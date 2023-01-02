 Skip to content
Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 922: "If You're So Inclined".
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 Kananaskis Country has interesting mountains where the ground more or less "tilted" and lifted all of the layers of the rock out of the ground and put them on display.
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fern with water droplets by Rick, on Flickr
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not quite straight up, but it's a heck of an incline...
Fark user imageView Full Size

St. Louis Arch at Sunset by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Creepy Staircase by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Approaching the prayer flag tent
Ewam Garden of 1,000 Buddhas, Arlee, MT
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Atop Mount Bierstadt, elevation 14,065ft (4,287m)
Clear Creek County, CO
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Somewhere along Four Pass Loop
near Aspen, CO
 
Rip_Rufus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

From the top of the "worlds steepest zip line" in St. Maaaartin.
 
