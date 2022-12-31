 Skip to content
(ABC News)   The right to have guns all over the place causes one Arkansas town to remove their citizens rights to leave home after 8 PM   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Obviously they don't have enough good guys with guns to stop the bad guys with guns. An emergency airdrop of AR's and black tip rounds should solve the situation.
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It seems the answer is right there in front of them.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
p51d007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No, look at the number of people in that town, and their make up.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Clearly the only reasonable compromise is to make a curfew exemption for gun stores.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Looks like a poverty town leftover from the cotton industry just waiting to be flooded away.  When people don't have opportunities to prosper legally, they'll grab whatever they can to survive.  Guns sure aren't helping, but they seem to have a lot of problems.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

King Something: Clearly the only reasonable compromise is to make a curfew exemption for gun stores.


Please begin your shooting before 8:00 pm, or you'll really need to plan your ammo situation in advance.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yikes, what a depressing place.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So the problem is the police don't have enough money?  I watched enough Scooby-Doo to tell you where you need to start looking for people with motive to increase violence and easy access to firearms.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
More news of rampant, unstoppable big city violent crime.
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oops look what happened by accident.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Upside: the hardcore incel gun bros might take the hint and use their guns after 8pm.

Downside: more basements to deep-clean.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mistahtom: Oops look what happened by accident.


There was no way everybody could have predicted this for several decades
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This seems self-correcting.  A few people dead every several days... say one per day.  3000 people.  In a little over 8 years, problem will be solved with no loss of guns.
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FREEDUMB!
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: Yikes, what a depressing place.

[Fark user image 850x421]


Hey! It's Sisterfark Nowhere in Flyover USA!
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only we had more good guys with guns BEFORE 8pm, this situation would never have reached this point. Alas, I guess I have to set aside my rights temporarily so society can continue and all Americans, from church-goers, to ammosexuals, to the most big truck drivers won't have to live in fear of the mentally ill and the liberal agenda that undoubtedly is the root cause of all of these issues. /s
 
cabbyman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have over 10 shootings, people.

OVER 10!!!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: Clearly the only reasonable compromise is to make a curfew exemption for gun stores.


That makes cents.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A city of 3000 people is actually a small town of 3000 people.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, it's the guns.  Definitely not the people.  If they didn't have access to guns, they'd be housing the homeless.
 
silverblues [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having been to Eudora, there is literally so little to do that shooting other folks might just be people trying to entertain themselves.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A sergeant with the police department also noted that officials have been unable to act on tips because members of the community fear coming forward with information.

Gee whiz, Mr. Police Sergeant, I wonder why the community is afraid of you.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Solution: Switch to Outlook
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the over/under of the town being run by democrats?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess 2nd Amendment outranks 5th Amendment.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: What's the over/under of the town being run by democrats?


Over/Under applied to a binary proposition? That's just as stupid as the dog whistle question you tried to ask.
 
zeaper12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: A sergeant with the police department also noted that officials have been unable to act on tips because members of the community fear coming forward with information.

Gee whiz, Mr. Police Sergeant, I wonder why the community is afraid of you.


I suspect that they are more afraid of their neighbors.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they still get to ring in the new year with their favorite penis surrogate?
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

p51d007: No, look at the number of people in that town, and their make up.


And?
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
In more depressing news, the link to "Great things to do in Eudora" is a 404
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That town needs Rambo.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Should you be caught during curfew hours, you will be subject to being stopped and searched," Butler said

Lawsuits waiting to happen from the actions of overzealous police. A stop and search requires reasonable suspicion and not just some mumbo jumbo "emergency curfew order" for something that is not an actual emergency.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
With dozens of community members sitting in wooden church pews, aldermen sitting behind a drum set and leadership addressing the anxious community from a lectern, the meeting was both a venue for public announcements and a community venting session.

So are they trying to keep it kind of light and the alderman is giving a little background beat for the venting session in like a beat poetry style and then maybe every now and then during announcements someone tosses out a bad joke or pun and he does a little, 'Bdum tsch' thing?

"Thanks for coming out tonight folks.  We know your all just DYING to know what's going on with the latest shooting and we're pleased to report...the GUNS are alright. "
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

edmo: I guess 2nd Amendment outranks 5th Amendment.


1st Amendment as well, if people wish to peacefully assemble.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

p51d007: No, look at the number of people in that town, and their make up.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i thought freedom-loving states like arkansas were against lockdowns....
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: make me some tea: Yikes, what a depressing place.

[Fark user image 850x421]

Hey! It's Sisterfark Nowhere in Flyover USA!


Yes indeed, this is Real Americatm
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ScrimBoy: With dozens of community members sitting in wooden church pews, aldermen sitting behind a drum set and leadership addressing the anxious community from a lectern, the meeting was both a venue for public announcements and a community venting session.

So are they trying to keep it kind of light and the alderman is giving a little background beat for the venting session in like a beat poetry style and then maybe every now and then during announcements someone tosses out a bad joke or pun and he does a little, 'Bdum tsch' thing?


Maybe they're threatening the town with a drum solo if they don't behave.

/if you hear the opening riff to Inna Gadda Da Vida, run
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: i thought freedom-loving states like arkansas were against lockdowns....


The freedumb-lovers in this thread seem to be getting some sort of kick out of it.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: big pig peaches: What's the over/under of the town being run by democrats?

Over/Under applied to a binary proposition? That's just as stupid as the dog whistle question you tried to ask.


Came here to post this response to a stupid post.

Thank you.
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: What's the over/under of the town being run by democrats?


Couldn't find local electoral info. Found an article that seemed to say a local independent called Laquinda Alexander was elected, but couldn't find info on that person. The listed federal and state representatives are Rs.
/Quick and dirty
 
cravak
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I graduated college an hour away from there at UAM. This is an area where ministers think it's ok to walk through a church ( not on a Sunday) with their guns in a case.  Guns and church probably shouldn't mix
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you defund the police
 
cravak
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Duck hunting and deer hunting are very popular in the area. Maybe their definition of duck has changed
 
Begoggle
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It sounds almost as bad as Chicago, Detroit, San Francisco, Baltimore, all the liberal-run cities!
Unlike the cities run by Republicans, such as...
 
006andahalf
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I can not possiblly imagine how this thread could degrade into all manner of demented nonsense.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
But whatabout that thing about armed and polite? Are they saying that's not true??
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Its Arkansas... Maybe Hillary came back for a visit.
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

p51d007: No, look at the number of people in that town, and their make up.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Yikes, what a depressing place.

[Fark user image image 850x421]


There are towns like that all over the country. I see them on some of my travels.
 
