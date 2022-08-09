 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Day 311 of WW3: In a move that channels American Republicans, Libertarians and sovereign citizens, Russia announces that soldiers and state employees deployed in Ukraine will be exempt from income tax. It's your Saturday Ukraine war discussion   (theguardian.com) divider line
69
    More: News, Russia, Ukraine, Russian authorities, Ukrainian territories Russia, Belarus, Ukrainian forces, new measure, state employees  
•       •       •

219 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 31 Dec 2022 at 7:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



69 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good morning everyone. And happy new years.

Fark user imageView Full Size


<puts on glasses, checks notes>

We are expecting quite a night tonight.

PCBhas almost completed the sandbag walls near the main and rear entrance and loki has sighted in the the 2 .50cal brownings on the balcony. Medic was able to secure enough blood donations that the bloodbank is topped off (altho ...next time... dont take more than 2 liters? some of the volunteers are still not able to stand unassisted) and there's enough medical supplies for the expected amount of injuries. We're expecting the normal bottle injuries and of course a number of "sick burns".

Svetlana is taking the night off tonight. Fasahd had booked her for 17 straight sessions and thats quite enough even by her standards.

Grogsmash"found" a Lagunitas beer truck and so for the first time since we got this space we have enough beer, even at our burn rate. This is outstanding, and we all owe Grog a round of applause.

<takes off reading glasses, looks up at everyone>

All, at the end of this horrible farked up awful year, let me say thanks to all y'all. Yes you. You too. Even you. We've seen a lot of horrible things this year, and more to come. A lot of orcs have been smashed, but a lot more are coming. As we gather round tables and living rooms with our friends and family, lets be grateful the worst most of us have to endure is that one idiot trumper uncle from Dayton or that patchouli smelling antivaxxer aunt claire from Santa Cruz, and not Private Conscriptovitch in a trench in Bakhmut.

Keep Calm, and Slava Ukraini!

We raise our glasses to the military of Ukraine, and for their victory in 2023!

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
JaytheFarkingCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ummmm...Doesn't one have to actually be paid first before one can pay income tax?
 
JaytheFarkingCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Father_Jack: Good morning everyone. And happy new years.

[Fark user image image 284x177]

<puts on glasses, checks notes>

We are expecting quite a night tonight.

PCBhas almost completed the sandbag walls near the main and rear entrance and loki has sighted in the the 2 .50cal brownings on the balcony. Medic was able to secure enough blood donations that the bloodbank is topped off (altho ...next time... dont take more than 2 liters? some of the volunteers are still not able to stand unassisted) and there's enough medical supplies for the expected amount of injuries. We're expecting the normal bottle injuries and of course a number of "sick burns".

Svetlana is taking the night off tonight. Fasahd had booked her for 17 straight sessions and thats quite enough even by her standards.

Grogsmash"found" a Lagunitas beer truck and so for the first time since we got this space we have enough beer, even at our burn rate. This is outstanding, and we all owe Grog a round of applause.

<takes off reading glasses, looks up at everyone>

All, at the end of this horrible farked up awful year, let me say thanks to all y'all. Yes you. You too. Even you. We've seen a lot of horrible things this year, and more to come. A lot of orcs have been smashed, but a lot more are coming. As we gather round tables and living rooms with our friends and family, lets be grateful the worst most of us have to endure is that one idiot trumper uncle from Dayton or that patchouli smelling antivaxxer aunt claire from Santa Cruz, and not Private Conscriptovitch in a trench in Bakhmut.Keep Calm, and Slava Ukraini!We raise our glasses to the military of Ukraine, and for their victory in 2023![encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 194x259]


Always fun to read your morning notes. Glad to see things are getting better for you, as well.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you're worried about how much tax you pay, you must not have any real problems.

Being part of a military offensive that's losing badly is a BIG farking problem.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This won't matter to 710 of them today

Fark user image
 
JaytheFarkingCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

MrBallou: This won't matter to 710 of them today

[Fark user image image 425x79]


Daaaaaamn. Ukraine was particularly busy yesterday.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Funeral boquets are tax deductible!
 
