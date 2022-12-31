 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   University of Idaho murder suspect made one huge mistake, according to experts. The mistake of killing four people strangely unmentioned   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: Creepy, Crime, first-year Ph.D. student, crime scene, Prof. Joseph Giacalone, criminal investigations, detective sergeant, wear gloves, sorts of details  
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The sale of yoga pants, Ben & Jerry's and chardonnay will go through the roof 📈 when this gets turned into a Netflix documentary.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Always look for the narrative angle when a story is being disseminated about supposed events in a state that doesn't exist.  Is this the opening feint in a move against criminologists?  Owners of Hyundai Elantras?  Too early to tell; this is an especially devious and subtle effort.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wait, so it was t the professor the TikTok tarot card reader accused?
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
From what I understand, he was studying motivation for violent crime in an area that hadn't seen a murder in seven years.

Well as any good researcher knows, when you don't have the data, you have to get creative.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline of the year so far!
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His biggest mistake was not submitting some random guy's DNA as his own to those ancestry databases. He could have submitted to three or four of them and that way police would look and "Oh, this guy is already in the database, and he doesn't match what we found at the crime scene."
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HempHead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

He posted that call for information on Reddit.

His other Reddit account has been disappeared.

If only he had posted on Fark.
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It shows you the arrogance of people like him, where he thinks he's smarter than the cops because he read something in a book," Giacalone continued.

Pretty sure just breathing the same air as a book makes you smarter than the cops these days.

Unless you're burning it, or arresting a drag queen for reading a book or something. Exceptions aside, the barrier is low.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He subscribed for free access. Rookie mistake.

Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, that was no mistake, Subby.  That was totally on purpose.
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He forgot the first rule of Harry's code.
 
CruiserTwelve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Killing four people was a "mistake," Subby? Maybe it's just me, but I'm thinking it might have been intentional.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lilfry14
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I have over 40 first cousins and they all took one of those tests a few years ago. Completely ruined any chance I had at being a successful serial killer.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imma go with his biggest mistake being to drive his own car past 50 Ring doors to kill 4 people. Then past them again as he leaves. DNA might be explained away as it was a party house or something but that speeding car picture, no getting away from that.
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hagbardr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ordered a pizza?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Started a land war in Asia?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know of a single law enforcement agency that cares if a potential recruit has a criminal justice degree, beyond the fact that it is a degree.  In all honesty, an English major would be more useful to your police career, because at least then you would write much better reports.

That isn't to say that there are not useful things you can learn from a Criminal Justice Degree, but you are gonna learn them in the same things in the Academy, and no one is gonna let you skip the Academy just because you have a civilian degree that covers similar subject matter.

What police agencies really want is unique skill sets that are useful for the job, but are not covered in basic police training.  It's the same reason they don't care if you already know how to shoot a gun or can drive real fast.  They want to make sure that you learn those skills in a way that is consistent with their expectations.  

That said, what Criminal Justice Degrees do teach you is how police policy effects communities, which is useful, but unless you are a senior commander, you are not gonna be allowed to implement anything meaningful from such knowledge, and if you live in a red state, your town council is gonna see such knowledge as a conflict of interest towards their goals of being complete dicks to members of the community they don't like.

So all things considered, the only thing a Criminal Justice Degree is useful for is how to be a batter criminal, despite what the article says.
 
assjuice
‘’ 1 hour ago  

People are countable. It's X number of people, imbecile.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He forgot that his name is not Dexter?
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The mistake of killing four people strangely unmentioned

Well, that goes without saying.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Billy Liar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"He had driven it all the way back from the Pacific Northwest to his parents' place near the Poconos, where cops got a bead on him"

Is Lenny Briscoe writing for The Daily Beast?
 
Caelistis
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
FTFA:

"...he thinks he's smarter than the cops..."


That's...that's not a high bar.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 minute ago  

