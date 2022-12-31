 Skip to content
(AP News)   Merry New Year, everybody   (apnews.com) divider line
    Times Square, New Year, New Year's Eve, Sydney Harbour Bridge, NEW YORK, Fireworks, New York City, New Year's celebrations  
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Penis.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm drinking some eggnog enjoying quality time with my family.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having posole with friends and a fire in the fireplace.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just watched Michigan implode and lose, with some help from the officials.
 
Bob_Laublaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vagina
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Covered all the bases for this evening and tomorrow.

Made a batch of black eyed peas, and Alton Brown's eggnog recipe.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Wishing all you Farkers and your friends and family all the best for 2023!!!
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This means butt stuff, right?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Happy Christmars!
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Beef jerky time?
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

freddyV: This means butt stuff, right?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Salud!
And Happy New Year, everyone.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Happy new year, fark 2022
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What's so farking merry about it?
 
peachpicker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Happy New Year. In this country we say "Happy New Year"
 
Summoner101
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

/Happy New Year's!
 
DuneClimber [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
2022 was a bad year.

Perhaps the entirely normal and routine occurrence of one day passing into the next will somehow mean and Improvement in my fortunes.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
In two hours, I intend to club 2022 over the head and go through its pockets.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That: [Fark user image image 356x358]


Bo Burnham is Jesus?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

plecos: [Fark user image 422x750]
Salud!
And Happy New Year, everyone.


Anejo.  Neat.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That: [Fark user image image 356x358]

Bo Burnham is Jesus?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I saw (didn't meet) Ms. Badmoodman at a  New Year's Eve party at a an ex-girlfriend's apartment, on December 31, 1976. I met her a month later and totally forgot what she looked like. I just knew she was tall, blonde and slender. I was pretty buzzed at the party.

Five years ago:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Beef jerky time?



No thank you son, it gives me the wind something fierce...
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: I saw (didn't meet) Ms. Badmoodman at a  New Year's Eve party at a an ex-girlfriend's apartment, on December 31, 1976. I met her a month later and totally forgot what she looked like. I just knew she was tall, blonde and slender. I was pretty buzzed at the party.

Five years ago:


[Fark user image 816x1178]


She has *gorgeous* hair. You're a lucky person.  :-)
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Beef jerky time?


No thank you, it gives me the winds something awful...
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Happy Hogmanay from Scotland, ya filthy animals!

\ I am sooo pissed...
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: ImpendingCynic: Beef jerky time?


No thank you son, it gives me the wind something fierce...


/shakes impotent fist...
 
