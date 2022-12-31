 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   As someone who has worked at a grocery store before, Subby has to say that this isn't normal behavior   (kiro7.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Terrorism?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Police said the driver was wearing a filtered respirator around his neck, "presumably so that he would not pass out due to the fumes from the propane and gasoline filling his vehicle."

If he wasn't wearing it over his nose and mouth, it probably wasn't going to prevent him passing out.

Sounds like he needs a mental health evaluation.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

edmo: Terrorism?


I think only if he wanted to intimidate satanic daemons.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
To be fair, there aren't any signs saying you can't lick the cauliflower.

That's just a misunderstanding.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So, he's driving around a Fred Meyer parking lot in what the cop can tell is a large 4-wheeled bomb, he refuses the cop's instruction to get out of the car and instead says "I'm gonna blow this thing" and slowly drives toward the entrance while the cop bangs on his side window with his flashlight and pleads with him to stop. He doesn't, and crashes through the front door and pours gas all over the interior while trying to light it, and again all the cop does is ask him to please stop and get out of the car.  All this time, apparently all the cop has done is plead with the guy and apparently hasn't drawn his gun, let alone fired a shot at the guy.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Cyberluddite: So, he's driving around a Fred Meyer parking lot in what the cop can tell is a large 4-wheeled bomb, he refuses the cop's instruction to get out of the car and instead says "I'm gonna blow this thing" and slowly drives toward the entrance while the cop bangs on his side window with his flashlight and pleads with him to stop. He doesn't, and crashes through the front door and pours gas all over the interior while trying to light it, and again all the cop does is ask him to please stop and get out of the car.  All this time, apparently all the cop has done is plead with the guy and apparently hasn't drawn his gun, let alone fired a shot at the guy.


Hit "add comment" too early by mistake.  Anyway, what we've apparently learned from all of the: clearly, this guy was white, as we can tell from the lack of bullet holes on him.
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sticky bombs on an NPC car? No thermal goggles or explosive sniper rounds?

Must still be a low level character
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Protip: If you put a sock on your propane-laden Satan sedan, the sock will slip off when officers try to grab you and you can get away
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

E.S.Q.: propane-laden Satan sedan


Judges? We need a ruling. Have these four words ever before been put in this particular order?
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
His 5G needs to be turned down 4 watts.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cyberluddite: Cyberluddite: So, he's driving around a Fred Meyer parking lot in what the cop can tell is a large 4-wheeled bomb, he refuses the cop's instruction to get out of the car and instead says "I'm gonna blow this thing" and slowly drives toward the entrance while the cop bangs on his side window with his flashlight and pleads with him to stop. He doesn't, and crashes through the front door and pours gas all over the interior while trying to light it, and again all the cop does is ask him to please stop and get out of the car.  All this time, apparently all the cop has done is plead with the guy and apparently hasn't drawn his gun, let alone fired a shot at the guy.

Hit "add comment" too early by mistake.  Anyway, what we've apparently learned from all of the: clearly, this guy was white, as we can tell from the lack of bullet holes on him.


Firing bullets into a makeshift bomb might not be the wisest decision. I'm not sure what would have been in this case, but firing bullets into a makeshift bomb might not be the best course of action.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: Cyberluddite: Cyberluddite: So, he's driving around a Fred Meyer parking lot in what the cop can tell is a large 4-wheeled bomb, he refuses the cop's instruction to get out of the car and instead says "I'm gonna blow this thing" and slowly drives toward the entrance while the cop bangs on his side window with his flashlight and pleads with him to stop. He doesn't, and crashes through the front door and pours gas all over the interior while trying to light it, and again all the cop does is ask him to please stop and get out of the car.  All this time, apparently all the cop has done is plead with the guy and apparently hasn't drawn his gun, let alone fired a shot at the guy.

Hit "add comment" too early by mistake.  Anyway, what we've apparently learned from all of the: clearly, this guy was white, as we can tell from the lack of bullet holes on him.

Firing bullets into a makeshift bomb might not be the wisest decision. I'm not sure what would have been in this case, but firing bullets into a makeshift bomb might not be the best course of action.


