow can block the exhaust pipe giving you carbon monoxide poisoning.


So you go out every so often and clear it.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"The following provide sensitive information".

Followed by two pictures of cars in snow. Jesus Christ, are we really that farking fragile now?
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Tastes like pork.


Long pig.
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Optimal_Illusion: There's no party like a Dinner Party....


Brunches seem decent
 
