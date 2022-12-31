 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   "This was a class of 13 to 14-year-olds. Surely they're old enough to know what a floppy disk is but no, apparently not"   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
133
    More: Awkward, USB flash drive, Floppy disk, Education, Gen Z students, Macintosh, floppy disk, primary school teacher, most unusual suggestions  
•       •       •

1552 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 31 Dec 2022 at 3:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



133 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lucky bastards will never know the pain of having to save each individual document on a disk, storing those suckers, not losing them, disk crashes, and so on.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why would they need to?

The only interaction they ever would have had is with the save icon that they don't quite understand
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You just have to blow really hard into it.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hmm yep need to update that.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My 11-year old grandson knows what a floppy disk is.

But then, his dad (my son) is VP of Information and Technology Systems in a fairly large company.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
prehistoric

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Floppy disks did have one big advantage: if I want to know if my data is secure...
Today: I must take the word of the authors of cloud and network software because I cannot possibly understand the intricacies of cloud computing, encryption, redundancy, verification, etc. (and I worked as a Software Engineer for 35 years, so at least I have a cursory understanding of some of the terminology)
Then: It's in my pocket, so it's secure
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

RedZoneTuba: Floppy disks did have one big advantage: if I want to know if my data is secure...
Today: I must take the word of the authors of cloud and network software because I cannot possibly understand the intricacies of cloud computing, encryption, redundancy, verification, etc. (and I worked as a Software Engineer for 35 years, so at least I have a cursory understanding of some of the terminology)
Then: It's in my pocket, so it's secure


Try this new-fangled thing called a thumb drive.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

LordOfThePings: RedZoneTuba: Floppy disks did have one big advantage: if I want to know if my data is secure...
Today: I must take the word of the authors of cloud and network software because I cannot possibly understand the intricacies of cloud computing, encryption, redundancy, verification, etc. (and I worked as a Software Engineer for 35 years, so at least I have a cursory understanding of some of the terminology)
Then: It's in my pocket, so it's secure

Try this new-fangled thing called a thumb drive.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 302x188]


Bah, everything is going digit-al these days!
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They have analog versions

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My first job was running reel tapes from the library to drives in a mainframe data center.  Sometimes you had to splice them, which was fun because it delayed the jobs.  Ultimately the reels were abandoned for cartridges.

/my lawn
//you're on it
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

LordOfThePings: RedZoneTuba: Floppy disks did have one big advantage: if I want to know if my data is secure...
Today: I must take the word of the authors of cloud and network software because I cannot possibly understand the intricacies of cloud computing, encryption, redundancy, verification, etc. (and I worked as a Software Engineer for 35 years, so at least I have a cursory understanding of some of the terminology)
Then: It's in my pocket, so it's secure

Try this new-fangled thing called a thumb drive.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 302x188]


Given:

* The CPU has its own CPU running its own operating system (Intel Management Engine and so on)
* Meltdown, Spectre, Retbleed, etc. attacks against modern CPUs
* Various other methods of intercepting data in modern operating systems

It may actually be safer to use MS-DOS and write to a floppy on a 486 than Windows or Linux on Pentiums and up with speculative execution/branch prediction.

Just don't let the blinkenlights be seen because they can be used to extract data.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I heard some kid refer to a 3.5" floppy as "OMG he 3D-printed a 'save' button"

Jesus wept.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Diogenes: My first job was running reel tapes from the library to drives in a mainframe data center.  Sometimes you had to splice them, which was fun because it delayed the jobs.  Ultimately the reels were abandoned for cartridges.

/my lawn
//you're on it


My dad was working for AT&T many decades ago back in NYC. He was an office dude and there was a strike do they sent the suits out on service calls.

He got called down to the exchange I think it was down near Church St? Where NYSE NYMEX and all the finance people had everything all plugged in for the fastest access to trades. Explained that companies like Exxon had direct phone lines into the exchange to do FOREX trades because each second could make or lose thousands of dollars per trade because the size of the trades and the fluctuations in currency.

Anyway, he said it was the most gigantic, complex thing he had ever seen. He pretended like he knew what he was doing for a bit and said "Yeah, we're going to have to wait for a specialist on this one."

