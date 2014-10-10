 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Legacy.com)   As the calendar flips, and we draw upon memories of those we lost in the past year, I drew Curtis Fark   (legacy.com) divider line
19
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

401 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Dec 2022 at 7:20 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
gardenandgun.comView Full Size
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn that family sure farks a lot.
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP news aggregator man.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Family reunions must be a clusterfark.
 
sgleason818 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They called him Curtis Richard, but never Curt Dick.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Aw, old C. Dick Fark. A legend beyond his time.

/condolences to the family
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fuehler, Fuehler, Anyone?
 
Nick el Ass [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Curtis RICHARD Fark, heh.

You know he farked.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Curtis Dick Fark, son of Dick Fark, we salute you.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Aw, old C. Dick Fark. A legend beyond his time.

/condolences to the family


C Dick Fark
Fark, Dick, Fark
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
His name was Curtis Fark
His name was Curtis Fark
His name was Curtis Fark
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The squirrel with the giant nuts will escort us all across the rainbow bridge eventually.

/this positive life affirmation was brought to you by Debra Downer and Friends
//please Eeyore responsibly
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He was a native Odin son and will be welcomed into Valhalla
 
foo monkey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He was born on October 11, 1925, the son of Richard and Bertha (Fuehler) Fark in Centralia.

Son of Dick Fark.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

foo monkey: He was born on October 11, 1925, the son of Richard and Bertha (Fuehler) Fark in Centralia.

Son of Dick Fark.


gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Looking at all the family members, theres a lot of Farks to give regarding the inheritance
 
AngryTeacher
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Maybe I am sensitive because my dad passed a week ago, but I don't find this amusing. Something about mocking an obituary doesn't sit well with me.
 
rick42
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fans of the fabulous Farkel Family will note that the survivors include Simon but not Gar Fark.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Billy Liar: beezeltown: Aw, old C. Dick Fark. A legend beyond his time.

/condolences to the family

C Dick Fark
Fark, Dick, Fark


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.