(Guardian)   Who dares bins
15
ukexpat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Bill Hicks - Hooligans
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I hope they police their brass.

/maybe I'm reading too much into this arrangement.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
what's a fly tipper?
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: what's a fly tipper?


🎵mmmmmm DRROP🎵
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: what's a fly tipper


British vernacular for illegally dumping rubbish, or grbage for our friends across the pond.

Fly = cheeky, naughty, sly, borderline or actually illegal

Tipper = dumper of stuff
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: what's a fly tipper?


Usually 15% unless service was exemplary.

Wait, what?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
jnoel
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ex SAS soldiers set up cameras.
I could do that.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Old and busted: Cow tipping
The new hotness: Fly tipping
 
Summoner101
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Nobody knows what it's like
To be a dustbin
In Shaftesbury
With hooligaaaans

/*bang**bang**bang*
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I thought that they had cameras everywhere in the UK?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Dumping dangerous waste in Britain? Coals to Newcastle, I say.
 
AntiSane [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This article read like a plot to an upcoming comedy.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Dump your rubbish in an approved receptacle...

22 Acacia Avenue (2015 - Remaster)
