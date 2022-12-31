 Skip to content
(WTVR)   "I wanted him to have a positive view of police officers and not all the negativity he sees on TV," Jackson said..."When I got here my son was handcuffed on the ground right behind where that fence is opened,"   (wtvr.com) divider line
blacknite [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
sounds like some fine police outreach.  their "training" comes off to the public as "everyone will kill you, kill them first".
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is why
I don't cry
when cops die
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The autistic kid had the self awareness to try and deescalate and walk away. "Respect my authoritah!"
*whack*
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why did it cost $5 for a copy of the report on an incident with her minor son?

That should have been free.  And it should actually contain details on what the hell happened.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ACAB.

It's not an honorable profession.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You can be 'positive' your kid now has an accurate 'view of police officers'. So there's some positivity to be gained from the situation.

/always look on the bright side of life (clacking shackles intensifies)
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you have a problem, and you call the cops...well, now you have two problems.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We don't train cops here, we just arm them.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BizarreMan: Why did it cost $5 for a copy of the report on an incident with her minor son?

That should have been free.  And it should actually contain details on what the hell happened.


No, you don't understand: The report of their actual actions makes them look bad, so they're not just going to give that to you. You're gonna have to pay for it. Plus, since it makes them look really bad, they're not even gonna bother writing it.

/Now, if it was a cop heroically saving the day, they'd post that report farking everywhere.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bootleg: BizarreMan: Why did it cost $5 for a copy of the report on an incident with her minor son?

That should have been free.  And it should actually contain details on what the hell happened.

No, you don't understand: The report of their actual actions makes them look bad, so they're not just going to give that to you. You're gonna have to pay for it. Plus, since it makes them look really bad, they're not even gonna bother writing it.

/Now, if it was a cop heroically saving the day, they'd post that report farking everywhere.


Where is the sad but true button?
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If your only tool is a hammer than every problem looks like a nail.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*then
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you don't want him to see negativity about cops on TV, just have him watch all the thousands of hours of Dick Wolf shows.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: If you don't want him to see negativity about cops on TV, just have him watch all the thousands of hours of Dick Wolf shows.


cdnph.upi.comView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I wanted him to have a positive view of police officers and not all the negativity he sees on TV," Jackson said.

Prime-time TV, for the last 40 years, has been a neverending circle-suck of how great police are, how tough the job is, and, how when they're sometimes not always getting their man, they're getting hoodwinked by those dastardly defense attorneys.

If you've noticed a change, there's a goddamned good farking reason, like if the typical coverage of lions being adorable at the zoo is interrupted by constant reports of lions escaping from zoos; it might just be Planet of the Lions time and you should be cautious with your Gazelle accordingly.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"I wanted to believe the media was all lying to me except for FOX News and the Republican propaganda machine"
 
JRoo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Alternative Headline: Delusional Woman Gets Exactly What She Paid For


"I didn't expect police to behave like you always see police behaving." She said as her fantasies gave way to the truth.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Also had difficulty playing youth tennis in Richmond.
 
sephjnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Bootleg: BizarreMan: Why did it cost $5 for a copy of the report on an incident with her minor son?

That should have been free.  And it should actually contain details on what the hell happened.

No, you don't understand: The report of their actual actions makes them look bad, so they're not just going to give that to you. You're gonna have to pay for it. Plus, since it makes them look really bad, they're not even gonna bother writing it.

/Now, if it was a cop heroically saving the day, they'd post that report farking everywhere.

Where is the sad but true button?


Here.
 
BrainGenius
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm eagerly awaiting the usual cop defenders. Or who knows? Maybe they've finally realized the futility of their position given the OVERWHELMING evidence of the awfulness of cops.

Yeah, right.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Where's the cruiser?
Can't wait to read some shiatty takes.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Her uncle was an officer and she has a lot of respect for what they do."

She obviously doesn't know her uncle very well.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

edmo: We don't train cops here, we just arm them.


Combine that with the tendency for anyone who wants to be a cop to be an asshole, and that's how you get bad apples.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We really need to develop and expand non-police alternatives to "emergency" situations like this.  Stuff like this doesn't require detention and custody, yet that's the only approach police (are qualified and trained to) take.  You shouldn't have to shoot people because they flipped out when their fries were cold, or because somebody's kid is walking home from school by themselves and some curtain-peering old lady is "nervous".
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Jackson said Richmond Police told her that her son headbutted an officer while they detained him, and they were worried he was going to run.

Bet you this didn't happen.
 