Jesterling [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The decree also granted them the right to receive "rewards and gifts" if they were of "a humanitarian character" and received as part of the military operation in Ukraine.
It applies to the partners and children of those serving, and is back-dated to February 24 2022 - the date Russia invaded Ukraine.
The Kremlin has rolled out a series of incentives for Russians to fight in Ukraine, offering cash incentives, banking and property facilities and promising financial aid to families in the case of the death or injury of loved ones.
In Russia, soldiers and senior officials close to the country's military-industrial complex are regularly convicted in corruption cases in which large sums of money have been embezzled.

A humanitarian character?? Get fuct!
...

It's easy to make promises to dead men and their ignorant families.
Recently heard a few interviews with russian women begging to know where their husbands and young boys were. Some of them were beaten to death in basic training because other orcs wanted their stuff. Others were executed for insubordination.
All of this is coming out via messages and calls to girlfriends and family members.

Bell¿ngcat
...
Some folks say we should spare a little pity for the conscripts...
I'll pity them when they're dead.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

JaytheFarkingCanadian: Ummmm...Doesn't one have to actually be paid first before one can pay income tax?


In Russia, income tax pay YOU!
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

JaytheFarkingCanadian: Always fun to read your morning notes. Glad to see things are getting better for you, as well.


thanks Jay!

changed the bandage literally just now and its looking better each time. hopefully next week get the greenlight for Reha/PT and i'll be good around the 1st anniversary.

and then lock up your sisters and your moms and hold on to your butts coz imma PAR. TAY. And visit people all over, and see my kid in CA i've not seen in far too long, drink some beers do some drugs and over compensate for a year of terror and stress in a way completely unbecoming of a man of my age.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gee whiz. Are you folks going to make it to the ball drop? So many posts this early. I thought perhaps it got a 6am green or something. I'm still trying to get my eyes to open. Sips spiked coffee. Let me try to get some news done.


December 31

Ukraine is under fire. The situation in the regions as of this morning

, Dnipropetrovsk region
The Russians opened fire on the Nikopol region three times with heavy artillery. Two communities were shelled-Mirovskaya and Marganetskaya. We sent two dozen shells there. No people were injured. The consequences of attacks are being investigated.

📍Sumy region
The night on the border area was without shelling. But today, after 8 am, the Russians opened artillery fire on the Krasnopol community. There were 3 arrivals.

📍Donetsk region
During the day, the Russians killed 3 civilians: two in Bakhmut and one in Dubrava. Three more people were injured.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russia may launch a massive strike on Ukraine over the holidays - British intelligence

According to British intelligence, since October, Russian troops have been following a pattern of carrying out intensive rocket attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities every seven to ten days. The previous shelling, which took place on December 29, corresponded to this pattern. Intelligence officials suggest that this approach is helping Russia overcome Ukraine's air defenses.

" However, there is a high probability that Russia will violate this scheme to launch a new strike in the coming days, trying to undermine the morale of the Ukrainian population during the New Year holidays ," the British intelligence service suggests.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The world will remember 2022 year of invincible and brave Ukrainians-Shmygal

" And we will do everything to make sure that 2023 is remembered as the year of Victory of an independent, free, and indestructible Ukraine ," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in a New Year's message published in the telegram..

The Prime Minister wished Ukrainians in the new year strength and inspiration to do good deeds in the name of Ukraine.

" We believe in the Ukrainian Armed Forces!" he added.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ukraine now sure covers the bases. I like it when you can tell their audience is Ukrainian. How can I tell? This generally isn't a talking point for foreign  correspondence.

What can be dangerous about the main attribute of New Year's holidays-a Christmas tree

Artificial Christmas trees are more susceptible to fire. Live - at first while wet-is more stable, but dries out over time and also carries a greater danger.