The amount of improvements made in technology over the past 30 years is just amazing.

Yet, we still use the floppy disk as an icon for "save" lol
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It probably is silly to keep the icon the same, but everyone knows it is the "save" icon, so why bother changing it, even if some people don't know what a floppy is?

Kids probably don't know what a cassette tape or 8-track is, either, or maybe even VHS, but they still say stuff like "There was a fight in 5th period math. I got it on tape!"
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How does someone in their late 20s even know what a floppy disc is? I'm trying to think of the last time I used them. I'm pretty sure I've been using memory sticks for over 20 years.
 
Numberlady2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Anyone remember "don't copy that floppy"?
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

gilgigamesh: How does someone in their late 20s even know what a floppy disc is? I'm trying to think of the last time I used them. I'm pretty sure I've been using memory sticks for over 20 years.


Well, cds, then memory sticks.  I don't think I've used floppys since the 20th century anyway.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I deal with software that uses a funnel icon for a filter button.

A funnel is what you use to dump anything into a vessel.
A filter is what you use to retain some things dumped out of a vessel.


Icons will always suck for the end user.
I deal with software that has literally 0 end user input on design.

And for 2 decades, our users have asked for larger, darker fonts.

This year, the fonts got smaller, and went light greyscale on the color.

There at 0 colors in the software unless you save some work, and an annoying green pop up confirms it. Or a huge red pop up confirms the company has 0 interest in delivering a quality product.

Never has, and never will.

Why should they?
They are in the business of making money.

It is cheaper and more profitable to sell more units of shoddy product to more consumers than it is to make one that is a joy to work with.

Which is why, in tech support, the job security is bullet proof.
You just have to resign that you work for idiots, but that is a good thing.

If they made a product like a Maytag washing machine, you would end up like Jessie White, going home each evening to Myrtle Mae and getting egg and onion sandwiches.
Don't get me wrong.
Myrtle Mae is smoking hot, and i would if I could. Of course, her screwy relatives would drive me nuts.
Anyway, what were we talking about?
Floppies. Right.
You could fit about three memes on one.
That's how you explain floppies to kids.
It is the size of a pack of ball cards you get gum with, but only holds 3 memes.
Whadda mean you don't know what ball cards are?
Get off my f$#king lawn you little shiats
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GenX here. I work in publishing. When I started cut and paste was still scissors and tape in some cases. And I don't think I've ever called the save icon the floppy disc icon ever. I didn't even know that the icon was a floppy disc until much later in life. But I'm also a keyboard shortcut man.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm still holding out for the zip drive to come back.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gizmodo.com.auView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kubo: I'm still holding out for the zip drive to come back.

[Fark user image 425x270]


After losing a ton of stuff due to "the click of death" I'm gonna have to disagree.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Diogenes: My first job was running reel tapes from the library to drives in a mainframe data center.  Sometimes you had to splice them, which was fun because it delayed the jobs.  Ultimately the reels were abandoned for cartridges.

/my lawn
//you're on it

My dad was working for AT&T many decades ago back in NYC. He was an office dude and there was a strike do they sent the suits out on service calls.

He got called down to the exchange I think it was down near Church St? Where NYSE NYMEX and all the finance people had everything all plugged in for the fastest access to trades. Explained that companies like Exxon had direct phone lines into the exchange to do FOREX trades because each second could make or lose thousands of dollars per trade because the size of the trades and the fluctuations in currency.

Anyway, he said it was the most gigantic, complex thing he had ever seen. He pretended like he knew what he was doing for a bit and said "Yeah, we're going to have to wait for a specialist on this one."

The amount of improvements made in technology over the past 30 years is just amazing.

Yet, we still use the floppy disk as an icon for "save" lol


When I started college in '88 I was doing my papers on a manual typewriter.  By the time I graduated in '92 I had a laptop.  An AT&T Safari.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: They have analog versions

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 256x191]


My anus only has SCSI
 
trialpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kubo: I'm still holding out for the zip drive to come back.

[Fark user image 425x270]


Click
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Kubo: I'm still holding out for the zip drive to come back.

