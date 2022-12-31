 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   NYE fireworks canceled after fat fark falls asleep downtown   (theguardian.com) divider line
15
    More: Interesting, Fireworks, wandering walrus, New Year, Walrus, Arctic walrus, very exciting opportunity, Council leader Steve Siddons, Stuart Ford  
•       •       •

630 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Dec 2022 at 10:05 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He's still looking to find his bukket.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark has a new spirit animal.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Fark has a new spirit animal.


I am he as you are he as you are me
And we are all together
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ah-hoo, walrus of Yorkshire
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Walrus draws crowds to Scarborough on New Year's Eve.

Simon & Garfunkel still performing at the fair.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He's trippin on that Ambien, best not to antagonize him.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
On the quayside, the shabby quayside, the walrus sleeps tonight...
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
LOL
 
HairBolus [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
from
Thor caught napping in Scarborough
https://www.fark.com/comments/12699598/158117392#c158117392

https://mobile.twitter.com/mediumsoup/status/1609002212214116352
#wankingwalrus
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fereals
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Same.
 
daffy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Fark has a new spirit animal.

I am he as you are he as you are me
And we are all together



"Coo Coo Ka Choo"

Every dog in that area just said "Hey, what the FARK".
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I mean I assume this has already been submitted for a Photoshop contest...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Fark has a new spirit animal.


I'm not giving mine up.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Macca's really let himself go


/ the walrus is paul
 
ISO15693
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Are you going to Scarborough Fair?
See the boss of a walrus asleep on the pier,
Remember him? The one from new jersey -
He once was seen swimming out there.

Odobenus Rosmarus - walrus in latin
All blubber and ivory, whiskers and fat.
Between the salt water and the bodegas
We're not sure he knows where he's at.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.