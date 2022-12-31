 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Imagine if you will a planeload of people for whom 2022 never ended. You are entering the International Date Line Zone   (theguardian.com) divider line
22
    More: Weird, American Samoa, Samoa, Pacific Ocean, Oceania, Pago Pago, International Date Line, Time zone, United States  
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark 2023, I'm staying right here in 2022.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If they are flying Southwest they may not get there until 2024.
 
alitaki
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This a setup for a new Final Destination movie? Do all the passengers get hunted down by New Years Eve?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
These movie studios are just lazy.

First....2020

Then 2020 won

Then 2020 two

2020 three is coming out at midnight

And now they've got the director's cut with an entire new act titled "Trapped in 2020 two".
 
ansius
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
NYE in Sydney is pretty damn good. However, this actually sounds better than NYE in Sydney. Beers on a deserted beach, friendly locals, a tropical island... I want to go there now!
 
Athanaric
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"But others reported enjoying their time on the island. The father of one passenger said his daughter had "showered at [the] hangar, got tour of [the] island and [was] drinking beers on deserted beach ... [United] has provided cots, McD's is close by and pilots bought the kids shots".
 
MIRV888
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You'd be a Q
 
knbwhite
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Some passengers complained about the time it took United Airlines to send a replacement flight, as they missed out on spending New Year's Eve in Sydney. One said it was the first day of her honeymoon.
I would just be happy the pilot made a good decision and I didn't die on that f*cking plane.  But that's just me.
Oh, and planes just don't materialize out of thin air.  It takes time to get a plane to a specific destination.  Especially on a remote island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean.
 
FarkingReading [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trialpha
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ladytron - International Dateline
Youtube oaO3AXaiTIc
QxPTK863VaY  ewreSl-BZVw
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

That marriage is getting tested on day one.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Kind of sort of happened to me last night. Landed 30 mins before midnight and celebrated New Years in the airport parking lot. I don't think it's New Years for you, yet. Idk anymore. Still drunk.

Happy 2023
 
Subtonic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Why do you hate me? BECAUSE I MAKE YOU FEEL SO GOOD?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Happy new year!
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

trialpha: Who knows what horrors 2023 will bring?


In the year two thousand, in the year two thousaaaand, Bob Barker will attempt to purchase Geritol but at the register, he will discover that the price is wrong, in the year two thousaaand.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

That marriage, along with finances, was tested months ago and he still said "I Do".

That better be the best sex in the Western Hemisphere, not that he's getting any now that they're married.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

trialpha: 2022 has been a complete shiatshow, to the point where I kind of miss 202.


Fark user imageView Full Size

202?  banning of christian propaganda sounds pretty good about now
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

2020 - global viral apocalypse but my family's in a good situation and I live by myself so that's not too bad
2021 - well the insurrection failed, but everyone went full stupid. more apocalypse, with new economic flavor
2022 -  hey happy new ye.. Ukraine holy shiat we're gonna get nuked. Also lost three friends, much despair
2023 -  ... profit?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
