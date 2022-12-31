 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Big E Radio)   A big Happy New Year from Noise Factor and Big E Radio. Tonight at 10:30PM ET your host plays his best, most favourite tracks from 2022. Sasquatch, Headstones, Samavayo, Cloakroom, Comeback Kid, and Beck? Yes, and much more   (bigeradio.com) divider line
5
    More: Live  
•       •       •

47 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Dec 2022 at 10:00 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Happy New Year all!

This was a fun show tonight, enjoy!!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hmmm, perhaps by 10:30 I can convince/get MrsRT drunk enough to listen to NF at the proper time. If not, eventually there will be the archives.

Happy New Year fellow NF reprobates. Let's hope that 2023 is a better one for us all.

\m/ O \m/
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
These days I'm usually in bed by this time, yet here we are.

I'm genuinely glad to see this is still going on, and I can't think of a better way to ring in the New Year.

F*ck yeah, Rev.K, and f*ck yeah to everyone else!
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.