Fair point, but perhaps smashing out the side window, beating the guy over the head with his flashlight and pulling him out the car may have worked better than politely pleading with the guy to please stop.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cyberluddite: Three Crooked Squirrels: Cyberluddite: Cyberluddite: So, he's driving around a Fred Meyer parking lot in what the cop can tell is a large 4-wheeled bomb, he refuses the cop's instruction to get out of the car and instead says "I'm gonna blow this thing" and slowly drives toward the entrance while the cop bangs on his side window with his flashlight and pleads with him to stop. He doesn't, and crashes through the front door and pours gas all over the interior while trying to light it, and again all the cop does is ask him to please stop and get out of the car.  All this time, apparently all the cop has done is plead with the guy and apparently hasn't drawn his gun, let alone fired a shot at the guy.

Hit "add comment" too early by mistake.  Anyway, what we've apparently learned from all of the: clearly, this guy was white, as we can tell from the lack of bullet holes on him.

Firing bullets into a makeshift bomb might not be the wisest decision. I'm not sure what would have been in this case, but firing bullets into a makeshift bomb might not be the best course of action.

Fair point, but perhaps smashing out the side window, beating the guy over the head with his flashlight and pulling him out the car may have worked better than politely pleading with the guy to please stop.


That very well could have been the best course of action. I don't know. It is surprising that he was able to execute his plan, seemingly in slow-motion, all the way through to the explosion. It seems like at some point there would have been opportunity for intervention. It's also surprising that TFA mentions no injuries whatsoever. There isn't even mention of the bomber, who was crouching at the driver's side door when the explosion went off, sustaining any injuries.

It is possible that the cop assessed the scene and thought "We can can get people far enough away, this bomb won't be very destructive, and if we do that, we are just looking at property damage and whatever the guy does to himself."  Though I think it's more likely that the cop thought "Holy hell, WTF am I supposed to do? I have no clue! They didn't teach us this at the academy!"
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Police said the driver was wearing a filtered respirator around his neck, "presumably so that he would not pass out due to the fumes from the propane and gasoline filling his vehicle."

If he wasn't wearing it over his nose and mouth, it probably wasn't going to prevent him passing out.

Sounds like he needs a mental health evaluation.


If it's an oxygen deficient environment, an air purifying respirator isn't going to help no matter how he wears it. Propane displaces oxygen pretty efficiently.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who's shopped in a grocery store I can say this behavior isn't normal.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally more details from an event that happened on the 23rd
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PhoenixFarker: As someone who's shopped in a grocery store I can say this behavior isn't normal.


This is more Dollar Tree behavior.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Police said the driver was wearing a filtered respirator around his neck, "presumably so that he would not pass out due to the fumes from the propane and gasoline filling his vehicle."

If he wasn't wearing it over his nose and mouth, it probably wasn't going to prevent him passing out.

Sounds like he needs a mental health evaluation.


media.tenor.comView Full Size

I think I have a file photo of the person in question
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Terrorism?


Only if he wasn't white.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Satan might be a bad guy, but he is not a bad guy

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Terrorism?


Lone wolf.
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Working in a grocery store pre-pandemic isn't the same as a grocery store post-pandemic.
I'm not saying that it's right, but I understand.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Terrorism?


Drugs?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cyberluddite: So, he's driving around a Fred Meyer parking lot in what the cop can tell is a large 4-wheeled bomb, he refuses the cop's instruction to get out of the car and instead says "I'm gonna blow this thing" and slowly drives toward the entrance while the cop bangs on his side window with his flashlight and pleads with him to stop. He doesn't, and crashes through the front door and pours gas all over the interior while trying to light it, and again all the cop does is ask him to please stop and get out of the car.  All this time, apparently all the cop has done is plead with the guy and apparently hasn't drawn his gun, let alone fired a shot at the guy.


Better get some distance if you want to take that shot, and even with that you might set it off.  Shooting into a truck soaked in gas with propane tanks lying there in the line of fire?  No thank you.  Hell a hit to the vehicle body that went through a wire could start that party
 
Kraftwerk Orange [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cyberluddite: Cyberluddite: So, he's driving around a Fred Meyer parking lot in what the cop can tell is a large 4-wheeled bomb, he refuses the cop's instruction to get out of the car and instead says "I'm gonna blow this thing" and slowly drives toward the entrance while the cop bangs on his side window with his flashlight and pleads with him to stop. He doesn't, and crashes through the front door and pours gas all over the interior while trying to light it, and again all the cop does is ask him to please stop and get out of the car.  All this time, apparently all the cop has done is plead with the guy and apparently hasn't drawn his gun, let alone fired a shot at the guy.

