(DCist)   The true outrage is: Why is Bumblebee so much bigger than Optimus?   (dcist.com) divider line
717 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Dec 2022 at 2:05 PM (1 hour ago)



Mad_Radhu
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
No, the true outrage is that they used the shiatty Michael Bay versions of the robot forms instead of the far superior versions from the Bumblebee movie:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Penis.
 
jtown
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Penis.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The Michael Bay Transformer designs were basically on par with this interpretation of Captain America's costume.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He should offer to replace them with statues of confederate generals and see if that transforms the ruling by the city
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I swear, if I were a billionaire, I'd go all Peter Thiel on legal battles like this and fund fights against HOAs.
 
stuffy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You knowingly moved into a Historic neighborhood. Now biatch that make changes you want. To farking bad. Move someplace where they don't care what kind of crap you put out front.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I almost made tuna salad for lunch.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

stuffy: You knowingly moved into a Historic neighborhood. Now biatch that make changes you want. To farking bad. Move someplace where they don't care what kind of crap you put out front.


If we kept every single "historical district" persevered, there would only be gas lamps and streets full of flies buzzing about over the piles of horse shiat everywhere. Times change, move on.

Of course it's also funny how we Colby complain about preserving neighborhoods where white people live. When we do this to neighborhoods where black folks live and kick them out, that's cool because it's "gentrification".
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

stuffy: You knowingly moved into a Historic neighborhood. Now biatch that make changes you want. To farking bad. Move someplace where they don't care what kind of crap you put out front.


This.

And also, generally, don't be a dick. Especially to your neighbors. Kindness begets kindness. You get what you give. So when your neighbors start making your life miserable, remember you farking started it.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Penis.


Robot Penis 30 Rock
Youtube iHLEA2HNR98
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
if you have the time and money to build these stupid fanboy piles of junk or pay someone else to do it for you then you sure as fark have the money to rent or buy a place to put them so the rest of us don't have to suffer your shiatty taste
 
