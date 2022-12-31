 Skip to content
(YouTube)   CSB Sunday Morning: It's a Small World. What's made the world a smaller place for you? Is it a trip that you took? Or perhaps learning something new? Seeing an advance in technology like the Webb or Hubble Space Telescope? Or using technology to make Zoom phone calls?   (youtube.com) divider line
29
    More: CSB  
•       •       •

GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Takes subby out back into a Star Tours simulator flying through the Small World attraction, playing this music at 90 db.

/ not even clicking on the link
// it's the worst earworm in the world
/// yes, even worse than Baby Shark
 
yellowjester [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
I have infinite answers...
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Working/traveling across 16 time zones. I recently spent just shy of three weeks in four cites in three countries; and at this point it's not exotic, it's just something I do.

/But seeing many of my friends and colleagues after a two-year break made it all worthwhile. They're why I do what I do.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Way way back when (maybe 1989/1990) I used ARPANET to literally bounce an email around the world.  I hit servers across Europe, Asia, and North America and got it delivered to me a few minutes later.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Walking down a crowded street in Dublin with my then girlfriend during travel abroad, and coming upon my mother squarely facing us, who saw us at the same moment I saw here.  She spread her hands apart, palms sideways and forward, and said, "my son."  We slept in my parents' hotel room instead of in the hostel that night.  This was almost ten years before I even carried a cell phone.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Once I was shopping in Thailand and a shop keeper asked if me and another girl shopping in there were sisters. We both had red hair and looked a little similar. We both said no, and I said I was from the US and she said she was from Italy. I said "oh my family is from Torino" and then she said (horrified) "I am from Torino". Then we both just sort of stared at each other for a second and wished each other happy travels.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Cosmos.

The good one.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
not so much a small world, but something that feels related.
my friends and I have occasional girlz nitez (yeah yeah whatever)- all go round to someone's place, hit the bubbles/cocktails, get a little hi, play some tunes loud, and have a good time chatter chatter chattering, dancing, etc.

my sister's friend had split horribly from her husband, needed to let her hair down, so she and my sister came to one of these little parties, at mine.

my sister's friend is swedish, and one of my friends is danish, and there was such a cool little exchange when they realised.  they spoke to each other in swedish... in z2 central London, outside in my little yard, under a glorious summer night.  everyone happy as Larry... honestly it was like a really cool version of wikipedia in my back garden.
my sister clutched my arm in delight, and said, our friends are so fkg cool!  and she wasn't wrong.

I dunno why it was such a cool moment...  I guess I felt really lucky to have this world out there, and to live somewhere that meant I could see a snapshot of that world right in my back garden.  and I  appreciated the interconnected nature of us... these two girls had never met before, and there they were many miles from home, finding a common point and a shared experience.
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I don't want the world to seem small.  I like it seeming big.  Feels like there's more possibilities that way, more room for me to make up for my mistakes.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
also, I the saying... it's a small world, but I wouldn't wanna hoover vacuum it
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Small world?
I have a SAG card carrying actress coming to visit if she's not on Broadway this summer.
In highschool I had a huge crush on her.
She has absolutely lived the life of a star. Television, movies, Broadway.
I think she's adorable. And there is no way I'll impress her. Outside of just being a good listener. No problem. The stories...
When she leaves, I will feel as if i have met so many people. And had so many adventures.
Like when you read a book, you feel like you had an experience. Well. This will make my tiny little life feel huge, while shrinking the universe of the famous into a conversation over Italian ice on the porch.
It will be nice to sing with a pro, too.
Damn, she has pipes.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Lady J: everyone happy as Larry...


You've definitely leaned into the Brit thing.

Happy for you. Bob's your Uncle.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

DannyBrandt: Lady J: everyone happy as Larry...

You've definitely leaned into the Brit thing.

Happy for you. Bob's your Uncle.


you know I... am british don't you?  I'm not just pretending.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Lady J: DannyBrandt: Lady J: everyone happy as Larry...

You've definitely leaned into the Brit thing.

Happy for you. Bob's your Uncle.

you know I... am british don't you?  I'm not just pretending.


I honestly thought you moved there a few years ago.

I feel stupid now. Good start to the new year.
/sorry
//Bob's not actually your uncle.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

DannyBrandt: Lady J: DannyBrandt: Lady J: everyone happy as Larry...

You've definitely leaned into the Brit thing.

Happy for you. Bob's your Uncle.

you know I... am british don't you?  I'm not just pretending.

I honestly thought you moved there a few years ago.

I feel stupid now. Good start to the new year.
/sorry
//Bob's not actually your uncle.


lol it's fine.  do i come across as american though?  or just assumption based on my farkness.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Lady J: lol it's fine.  do i come across as american though?


Honestly? And I don't mean to make this more awkward than it already is... if that's even possible.

