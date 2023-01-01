 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   53 year old man has raised £1 million for charity by running a marathon every single day this year. Meanwhile, Farkers got short of breath getting up from the couch to grab another beer to quaff while posting furiously about social injustice   (bbc.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, Cumbria, start line, Director of funding, Cumbrian dialect, Barrow-in-Furness, Conservative Party, BBC News, BBC One  
yellowjester [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
53 year old man has raised £1 million for charity by running a marathon every single day this year. Meanwhile, Farkers got short of breath getting up from the couch to grab another beer to quaff while posting furiously about social injustice transgender groomers

See how easily I did that subby? It was a lazy thing to add when you could have ended it at "grab another beer" and had about a 6/10 headline.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

IgG4: 53 year old man has raised £1 million for charity by running a marathon every single day this year. Meanwhile, Farkers got short of breath getting up from the couch to grab another beer to quaff while posting furiously about social injustice transgender groomers

See how easily I did that subby? It was a lazy thing to add when you could have ended it at "grab another beer" and had about a 6/10 headline.


Fostering discussion
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

DoctorCal: IgG4: 53 year old man has raised £1 million for charity by running a marathon every single day this year. Meanwhile, Farkers got short of breath getting up from the couch to grab another beer to quaff while posting furiously about social injustice transgender groomers

See how easily I did that subby? It was a lazy thing to add when you could have ended it at "grab another beer" and had about a 6/10 headline.

Fostering discussion


I try.
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You can over exercise an get cardiac problems.

For example, in elite athletes, cardiac dimensions do not completely regress to normal levels even several years after the athlete has retired from competition and heavy ET.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

IgG4: DoctorCal: IgG4: 53 year old man has raised £1 million for charity by running a marathon every single day this year. Meanwhile, Farkers got short of breath getting up from the couch to grab another beer to quaff while posting furiously about social injustice transgender groomers

See how easily I did that subby? It was a lazy thing to add when you could have ended it at "grab another beer" and had about a 6/10 headline.

Fostering discussion

I try.


Not you, silly. Submin
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

DoctorCal: IgG4: DoctorCal: IgG4: 53 year old man has raised £1 million for charity by running a marathon every single day this year. Meanwhile, Farkers got short of breath getting up from the couch to grab another beer to quaff while posting furiously about social injustice transgender groomers

See how easily I did that subby? It was a lazy thing to add when you could have ended it at "grab another beer" and had about a 6/10 headline.

Fostering discussion

I try.

Not you, silly. Submin


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Lady J: DoctorCal: IgG4: DoctorCal: IgG4: 53 year old man has raised £1 million for charity by running a marathon every single day this year. Meanwhile, Farkers got short of breath getting up from the couch to grab another beer to quaff while posting furiously about social injustice transgender groomers

See how easily I did that subby? It was a lazy thing to add when you could have ended it at "grab another beer" and had about a 6/10 headline.

Fostering discussion

I try.

Not you, silly. Submin

[Fark user image 425x425] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You don't have a Yeti by your BarcaLounger, subby?
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Still didn't sell a single "Sh*t Happens" or "Have a Nice Day" bumper sticker.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I work out enough to keep the blood flowing in all the right places.
 
Iggie
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I thought that Eddie Izzard was kick-ass for doing 27 marathons in 27 days. This is just...wow.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I work out enough to keep the blood flowing in all the right places.


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
McKee has gone through more than 20 pairs of trainers

.
He's high maintenance, IOW.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He's not old, the running every sing day wore him out
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sinnerman, where you going to run to?
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: McKee has gone through more than 20 pairs of trainers

.
He's high maintenance, IOW.


"Trainers" in English = "sneakers" in American
 
lordbannon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hey now. I have to go up at least the flight of stairs out of the basement before I get short of breath. If only mom would bring my beers downstairs.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: McKee has gone through more than 20 pairs of trainers

.
He's high maintenance, IOW.

"Trainers" in English = "sneakers" in American


Sneaker Pimps - 6 Underground - Official Video [HD]
Youtube 2eBZqmL8ehg
 
AeAe
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: McKee has gone through more than 20 pairs of trainers

.
He's high maintenance, IOW.

"Trainers" in English = "sneakers" in American


Why do th3 English have to invent a completely new word when we already a word that works perfectly fine?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: McKee has gone through more than 20 pairs of trainers

.
He's high maintenance, IOW.

"Trainers" in English = "sneakers" in American


My bad.

/ If I had a nickel for every American who referred to running shoes as "sneakers", I'd have almost zero nickels
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AeAe: Parthenogenetic: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: McKee has gone through more than 20 pairs of trainers

.
He's high maintenance, IOW.

"Trainers" in English = "sneakers" in American

Why do th3 English have to invent a completely new word when we already a word that works perfectly fine?


Because "sand shoes."
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: McKee has gone through more than 20 pairs of trainers

.
He's high maintenance, IOW.

"Trainers" in English = "sneakers" in American


That's a movie.
Did you mean tennis shoes?
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AeAe: Parthenogenetic: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: McKee has gone through more than 20 pairs of trainers

.
He's high maintenance, IOW.

"Trainers" in English = "sneakers" in American

Why do th3 English have to invent a completely new word when we already a word that works perfectly fine?


why would we want to do the same as you?
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
42 x 365 = 15330 KM

1,000,000 / 15330 = 65.23 / KM


According to the math, that was a complete waste of time and there are many ways you could have gotten higher donation totals. His body is completely wrecked and hes going to figure that out in a few years and if he doesnt need a double hip and knee replacement when hes 65 its going to be a miracle
 
