(Scientific American)   A good boy. Duh
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Also on page- another big 'Duh!'-

PsychologyYour Response to Stress Improves as You Grow Older

No, Really? Gee, who'd a thunk it?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And he wants steak.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What is Dog, a question dyslexic theologians have wrestled with for millenia.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Subby, not *all* dogs are Good Bois.

Some are Good Grrls!
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

skybird659: Also on page- another big 'Duh!'-

PsychologyYour Response to Stress Improves as You Grow Older

No, Really? Gee, who'd a thunk it?


True!  My response to stress has improved markedly as I get older!

I can now hide under my bed in *half* the time it used to take me, despite my creaky joints!
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Domesticating cats is probably what allowed civilization to flourish though, since they helped control rodent pests that would otherwise eat stored grain.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Subby, not *all* dogs are Good Bois.

Some are Good Grrls!


Damn skippy. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Domesticating cats is probably what allowed civilization to flourish though, since they helped control rodent pests that would otherwise eat stored grain.


You- you think cats are domesticated?

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Shryke
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Dogs are also critical for insuring your house is never fart-free.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Domesticating cats is probably what allowed civilization to flourish though, since they helped control rodent pests that would otherwise eat stored grain.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Highly recommended:
How to Tame a Fox (and Build a Dog): Visionary Scientists and a Siberian Tale of Jump-Started Evolution
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/31374512-how-to-tame-a-fox-and-build-a-dog
 
pounddawg
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Them -- What kind of dog is he?
Me -- He's a good dog.

scontent-sjc3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

skybird659: Mad_Radhu: Domesticating cats is probably what allowed civilization to flourish though, since they helped control rodent pests that would otherwise eat stored grain.

You- you think cats are domesticated?

[media.tenor.com image 220x165] [View Full Size image _x_]


Any excuse to post this again -

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Subby, not *all* dogs are Good Bois.

Some are Good Grrls!


Did you just assume 

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Subby, not *all* dogs are Good Bois.

Some are Good Grrls!


Did you just assume my dog's gender?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Who would downvote a dog thread?

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Wanted for Lighten Up Francis
 
