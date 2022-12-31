 Skip to content
(Some Guy) Hero This 18-year-old Marine is tougher than you'll ever be   (wtol.com)
93
•       •       •

feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"She'll be cleared as soon as she can run three miles in under 30 minutes again."

Well, it is clear I'll never be a Marine. 

Good for her, she sounds like a smart young woman.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The fear of being recycled and having to do it again is a powerful motivator.

But you are right... 100x tougher than me on my best day.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"I didn't get a letter every day but I did get a letter every day in an envelope."

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Airmail envelopes as stationery?  Pretty cool idea...



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OilfieldDrunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Breaker Moran: Airmail envelopes as stationery?  Pretty cool idea...


[Fark user image image 566x305]


It's the envelopes they sell on base
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Obviously gonna be a fine Marine.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She survived reverse Snu Snu!
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I broke my hip 25 years ago (not totally all the way through, like I suspect this Marine's was), on a slant right under the ball joint. It hurt, but I had promised to help my friend rake leaves in the backyard of his new house so I powered through that. About 6 hours later, in slow motion, my leg went numb from the break to my toes. Knew I had to go to the hospital. It was the day before Thanksgiving, I spent the night in traction, and some poor surgical team has to come in on Thanksgiving morning to fix me.
Three 7 1/2 inch screws. I was amazed I was able to work like that and I'm sure this young woman was also amazed at what you can power through.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Any woman who's given birth or put up with menstrual cramps is already tougher than I am. I couldn't be a woman. Too painful. That's before you include stilettos.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hell, I've taken a day off for a paper cut
 
QuesoDelicioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If there's a marine that isn't tougher than I'll ever be, get that poor bastard out of the corps.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But Stephanie changed her mind after an informative conversation with a recruiter

After hearing a bunch of lies & bullshiat.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In the mess hall...
compote.slate.comView Full Size
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Notabunny: Hell, I've taken a day off for a paper cut


I got salt and lime juice in a paper cut from drinking a tequila shot to ease the pain of the same paper cut.
 
omg bbq [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I graduated from MCRD back in '96 right before they had the Crucible and saw a lot of folks drag themselves across the parade deck for graduation with bodies barely held together.
It really is amazing how fast you change and toughen up in just three short months.  When you graduate you're a totally different person.
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, she's going to be drafted first in next year's NHL Draft?
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hantavirus [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Congratulations to her on her VA disability claim
/ USN veteran
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Marine in question:

qph.cf2.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
untoldforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's great to have tough men and women in our armed forces, but wouldn't it be better to allow them to get medical care without the threat of washing out?

I've read that the military faces a serious shortage of recruits. Letting them go through training with potentially serious medical problems could cause permanent injury.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shouldn't they be closely investigating the how and why? Hopefully they told her if it happens again to get it looked at immediately, fighting through pain is great in a movie and for stories but not practical in most situations
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kaline Hoppe

Parents musta been Tigers fans.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I joined the Air Force.

/shine on you crazy diamond
//she should have her choice of color of any crayons she wants
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only way I could break all those bones and have no idea how it happened would be if it was day after an epic drinking binge.

/did I go skydiving last night?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

untoldforce: It's great to have tough men and women in our armed forces, but wouldn't it be better to allow them to get medical care without the threat of washing out?

I've read that the military faces a serious shortage of recruits. Letting them go through training with potentially serious medical problems could cause permanent injury.


How is the military supposed to provide medical care to those that don't identify themselves as needing it?

/he said fully realizing the access to care issues the military and VA currently have
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really? Because it sounds like she has weak bones.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Akuinnen: [Fark user image 850x96]


Was it as long ago as that? Didn't the "Wife-like typing detected" meme also spring from that post?

He was neither convincing nor a savant.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF did they do to her that broke her pelvis?!
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you call a female Marine?

A Marine.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a condition similar to shin splints that is common among chemo patients. I'm wondering if this might be what happened.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: WTF did they do to her that broke her pelvis?!


My money is in a stress fracture.
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Smelly Pirate Hooker: WTF did they do to her that broke her pelvis?!

My money is in a stress fracture.


Dude, mutual funds are much safer.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

omg bbq: I graduated from MCRD back in '96 right before they had the Crucible and saw a lot of folks drag themselves across the parade deck for graduation with bodies barely held together.
It really is amazing how fast you change and toughen up in just three short months.  When you graduate you're a totally different person.


Brainwashed to serve big business and the 1%s overseas ambitions......
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not brave. That's stupid. & we still don't know how the hell she broke her pelvis on a hike.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: WTF did they do to her that broke her pelvis?!


