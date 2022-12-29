 Skip to content
(WINK Fort Myers)   Woman wants barge left by Ian removed from her backyard. So if you're reading this, Hurricane Ian, please swing by Cape Coral and reclaim your stuff   (winknews.com) divider line
24
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
CrazyUncle [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Call a local meth head, those guys can strip that bad boy down and sell it!
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Looking at the picture, I say rent a couple of hydrologic jacks. Jack up the corners just enough to slide a few pipes underneath it and let gravity do the heavy lifting.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Red staters... always wanting the govt to step in and save the day... pull up your bootstraps & take some personal responsibility.
Jeez!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Just tell some meth heads that the scrap yard will buy it and it will be gone in an hour.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
just post it on apolloduck.com for $500 and somebody will buy it and drag it off eventually
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The large barge in Madl's yard almost charged into her house during the storm

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The question is, who is in charge of the large barge?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shinji3i
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Madl has got a message for the guy who didn't secure his barge. "You need to own up to your responsibility and take care of this. It damaged our seawall that needs to be repaired. Just own up to your responsibilities. You're a business owner. What's that going to say about you? In the future doing business with people here in this area? I doubt they're gonna want to do business with you."

media.tenor.comView Full Size


Yeah, if there's one thing Americans are known for it's that they don't patronize businesses that hurt people with their negligence and only begrudgingly provide restitution.
 
rv4-farker
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

chitownmike: The question is, who is in charge of the large barge?

[Fark user image image 425x187]


Large Barge Marge
 
chitownmike
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

chitownmike: The question is, who is in charge of the large barge?

[Fark user image image 425x187]


Fark user imageView Full Size
?
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Looking at the picture, I say rent a couple of hydrologic jacks. Jack up the corners just enough to slide a few pipes underneath it and let gravity do the heavy lifting.


That may be logical, but most people would use hydraulic jacks, as many heads will agree.
 
moto-geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Can't help with that barge, I'm more in to motorboating.

// IYKWIM
/// AITYD
//// BRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR :-)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

moto-geek: Can't help with that barge, I'm more in to motorboating.

// IYKWIM
/// AITYD
//// BRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR :-)

[Fark user image image 800x773]


I don't think you know what that means...
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hey free barge
 
khatores
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Large barge, somewhat green and rusty. Bring some help because it looks heavy. $100 obo
 
moto-geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

chitownmike: moto-geek: Can't help with that barge, I'm more in to motorboating.

// IYKWIM
/// AITYD
//// BRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR :-)

[Fark user image image 800x773]

I don't think you know what that means...


Motorboating (slang): The act of placing one's head between a woman's breasts and making the sound of a motorboat with one's lips whilst moving the head from side to side.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Barge #08145
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hey, free giant planter for the front yard.

I've got big plans for my garden next year - it'll be better than last year, but not as good as I'm imagining probably.
 
Mock26
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Thank you, God. Thank you for keeping us safe," said Madl.

I wonder if she also thanks god for killing 148 people? After all if he actively saved her and her family then he actively killed those 148 people.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: big pig peaches: Looking at the picture, I say rent a couple of hydrologic jacks. Jack up the corners just enough to slide a few pipes underneath it and let gravity do the heavy lifting.

That may be logical, but most people would use hydraulic jacks, as many heads will agree.


Hydrology is how it got there in the first place.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mock26: "Thank you, God. Thank you for keeping us safe," said Madl.

I wonder if she also thanks god for killing 148 people? After all if he actively saved her and her family then he actively killed those 148 people.


Andl eft her a barge as a warning.
 
Wireless Joe [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The best way to get rid of it, and get overpaid for it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Barge and a Backyard. Bong and a Blintz?
 