Hit "add comment" too early by mistake.  Anyway, what we've apparently learned from all of the: clearly, this guy was white, as we can tell from the lack of bullet holes on him.


I might be an idiot, but I don't think I'd personally use a firearm in the presence of volatile vapors.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What mental health crisis?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a Satanic daemon once.  Uninstalling Norton didn't get rid of it, ended up re-OSing.
 
fredbox [TotalFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worked just under a decade in the grocery industry, 8 years on graveyard shift in a 24 hour store. We did not get car bombed, but nearly every other possible thing happened along the way. We did get a couple cars thru the front wall, I personally cleaned up after two shootings, there was a parking lot riot, some interesting mental breakdowns, and a shop steward with short man disease who would literally take shits on the floor if he didn't get his way.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Terrorism?


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
GodComplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
May not be normal for a grocery store, but not far out of line for Everett.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
white spray paint on the outside that read "satanic" and "satanic panic."

This guy is doubly stupid. Not only is there no Satanic panic, but they do not sell Dungeons & Dragons at Fred Meyer!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Terrorism?


Not sure if it's terrorism or a white guy, but the picture and name are being left out of all news reports.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GodComplex: May not be normal for a grocery store, but not far out of line for Everett.


And just another typical day for a man from Olympia.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: Three Crooked Squirrels: Cyberluddite: Cyberluddite: So, he's driving around a Fred Meyer parking lot in what the cop can tell is a large 4-wheeled bomb, he refuses the cop's instruction to get out of the car and instead says "I'm gonna blow this thing" and slowly drives toward the entrance while the cop bangs on his side window with his flashlight and pleads with him to stop. He doesn't, and crashes through the front door and pours gas all over the interior while trying to light it, and again all the cop does is ask him to please stop and get out of the car.  All this time, apparently all the cop has done is plead with the guy and apparently hasn't drawn his gun, let alone fired a shot at the guy.

Hit "add comment" too early by mistake.  Anyway, what we've apparently learned from all of the: clearly, this guy was white, as we can tell from the lack of bullet holes on him.

Firing bullets into a makeshift bomb might not be the wisest decision. I'm not sure what would have been in this case, but firing bullets into a makeshift bomb might not be the best course of action.

Fair point, but perhaps smashing out the side window, beating the guy over the head with his flashlight and pulling him out the car may have worked better than politely pleading with the guy to please stop.


You're right. Things will just not be fair and equitable in this world until all cops treat all criminals like the worst cops treat some black people. We need to start insisting that more cops  beat and shoot criminals instead of doing the right thing. Down with decent cops!
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

GodComplex: May not be normal for a grocery store, but not far out of line for Everett.


I've been to that Fred Meyer, it's not my favorite
 
Chuck87
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: GodComplex: May not be normal for a grocery store, but not far out of line for Everett.

I've been to that Fred Meyer, it's not my favorite


Never been to Fred Meyer.  Is it like a Walmart?
 
zez
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Showed my son the article and his first question was, "Who is Everett Fred Meyer?"
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

zez: Showed my son the article and his first question was, "Who is Everett Fred Meyer?"


He discovered Washington state and created the first grocery store chain. Ahh teachafyin the younglings.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: E.S.Q.: propane-laden Satan sedan

Judges? We need a ruling. Have these four words ever before been put in this particular order?


Well, Futurama had the Satan car, but that was electric powered
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He went through a lot of elaborate trouble to do what could have been done by simply backing into the store with a Pinto.
 
Farkenhostile
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That is one of the grab and run fred meyers. They constantly call the police over homeless walking in and grabbing stuff and walking out. They rarely ever catch them because the police can't chase anyone in a car unless its a dangerous felony and shoplifting doesn't qualify, so often the police will see the car speed away and can't do anything.

https://www.heraldnet.com/news/store-managers-in-everett-plead-for-help-with-crime-public-safety/
 
daffy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I wish he had stayed in the car.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: E.S.Q.: propane-laden Satan sedan

Judges? We need a ruling. Have these four words ever before been put in this particular order?


*illallowit.gif*
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Chuck87: Raoul Eaton: GodComplex: May not be normal for a grocery store, but not far out of line for Everett.

I've been to that Fred Meyer, it's not my favorite

Never been to Fred Meyer.  Is it like a Walmart?


Same basic concept.  It's a regional chain that was bought by Kroger.
 
