(Yahoo)   Fitness influencer used steroids to gain and maintain his physique and not the raw, primal diet he was selling. Again, I am shocked that there are people out there lying about things on the internet   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
26
•       •       •

26 Comments     (+0 »)
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a gay man, I've seen beef jerky that looks more appetizing--and I'm a vegetarian.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: As a gay man, I've seen beef jerky that looks more appetizing--and I'm a vegetarian.

[Fark user image 640x481]


That's because you can't handle his alpha, man.
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I saw videos of this guy and he aways seemed to behave like he was also on illicit drugs too.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Is this guy one of the idiots that injects mineral oil into his muscles to look jacked without working out?
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Is this guy one of the idiots that injects mineral oil into his muscles to look jacked without working out?


No, this guy claimed to eat a diet composed largely of organ meat.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Shoulders are always the tell for juicing - no natty body builder gets basketballs for delts no matter how hard they work at it.  It just doesn't happen without chemical assistance.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Can we ban the word "influencer" in 2023?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I listened to him on Kreischer's podcast a few months ago - seemed like a fraud at the time, not that Bert can see through anything.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Did Dwayne Johnson ever respond to Joe Rogan and this jackass trying to make their drug abuse about him? Nothing says sincerely regretting and wanting to atone for your actions like roping in a third party.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
he should try eating a polar bear liver
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

koder: As a gay man, I've seen beef jerky that looks more appetizing--and I'm a vegetarian.

[Fark user image 640x481]


I just don't get why some men think the hobo/mountain man look is good.  It isn't.  Trim that beard and get a damned hair cut, hippy.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: I listened to him on Kreischer's podcast a few months ago - seemed like a fraud at the time, not that Bert can see through anything.


Dude has put up living with Ernie for years despite all his nonsense so it shouldn't come as a huge surprise that he can't see through a scammer's BS.
 
alexxia [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: koder: As a gay man, I've seen beef jerky that looks more appetizing--and I'm a vegetarian.

[Fark user image 640x481]

I just don't get why some men think the hobo/mountain man look is good.  It isn't.  Trim that beard and get a damned hair cut, hippy.


OMG yes. I'd run away from that nasty beard.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"A $25 million class-action suit now alleges that he misled customers to sell his supplements. "

He took supplements to sell his supplements?

/he probably would have sold steroids if they'd let him
 
mrparks
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Walker: Can we ban the word "influencer" in 2023?


What, marketing direct to consumers via user-generated content platforms isn't filling your jib?

So cheap!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

koder: As a gay man, I've seen beef jerky that looks more appetizing--and I'm a vegetarian.

[Fark user image image 640x481]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rjakobi
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
...so is he going to market the steroids now or did he blow his chance at that as well?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ugh...eating raw organs.

But on a positive note, the Vietnamese place in my neighborhood has a fantastic pho that includes tripe.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sat1va
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Wobambo: Did Dwayne Johnson ever respond to Joe Rogan and this jackass trying to make their drug abuse about him? Nothing says sincerely regretting and wanting to atone for your actions like roping in a third party.


He won't respond because of course he's on the juice and Hollywood isn't ready to admit many of their stars are, at least temporarily for some roles. Johnson even had gynecomastia and had surgery to remove it.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: he should try eating a polar bear liver


i.guim.co.ukView Full Size


/ A-a-a-a-a-a-a-a-a-a-a-a-a-a-a-a!
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Enough people were paying to poison themselves?

That's, not a good thing.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: koder: As a gay man, I've seen beef jerky that looks more appetizing--and I'm a vegetarian.

[Fark user image 640x481]

I just don't get why some men think the hobo/mountain man look is good.  It isn't.  Trim that beard and get a damned hair cut, hippy.


I've known some people that go for the well groomed and maintained mountain man vibe - but scraggly ass mountain man no one's into that I've met regardless of gender
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 1 minute ago  

koder: As a gay man, I've seen beef jerky that looks more appetizing--and I'm a vegetarian.

[Fark user image 640x481]


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


The hair isn't his selling point.

It's the shorts with all the liver juice and semen on them.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

