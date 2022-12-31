 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun)   There's a tiny little island in Scotland that won't be celebrating New Years with the rest of us in the world, hell the 30 residents there STILL haven't even celebrated Christmas due to their age-old tradition (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
22
    More: Weird, Christmas, Shetland, The Sun, Julian calendar, Gregorian calendar, News of the World, The Times, Newspaper  
•       •       •

1679 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Dec 2022 at 10:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Celebrating on the 6th?

*Checks Article*

Yup.  Julian Calendar won't die.
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kermit the forg: Celebrating on the 6th?

*Checks Article*

Yup.  Julian Calendar won't die.


I'm waiting for someone to challenge the Constitutionality of the clock as well as the Gregorian calendar in court.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remote islands with odd traditions you say?
pyxis.nymag.comView Full Size


I could be OK with that.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds idyllic. And remote. And extreme.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Sounds idyllic. And remote. And extreme.


TO THE MAXX!!!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for them. The British like being a bit different and people like these do the job for them so they can be the same as everybody else and a bit different at the same time. Thus keeping their gateau and eating it also.
 
PocketfullaSass [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Sounds idyllic. And remote. And extreme.


Sounds Wicker Man-y.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New Year's Day used to be March 25 in the UK. An old tradition of the Spring Equinox. That was a stranger one.

Old Gregory didn't quite get the days right anyway, the winter solstice is on the 21st instead of the 25th. Same with the spring equinox.

/It still drifts a day sometimes because of our leap years
 
think_balance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: Remote islands with odd traditions you say?
[pyxis.nymag.com image 600x400]

I could be OK with that.


Original Wicker Man movie?
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kermit the forg: Celebrating on the 6th?

*Checks Article*

Yup.  Julian Calendar won't die.


Old Style
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

think_balance: Metastatic Capricorn: Remote islands with odd traditions you say?
[pyxis.nymag.com image 600x400]

I could be OK with that.

Original Wicker Man movie?


Yup. There are a lot of background props and scenes that demonstrate how far off the rails the island is.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mouser: kermit the forg: Celebrating on the 6th?

*Checks Article*

Yup.  Julian Calendar won't die.

Old Style


How does a calendar give you the shiats?
 
think_balance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SPARC Pile: think_balance: Metastatic Capricorn: Remote islands with odd traditions you say?
[pyxis.nymag.com image 600x400]

I could be OK with that.

Original Wicker Man movie?

Yup. There are a lot of background props and scenes that demonstrate how far off the rails the island is.


That's such a great movie. The remake was horrible.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this isn't the Island of the Jehovah's Witnesses?
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: Remote islands with odd traditions you say?
[pyxis.nymag.com image 600x400]

I could be OK with that.


th.bing.comView Full Size

I'll stay home..
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mouser: kermit the forg: Celebrating on the 6th?

*Checks Article*

Yup.  Julian Calendar won't die.

Old Style


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TomDooley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who needs a music stand when you got a wife?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Happy Hogmanay.
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: Remote islands with odd traditions you say?
[pyxis.nymag.com image 600x400]

I could be OK with that.


You're buying the wall, sir
 
foo monkey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yay!  Let's celebrate we're near the same place we were 365.25 days ago, relative to our star.  Oh, wait. It's actually 365.805 days ago.  Let's celebrate anyway!  Drink alcohol!  Explode things!  Count backwards!  woo.
 
Trevt
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

think_balance: Metastatic Capricorn: Remote islands with odd traditions you say?
[pyxis.nymag.com image 600x400]

I could be OK with that.

Original Wicker Man movie?


Willow's Song
Youtube cxRq0KzjxZI

Britt Ekland had a body double for the self-spanking bit, she was pregnant and felt a bit self-conscious about her weight.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

stuffy: Metastatic Capricorn: Remote islands with odd traditions you say?
[pyxis.nymag.com image 600x400]

I could be OK with that.

[th.bing.com image 474x355]
I'll stay home..


All he had to do was give in to Britt Ekland, and who wouldn't have done that?
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.