They macrched her too long with an overweight kit load, same as they do to the other recruits, only women have more fracture points due to their wider pelvic girth. Also, you should be tailoring load weight to recruit to optimize squad performance and lower injury rate, but fat farking luck telling that to a bunch of idiots that takes training deaths as a point of pride instead of failure.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm married to a woman Marine. It's wonderful.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bedonkadonk: [Fark user image image 425x325]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

untoldforce: It's great to have tough men and women in our armed forces, but wouldn't it be better to allow them to get medical care without the threat of washing out?

I've read that the military faces a serious shortage of recruits. Letting them go through training with potentially serious medical problems could cause permanent injury.


Hey my broken skull was so obvious they didn't even let me keep going.  Red flagged.

I also spent a year at the South Pole, ran outside without clothing at -103F, was struck by lightning, and started this mess of a life literally as an abandoned baby.

Sure, she's tough, but she's got a lot of bad deployments before she catches up to me.  And I'm only 16, and dating Greta.

I think.  Wait, I have to go to the ER, I have a splinter.  I'll write more from there, once the morphine kicks in.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

untoldforce: It's great to have tough men and women in our armed forces, but wouldn't it be better to allow them to get medical care without the threat of washing out?

I've read that the military faces a serious shortage of recruits. Letting them go through training with potentially serious medical problems could cause permanent injury.


The Mission comes first, boo
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WillofJ2: shouldn't they be closely investigating the how and why? Hopefully they told her if it happens again to get it looked at immediately, fighting through pain is great in a movie and for stories but not practical in most situations


Maybe not

Permanently damaging your body and having the pain worsen as you age works wonders for big pharma stock owners......
 
adj_m
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of those surface level feel good stories that gets dark real fast when you take a moment to think about it. Hopefully she's able to get out in time.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bearded clamorer: Notabunny: Hell, I've taken a day off for a paper cut

I got salt and lime juice in a paper cut from drinking a tequila shot to ease the pain of the same paper cut.


I hope that taught you not to mix adulterants with your tequila.

Unless you're drinking crappy tequila. In that case carry on.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: This is why I joined the Air Force.

/shine on you crazy diamond
//she should have her choice of color of any crayons she wants


The only military branch smart enough to let the officers do the fighting.
They start their share of wars, they can fight them
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: Really? Because it sounds like she has weak bones.


all bones are weak given enough pressure
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: WTF did they do to her that broke her pelvis?!


Thats adults only threaded
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rzrwiresunrise: That's not brave. That's stupid. & we still don't know how the hell she broke her pelvis on a hike.


Lugging too much weight??
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: "She'll be cleared as soon as she can run three miles in under 30 minutes again."

Well, it is clear I'll never be a Marine. 

Good for her, she sounds like a smart young woman.


Its not as tough as it sounds. I do recall when I got to Fort Benning and they told us 3 miles 24 minutes I about stroked out at the mere thought of it. But there were boys that came in 50lbs overweight who easily achieved it when it got down to doing it for the pt test towards the end of training. We did a run 5 miles in 40 with the battalion commander as a "right of passage" bit. Mind you this was in the 80s. Requirements are a bit lax now compared to back then. We also did a 15 mile forced road march in full gear boots and a ruck that weighed around 50lbs. Non stop. At a pace of almost a slow jog. Dont even ask what it was like in jump school and RIP.

Its so much different now. I have 3 nephews and a son that went through training for the same exact MOS etc as mine was and the difference is amazing. I wont say easier. But its more tech oriented and theyve dialed the physical part back considerably. To be honest it was overkill even back when I did it.

Fact is she knew all along what was up. But knew shed be recycled or run off. My son qualified expert in all areas. He came off a obstacle and injured his ankle. It set him back. He missed hand grenades. JUST hand grenades. Hand grenades was a half day training. You literally could show a 5yr old how to do it in 30 minutes. So did the Army let him heal and then go qualify hand grenades? Seeing as how he was 1 week from graduation and has blown all requirements out of the water so to speak and was top recruit in his cycle? Or did they put him all the way back to DAY ONE of training? He was made to go through all 13 weeks of training over missing ONE HALF DAY. So he did 26 weeks basic training. I talked to the 1st sgt and he told me this type of thing happened all the time and they would lose top recruits because theyd just say screw it and take a medical or separation to get out. When they could have driven him over the range and let him go through a half day training with another company and let him move on up to his next assignment and duty station.

So she didnt want recycled or run off so she gritted her teeth and risked life long issues just to have the pleasure to serve her country at a rate of pay that guarantees she will qualify for SNAP benefits. Its amazing we can even get recruits any more.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She needs to strengthen her corps.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

deadsanta: Smelly Pirate Hooker: WTF did they do to her that broke her pelvis?!

They macrched her too long with an overweight kit load, same as they do to the other recruits, only women have more fracture points due to their wider pelvic girth. Also, you should be tailoring load weight to recruit to optimize squad performance and lower injury rate, but fat farking luck telling that to a bunch of idiots that takes training deaths as a point of pride instead of failure.


Aint war hell!!

But for Defense stock owners its A-OK
 
