(Daily Star)   Damn New Year's isn't even over yet and a UK tabloid is already trying to get the Brits drunk for the whole month of Dry January (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Since when do Englishmen need to be encouraged to drink?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't wait for dry January.

All the tourists down here for Christmas have been really annoying me. I'll have the entire bar to myself

/ok the staff are clearly benefitting from tourists but stilll
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
way ahead of them
 
powhound
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Do people actually honor dry January? I mean, drink 11 months out of the year and abstain during January?
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

powhound: Do people actually honor dry January? I mean, drink 11 months out of the year and abstain during January?


sometimes for charity, less often just to do it.  small % of the population.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well, crap. Already screwed that one up.

*sips beer*
 
powhound
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Lady J: powhound: Do people actually honor dry January? I mean, drink 11 months out of the year and abstain during January?

sometimes for charity, less often just to do it.  small % of the population.


Awww I see. For a good cause I might see that.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It'll probably go better than "No Poop November"

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I should give this dry January thing a try, it would be good for my health and my wallet. This means I have less than 15 minutes to drink the 7 beers I have so I won't be tempted in January.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

talkertopc: I have less than 15 minutes to drink the 7 beers I have so I won't be tempted in January.


* chug chug chug*
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
happy NY amerifarkers
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
dry January? whose dumb idea was this?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

powhound: Do people actually honor dry January? I mean, drink 11 months out of the year and abstain during January?


It's a lot easier than no fap November.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Lady J: happy NY amerifarkers


Amateur night.
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Lady J: happy NY amerifarkers


Only the East Coast Elite Farkers get a new year now. Some of us schlubs in dirty Mountain Time have another 2 hours.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

powhound: Lady J: powhound: Do people actually honor dry January? I mean, drink 11 months out of the year and abstain during January?

sometimes for charity, less often just to do it.  small % of the population.

Awww I see. For a good cause I might see that.


I did it once, for charity.  it sucked and I vowed never again.  I'll contribute some other way.
 
