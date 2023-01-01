 Skip to content
(Kent Online)   'Whack student's head against wall now and you'll get your house burnt down' - a look back at almost accepted extreme levels of corporal punishment in UK schools in the 80's. Bonus: Subby went to school with the article's author, in the same class   (kentonline.co.uk) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
'...but at least children and their parents respected teachers'

In truth, it was the sort of thing which gave you a certain respect for the staff - they could bite back.

Oh FFS.
Fear. Is. Not. Respect. How many times do we have to go over this?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How do you expect to have any pudding if you don't eat your meat?
 
QuesoDelicioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Whack student's head against wall now and you'll get your house burnt down

As you should.
 
Snoopys_Root_Beer_Dealer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"WROOOOOONG!  DO IT AGAIN!"

"I always said he'd come to no good in the end, your honour,
If they'd let me have my way, I could have flayed him into shape.
But my hands were tied, the bleeding hearts and artists
Let him get away with murder, let me hammer him today!"
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Don't underestimate the sneaky vengeance of kids. I guarantee any teacher who doled out corporal punishment has consumed more semen and urine than they realize.
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I spent my kindergarten and first grade years in a private school that allowed corporal punishment.  There was a second grade teacher who (it was rumored) poked holes in her paddle to lessen wind resistance and allow her to hit her students harder. Fortunately my parents transferred my sister and I to public school before I ever had to find out if this was true.

FTA:  Or you were all forced to strip naked and have a shower while a teacher watched on.

WTF??
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Don't underestimate the sneaky vengeance of kids. I guarantee any teacher who doled out corporal punishment has consumed more semen and urine than they realize.


That's probably true for everyone.  I'd hate to know the quantity of my unbeknownst semen consumption
 
johnphantom
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yeah about corporal punishment and discipline and crime among the children - the US Virgin Islands still has corporal punishment and their discipline is atrocious. Some of the worst reading and math levels in the nation, and the murder rate there frequently hits 60 per 100k, sometimes the highest in the world and almost always the highest in the Caribbean.
 
Dryad
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

QuesoDelicioso: Whack student's head against wall now and you'll get your house burnt down

As you should.


We did that back in the 80's, too. It just had to be done quietly, not publicly.
/Never burned a teachers house. Teachers car, maybe.
 
Brainmeat
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If you cannot use reason you aren't smart enough to teach. If you use violence, you have taught violence. If reason can't be understood, then what makes you think they'll have enough reason to understand why you're hurting them?
 
yms
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Kent
 
Mock26
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hey subby, tell you school mate he is a right wanker.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mock26: Hey subby, tell you school mate he is a right wanker.


Only 7-10% are left wankers
 