[Fark user image 425x270]

After losing a ton of stuff due to "the click of death" I'm gonna have to disagree.


Oh don't worry. That was total sarcasm. Those zip disks and drives were stupid as hell.
 
Shadyman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kubo: I'm still holding out for the zip drive to come back.

[Fark user image 425x270]


That thing can DIAF. Ours was one of the older revisions which didn't self-eject when you shut down the PC. It'd zot a sector every time you turned off the PC with the disk in.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Numberlady2: Anyone remember "don't copy that floppy"?


F*ck I miss the 90s.

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
13 year olds knowing about floppy disks?  Enough about the dead ex-pope
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kubo: I'm still holding out for the zip drive to come back.

[Fark user image 425x270]


Who would ever need more than 100mb of storage at the slowest possible transfer speeds?

bonus: angriest. drive-writing. noises.
 
envirovore [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they'll never know the joy of troubleshooting and resolving an IRQ conflict either, the poor things.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shadyman: Kubo: I'm still holding out for the zip drive to come back.

[Fark user image 425x270]

That thing can DIAF. Ours was one of the older revisions which didn't self-eject when you shut down the PC. It'd zot a sector every time you turned off the PC with the disk in.


For some reason I still don't understand, my college decided that zip drives were the preferred mode of storage on its computers. I'm surprised there wasn't a Kent State-style incident one semester into that dumb policy.
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kubo: I'm still holding out for the zip drive to come back.

[Fark user image image 425x270]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These kids barely know what a thumb drive is. In a decade, wires will soon be considered stone age.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ProfessorTerguson: [Fark user image 425x425]
[Fark user image 225x225]


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
envirovore [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What's a math-coprocessor?"
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"These kids today.." always sells papers.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone ever have to create a "boot disk" to be able to run a computer game?  That got old.  I had to make various disks to free up conventional memory and do things with expanded and extended memory.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RedZoneTuba: Floppy disks did have one big advantage: if I want to know if my data is secure...
Today: I must take the word of the authors of cloud and network software because I cannot possibly understand the intricacies of cloud computing, encryption, redundancy, verification, etc. (and I worked as a Software Engineer for 35 years, so at least I have a cursory understanding of some of the terminology)
Then: It's in my pocket, so it's secure


On the other side of the fence, those hosting the information in question rarely leave the data in their pocket when they get undressed and end up running it through the washing machine
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
duet-cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll see your floppy disk and raise you an IBM 29 Card Punch

media.izi.travelView Full Size
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RedZoneTuba: Floppy disks did have one big advantage: if I want to know if my data is secure...
Today: I must take the word of the authors of cloud and network software because I cannot possibly understand the intricacies of cloud computing, encryption, redundancy, verification, etc. (and I worked as a Software Engineer for 35 years, so at least I have a cursory understanding of some of the terminology)
Then: It's in my pocket, so it's secure


Suddenly, a wild bad sector appears.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RedZoneTuba: Floppy disks did have one big advantage: if I want to know if my data is secure...
Today: I must take the word of the authors of cloud and network software because I cannot possibly understand the intricacies of cloud computing, encryption, redundancy, verification, etc. (and I worked as a Software Engineer for 35 years, so at least I have a cursory understanding of some of the terminology)
Then: It's in my pocket, so it's secure


If you think floppies/diskettes are "secure", you've never really used them all that much because they were FAR from reliable. In the 90s I've had to help dozens of people with unreadable disks. Sometimes you were able to recover (most of) the data, but many times it was beyond rescue. A speck of dust, fingerprint, or exposure to magnetic field in the wrong place and time can easily ruin your floppy's contents.
USB sticks are far more reliable than floppies ever were, although especially the older generations aren't exactly rock solid either.

The ONLY way to keep your data secure is to make certain you have more than one copy of it at all times.
 
envirovore [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was fun buying a new GPU just to have T&L become a standard in game engines and suddenly your new GPU won't play anything new.

Though kids are learning that struggle now with ray/path tracing becoming more commonplace.
 
jaerik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been even longer since kids recognized the actual "phone" icon, or remember where the term "hang up" came from.
 
Displayed 50 of 133 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.