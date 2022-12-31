 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Neither rain, snow, nor running over someone will keep this delivery driver from making his scheduled rounds   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Upon arriving at the scene, authorities found a 55-year-old male victim "laying on the ground beside a white passenger van."

He was laying there because he was obviously very ...tired.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like a sovereign citizen, so laws don't apply.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who are you and how did you get under my truck?

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I would say lock him up but there's no one to make the lock now.
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well, I do appreciate his work ethic.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Perp and victim have very similar last names, Mejia and Duran-Mejia. Is Mejia that common a name, or are they related?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Trucker locked his keys in his truck, called a "lockout" service.

I can see that this went bad for several possible reasons:
(1) He didn't ask how much the fees were. He's stuck because of his own stupidity.
(2) He asked, or was told, "minimum $XXX." He got pissed because he willfully ignored "minimum" and was charged more.
(3) He knew it was expensive and was planing to negotiate or intimidate his way to a lower price.
(4) He never intended to pay more than "$Y" and was always going to take a runner.

Most truckers I've dealt with have at least one extra key, unless it's a rental tractor. But maybe he got in a hurry/distracted and locked both keys in the truck.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: Looks like a sovereign citizen, so laws don't apply.


He looks Mexican.

Or is that what you meant?
 
phishrace
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
j.gifs.comView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

allears: Perp and victim have very similar last names, Mejia and Duran-Mejia. Is Mejia that common a name, or are they related?


According to the Googles, it's a pretty common name (especially in Honduras):

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
