(7 News Australia)
28
•       •       •

1417 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Dec 2022 at 6:05 PM (1 hour ago)



28 Comments     (+0 »)
yellowjester [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A twin?
 
octopossum [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Out-of-season fruit in the UK is not fresh? I'm shocked.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

LordOfThePings: Out-of-season fruit in the UK is not fresh? I'm shocked.


Sorry, Austria.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You bought a rotten melon. Maybe next time give it a shake first and leave it if it seems to be all soupy inside?
 
p51d007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
THAT was your first mistake...paying THAT much for a watermelon!


The watermelon which we purchased for $26
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

p51d007: THAT was your first mistake...paying THAT much for a watermelon!


The watermelon which we purchased for $26


Even when converted to US dollars that's still a rip off
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, now we know how watermelon scatter their seeds.
 
Snooza
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A 'horrifying discovery'? Really, lady get a life.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a run-by fruiting!
 
Minor Catastrophe [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where are the baby scorpions or is that only for exploding cactii?
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: LordOfThePings: Out-of-season fruit in the UK is not fresh? I'm shocked.

Sorry, Austria.


Die Wassermelone ist nicht frisch.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An early death?

/ too soon?
// or is that an early death joke too?
 
yellowjester [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The watermelon which we purchased for $26"

How desperate were these people for watermelon?
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whole kitchen's gonna sticky like after a margarita bender.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
or maybe her husband concocted a story to hide the truth

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's a watermelon....I mean, how much could it cost,  AUS $26?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: or maybe her husband concocted a story to hide the truth

[Fark user image 460x307]


Naw, she's down:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: HighlanderRPI: or maybe her husband concocted a story to hide the truth

[Fark user image 460x307]

Naw, she's down:

[Fark user image 259x194]


Alternatively this comes to mind, but I had to clip the bottom half - it's Oglaf, you know why:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: or maybe her husband concocted a story to hide the truth

[Fark user image image 460x307]


I would actually applaud anyone able to make a melon explode that way.
 
Dear Jerk [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I mean, it's one watermelon. What could it cost? $26?
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

zez: "The watermelon which we purchased for $26"

How desperate were these people for watermelon?


That there is a person with more money than brains.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
ATTN: EVERYONE FREAKING OUT ABOUT THE PRICE

The number given isn't in real dollars
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
KHERSON IS UKRAINE SUKHA
 
Nick el Ass [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
zez
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

