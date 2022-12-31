 Skip to content
(Zillow)   Kinda want it just because of the tree
46
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was with Subby until I saw the carpeting and had early 70s flashbacks.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, it is a nice tree.

LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cool tree, but Texas.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm not saying it's great, but it does have a certain kind of potential...

Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigMax: I was with Subby until I saw the carpeting and had early 70s flashbacks.


Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love it.

The inside rules.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure it's a nice tree....until the screaming starts.
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Genuine question:

In warmer climes like say, Texas, why would you build a single-story domicile? Wouldn't efficient management of heat via elevation and minimization of surface area be a sort of a priority? Even if it was just one living story and a half-story attic?

What is the architectural purpose of "ranchers"?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad the map doesn't match the year that room came into existence.  I zoomed in expecting to find the USSR.

SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what's under the paneling.  Probably 5 layers of wallpaper, horsehair/plaster/lathes, and some rotted studs.
 
Huntceet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quercus virginiana?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does the price include shipping?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Too bad the map doesn't match the year that room came into existence.  I zoomed in expecting to find the USSR.

I zoomed in and was disappointed those weren't empty beer bottles over the window.
 
Monumenticus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Huntceet: Quercus virginiana


Correcticus.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shagadelic baby


mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

starsrift: What is the architectural purpose of "ranchers"?


Land was/is cheap, available, and no one wants stairs in their house when they reach old age.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: [Fark user image 425x612]


mrmopar5287
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That tree means your homeowner's insurance better be paid up and then you better have a tree doctor come every year for an inspection. If a branch crashes onto your house and it's dead or the insurance company finds that a competent tree doctor would have recommended it be removed, your claim will be denied.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
We had that green shag carpet and wood paneling in a house my family rented for a year when I was a kid, during my dad's sabbatical. That was 1981. Even 11-year-old me knew it was getting a little outdated by then.
 
starsrift
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: starsrift: What is the architectural purpose of "ranchers"?

Land was/is cheap, available, and no one wants stairs in their house when they reach old age.


Hmmmmfffff.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Texas,ew
 
chitownmike
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

starsrift: Genuine question:

In warmer climes like say, Texas, why would you build a single-story domicile? Wouldn't efficient management of heat via elevation and minimization of surface area be a sort of a priority? Even if it was just one living story and a half-story attic?

What is the architectural purpose of "ranchers"?


Ranchers are people who run ranches, they aren't architecture at all
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That is a widow maker tree.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Built in 1957.

Yep. My grandparent's house has one each pink and blue bathrooms. The blue one had a shower, the pink had a tub.

Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

chitownmike: starsrift: Genuine question:

In warmer climes like say, Texas, why would you build a single-story domicile? Wouldn't efficient management of heat via elevation and minimization of surface area be a sort of a priority? Even if it was just one living story and a half-story attic?

What is the architectural purpose of "ranchers"?

Ranchers are people who run ranches, they aren't architecture at all


If they piss the wrong people off they are.  Hey Vinny, you said this was quick drying cement?  We been here 10 minutes already c'mon chop chop
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That is a nice house.

The tree...not so much.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Built in 1957.

Yep. My grandparent's house has one each pink and blue bathrooms. The blue one had a shower, the pink had a tub.

Meh, had one each...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Built in 1957.

Yep. My grandparent's house has one each pink and blue bathrooms. The blue one had a shower, the pink had a tub.

Ugh - flashbacks - make them stop... noooooo
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Verical blinds. Good god, I thought you only saw those in banks in the 1970s.


Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: [Fark user image image 425x612]


ScrimBoy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

North_Central_Positronics: Well, it is a nice tree.

Great color green in the shed.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is just sad.

Nothing in Temple is worth 200k+.
 
cSquids
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The tree is pretty nice, not sure about the rest though.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BigMax: I was with Subby until I saw the carpeting and had early 70s flashbacks.


Meh, carpet is easy to change. Even tile is doable by most homeowners with a little practice (assuming they are willing and able to follow manufacturer directions).
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Kyle Butler: Shagadelic baby


That shag is thicc
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Buyer beware. Some limitations may apply. Tree maintains air rights. Do not make direct eye contact with tree. Tree decides fate. Tree is good. Tree is happy when owner obeys. HOA fees are $29.30 per month....
 
docsigma
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Bruscar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The tree is fantastic. Stupid flippers painted the brick, tile, and kitchen white. Then, left the avocado green shag carpet and paperboard paneling in the bedroom.
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

JudgeSmails: Texas,ew


Temple. Ew.
 
look! a robot!
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

starsrift: Genuine question:

In warmer climes like say, Texas, why would you build a single-story domicile? Wouldn't efficient management of heat via elevation and minimization of surface area be a sort of a priority? Even if it was just one living story and a half-story attic?

What is the architectural purpose of "ranchers"?


no farking stairs
 
Mikey Bob
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
...until you realize how many spiders and/or ants might live in it.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

StevieRayPalpatine: JudgeSmails: Texas,ew

Temple. Ew.


13th Street. Ew.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That house is so mid-century Texas you can almost feel it running black people out of town.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's flat so bad drainage.  Plus watering the lawn will cause shallow roots.  I'd tear out the lawn and put in hardscape.  Temple is a crappy town.  My grandma lived there and it was where I first heard of what locals called a "black" mall.
 
