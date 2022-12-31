 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Pope Emeritus now Pope Mortuus   (nbcnews.com) divider line
92
Death Rocket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh
 
shuntman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good riddance pedo enabler
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So long, fancy shoes.

3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought the word was Mortis.
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mortuí

/ Pet peeve
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to stick a fork into some Eggs Benedict.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IN NOMINE OH NO, ANYWAY.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: I thought the word was Mortis.


I thought it was bird
 
gas giant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woodland fertilization drops back to normal levels.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't wish for his death, but I won't mourn the loss, either. Far too many children harmed, far too many priests protected, with this man presiding over both the Congregation that spent over two decades aware of the harm and crimes but treating it like a PR problem, and then nearly a decade at the head of the organization that fought tooth and nail to prevent reparations & recrimination for victims & victimizers.

That asshole had the gall to blame everyone else for the harm his priests caused. May his reception be demonic, not divine.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cormee: Mortuí

/ Pet peeve


Mortuus is correct, it's just a plain old first/second declension adjective.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Made my day.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He is up in Heaven now.
 
FlyingJ
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cormee: Mortuí

/ Pet peeve


Meh, it's a Dead Language...I kinda viewed this guy like the Dick Cheney Of Popes
 
Spass_Taschen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll skip commenting on him and instead comment on how I find it amusing that the world was asked to pray for a 95 year old to be healed instead wishing him a speedy passage to heaven. I mean, isn't that what Christianity's big selling point is?

You die and go to heaven yet I've never seen a group more afraid of dying
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, Pope is checking out
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now if only Putin would fall out a window on to some landmines.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was a god damned boring pope.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clash City Farker: He is up in Heaven now.


If Heaven exists, it's not "up there." We've been "up there". It's mostly a cold, black vacuum with radiation and bits of debris.

And if it exists, he's not whereever there is, either. He's getting spit-roasted by Adolf Hitler and Mother Teresa in hell.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd expect few if any Popes to not end up in Hell.  Absolute power corrupts absolutely.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Pope Palpatine.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spass_Taschen: I'll skip commenting on him and instead comment on how I find it amusing that the world was asked to pray for a 95 year old to be healed instead wishing him a speedy passage to heaven. I mean, isn't that what Christianity's big selling point is?

You die and go to heaven yet I've never seen a group more afraid of dying


This is what Francis asked for:

"I would like to ask you all for a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict, who in silence is supporting the Church. Remember him - he is very ill - asking the Lord to console him, and sustain him in this witness of love for the Church, until the end."

He did not ask for healing.
 
MessyDwarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
styles.redditmedia.comView Full Size
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indylaw: Clash City Farker: He is up in Heaven now.

If Heaven exists, it's not "up there." We've been "up there". It's mostly a cold, black vacuum with radiation and bits of debris.

And if it exists, he's not whereever there is, either. He's getting spit-roasted by Adolf Hitler and Mother Teresa in hell.


Mmmm, pineapple..
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Powerwolf - Sanctified With Dynamite (OFFICIAL)
Youtube PhiSgXz_l20
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: He is up in Heaven now.


Is 'Heaven' the name of a local mortuary?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
One day, the famous baker, Betty Crocker, had an audience with the Pope. As soon as they met, the Pope began to berate Crocker severely, telling her to correct her sins and behavior. The nearby Cardinals were mystified over the Pope's behaviour, until one Cardinal, nearest the Pope, suddenly realized what was wrong. Knowing the Pope was almost deaf, the Cardinal leaned over close to the Pope's ear, and said in a loud voice, "Your Holiness! Ms Crocker is a MASTER BAKER! A MASTER BAKER"
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

vrax: Clash City Farker: He is up in Heaven now.

Is 'Heaven' the name of a local mortuary?


An altar boy strip club.
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oh well, one catholic pedophile dead. Only a million more to goi
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
May God judge him for the things his power and privilege protected him from in life. May he feel even a sliver of a fraction of the pain and fear of the victims of crimes he pardoned in deed, if not word. 

https://www.newyorker.com/news/news-desk/what-pope-benedict-knew-about-abuse-in-the-catholic-church
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Does he get72 alter boys now???
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: [Fark user image image 640x480]


That is a LOT of f*cking parsley!
Points for the hats though.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

vrax: Clash City Farker: He is up in Heaven now.

Is 'Heaven' the name of a local mortuary?


No, that would be Willoughby & Son. ///
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
He was not a particularly loved and cherished pope, but he was short tenured. He was vilified for his pre-papal role in "overlooking" pedophile preists, including a pedophile who molested hundreds at a school for deaf children. In his latter years all his needs were taken care of by the church, and he did not travel, lest some jurisdiction attempt to find justice for the children he did not protect.

If there is an after... Joe Ratzinger has some explaining to do.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That was one evil-looking dude.
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The Third Man: Cormee: Mortuí

/ Pet peeve

Mortuus is correct, it's just a plain old first/second declension adjective.


Romane eunt domus!
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

indylaw: Clash City Farker: He is up in Heaven now.

If Heaven exists, it's not "up there." We've been "up there". It's mostly a cold, black vacuum with radiation and bits of debris.

And if it exists, he's not whereever there is, either. He's getting spit-roasted by Adolf Hitler and Mother Teresa in hell.


Don't threaten him with a good time.
 
LL316
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: I didn't wish for his death, but I won't mourn the loss, either. Far too many children harmed, far too many priests protected, with this man presiding over both the Congregation that spent over two decades aware of the harm and crimes but treating it like a PR problem, and then nearly a decade at the head of the organization that fought tooth and nail to prevent reparations & recrimination for victims & victimizers.

That asshole had the gall to blame everyone else for the harm his priests caused. May his reception be demonic, not divine.


Glass half full is he may have helped push us closer to the death of organized religion than we'd otherwise be.
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
solarbird.netView Full Size
 
thisispete
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

The Third Man: Cormee: Mortuí

/ Pet peeve

Mortuus is correct, it's just a plain old first/second declension adjective.


The Simpsons - Groundskeeper Willie kills Martin (S7Ep06)
Youtube cOccRuhGSRI
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
95 is an impressive run.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's said his last words were "West.....west....Westvleteren 12".
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
To be canonized and named patron saint of abusers of authority. His verified miracle? Converting known pedo priests into priests with spotless records.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
siliconrepublic.comView Full Size
 
thisispete
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If there's one thing he can be noted for it's that he abdicated. It looks like Francis is inclined to follow suit. Hopefully popes will continue to follow this trend - JP2 was far too ailing to serve the Church properly in his final years.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

thisispete: If there's one thing he can be noted for it's that he abdicated. It looks like Francis is inclined to follow suit. Hopefully popes will continue to follow this trend - JP2 was far too ailing to serve the Church properly in his final years.


You're right about JP2. But you could always cover it up with a Polish joke. Non Polish Popes are more difficult.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Spiritual Pagan: Oh well, one catholic pedophile dead. Only a million more to goi


Only a million?  Must be low balling that number
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A vile twat whose death makes the world a better place.
 