To me, when I read your posts, you sound like an expat.

And I've been abroad for *ponders* 11 of the last 18 years?

Again, I apologize.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

DannyBrandt: Lady J: lol it's fine.  do i come across as american though?

Honestly? And I don't mean to make this more awkward than it already is... if that's even possible.

To me, when I read your posts, you sound like an expat.

And I've been abroad for *ponders* 11 of the last 18 years?

Again, I apologize.


it isn't awkward, lol.  chill

but also oh dear... I have been on fark too long.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Lady J: but also oh dear... I have been on fark too long.


Are there, like British versions of Fark or Reddit?

Cause that might be fun.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

DannyBrandt: Lady J: but also oh dear... I have been on fark too long.

Are there, like British versions of Fark or Reddit?

Cause that might be fun.


I don't think there's any other versions of fark or reddit.
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
apart from that orgy we just witnessed, small world 2nd hand csb:

dateline minneapolis:
was at the gym yesterday (shut up), there were only 2 of us and the coach. turns out the other guy is war journalist just returned from ukraine.  he had a buddy out there (pause a few time for max 5rep front squats), he left country last week, worried about his buddy.  he gets an email saying "hi man, i'm in the us now, in a town called minneapolis".  turns out minneapolis has more ukrainian refugees than anywhere else. it's too bad the previous wave from the 30s are all dead. maybe the ukrainian orthodox churches that remain, and the old ukrainian neighborhoods will get some new life.  the thought of kramarczucks on every corner fills me with hope.

anyway, the journalist guy spends his days documenting the ua wounded doing their physical therapy at gyms around town. he seemed pretty rad.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lady J: DannyBrandt: Lady J: but also oh dear... I have been on fark too long.

Are there, like British versions of Fark or Reddit?

Cause that might be fun.

I don't think there's any other versions of fark or reddit.


What about Fark.ru?
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: but also oh dear... I have been on fark too long.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ive got two:
On a boat touring the Fjiordlands in NZ with my sister,  and she meets a fellow WPI alum.  They both were wearing WPI jackets/fleeces.  (WPI: Worcester PolyTech in Massachusetts)

New Lebanese place opens up in Providence.  Husband goes and strikes up a conversation with the owner, about the name of the place and how he knew another place in Lebanon with the same name.  Guy laughs and says "in such-and-such market? By the whatever stall?" Husband gapes-  yes!?!  Owner says "ha!  That was me!  I moved here and my parents kept it open for a while after...."  Lots of chatting ensued.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I live in Alaska and in the past five years I've been to Italy, Australia, and Spain, and I've been to 43 states. I plan on hitting all 50 before I turn 50. It made me realize how enormous our planet is but at the same time how small it is because no matter where you travel to, we are all just humans in different parts of the world trying to live our lives.
 
vespertilio-fecal psychosis
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Lady J: DannyBrandt: Lady J: DannyBrandt: Lady J: everyone happy as Larry...

You've definitely leaned into the Brit thing.

Happy for you. Bob's your Uncle.

you know I... am british don't you?  I'm not just pretending.

I honestly thought you moved there a few years ago.

I feel stupid now. Good start to the new year.
/sorry
//Bob's not actually your uncle.

lol it's fine.  do i come across as american though?  or just assumption based on my farkness.


Small world. I'm a UK citizen, so's my sister. My Mom's favorite nickname for my sister is your pseudonym.

/I'm certain I'm not your brother, btw.
//My sister is way too classy for this place.
///No offense.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I was looking to purchase a plot of land on a black sand beach in the Philippines to build a vacation home. I ran into an older couple looking to do the same thing. We struck up a conversation and I mentioned I lived in Pittsburgh. They told me their son was a doctor at Allegheny General Hospital. It turns out he was a neighbor of mine and I'd had a few drinks with him at our local pub. I ended up not buying the land after getting spooked by a typhoon a month later. I did become good friends with the couple and still hang out with them when we're in the same hemisphere.

I literally have over a dozen stories like this with one or two degrees of separation to people I've met around the world.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Lady J: DannyBrandt: Lady J: but also oh dear... I have been on fark too long.

Are there, like British versions of Fark or Reddit?

Cause that might be fun.

I don't think there's any other versions of fark or reddit.


I had to start using Farkies to id other nationals using Fark.  Makes life a lot easier when I see something in boring gray to know I'm not missing anything a likely Russian troll or Chinese plant is saying.  But, light yellow, oranges, blues and greens?  Those are folks from anywhere but the US.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Doing Christmas shopping and remembering that back in the day you had to drive to a specific store, maybe in another city, just to get a particular thing. Now I can buy pretty much anything made anywhere on the planet while taking a dump.
 
Aquapope
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The world didn't get smaller, I got smaller and the universe got larger.
 