How to protect your Christmas tree from catching fire :
do not decorate the tree with flammable objects or candles;
buy only certified garlands and check their integrity;
keep the Christmas tree away from electrical appliances;
do not block possible escape routes from a particular room with a Christmas tree.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At night, the Russians hiat one of the military towns in Chernihiv region

" According to preliminary information, it was an Iskander ballistic missile, the trajectory of which is almost impossible to track with existing air defense systems. Fortunately, there are no fatalities , " said Vyacheslav Chaus, chairman of the Chernihiv Regional Administration.

He also added that in recent days the intensity of attacks on Chernihiv region has increased, and the Russians are firing artillery, mortars and multiple launch rocket systems.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
National police urges to inform about the sale of pyrotechnics

" Of course, appropriate raids are carried out, and not only the police, but also other control bodies are responsible for this. Such points are checked, we respond to messages from citizens, so we appeal to everyone: if you know that pyrotechnics are being sold somewhere that is prohibited, call 102, let us know, " said NPU spokeswoman Mariana Reva on the air of the national telethon.

Throughout Ukraine, when a ban on the use of pyrotechnic devices is introduced, a ban on the sale of these devices is automatically introduced. Liability for illegal sales is provided for in accordance with the Code of Administrative Offences of Ukraine-as a rule, this is a fine.

Have you already given up on fireworks?
- Yes, of course
😁"I'm fine with sparklers
😥 - I can't get rid of this bad habit
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The heads of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine congratulated Ukrainians on the holidays

" We wish you all a Happy New Year! The Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces are in good hands. We are a strong nation-we will stand and win! ", - wrote Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar under the photo with Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm enlarging this a bit more than usual. I have a feeling people on here will be saving it.

An artist from Dnipro drew a patriotic calendar for 2023

Anna Titova, who created a series of drawings with Ukrainian seals during the war, has developed a calendar for the new year 2023.

Her seals are, in fact, Ukrainians during the war: soldiers, medics, volunteers, mothers with young children, and so on. The artist transfers part of the proceeds from the sale of all her products with seals to the army. According to Anna Titova, her calendar now exists in two versions: seals-representatives of different branches of the Armed Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and seals in the ranks of different regions of Ukraine.

Next year, according to Chinese tradition, is the year of the Cat.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This probably wasn't intended as a message to New Year's revelers everywhere, but it could be.

To stand up is not to fall, - Klitschko congratulated Ukrainians on the New Year

" I wish everyone perseverance and kindness. And it always wins! And 2023 will be the year of Ukraine 's victory, " the Mayor of Kiev said in a video message.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forwarded from
Zelenskiy / Official




We will liberate our land. We will win this war - I am sure of it. We will restore freedom and security to all Ukrainians, no matter where they live.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The head of Nikolayevshchina warned about launches of rockets

" I'll cook my potatoes on olivier. The invaders still decided to try to ruin our day , " wrote Vitaly Kim.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Without going through the arduous process of posting pics from telegram, the read alert has gone from the eastern war zone to the whole country.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is known about the new massive missile attack of the Russians

Large-scale air alert in Ukraine

The head of the Sumy OVA Dmitry Zhivitsky said that the missiles are already on the approach to the region. Also, the flight of missiles was recorded over Chernihiv region.

" Losers have become more active, but never mind, they will get their due," wrote OP Chairman Andrey Ermak.

Be careful, trust trusted sources of information, and don't post videos of hit points.
 
Jesterling [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In some areas, preventive power supply restrictions were applied in connection with the missile attack

Namely-in Kharkiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Odessa, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk regions, as well as Zhytomyr.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Works with air defense, mobile groups and aviation

Stay in shelters, keep calm and informational silence and believe in the APU!
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
- Kiev region! Air defense works, the danger continues, you are in shelters, - the head of the Kiev OVA
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration announced the re-launch of Kalibrovs from the Caspian Sea

Air alert in all regions of Ukraine continues!
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: The head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration announced the re-launch of Kalibrovs from the Caspian Sea

Air alert in all regions of Ukraine continues!


fresh batch must have been delivered. I guess the washing machine parts were effective.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point...they'll say anything.

I was watching UA-En on the YouTube yesterday. They were saying that once a Russian recruit gets to the recruiting office...he, legally, no longer has any ability to self-determine
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sky over Russia's Astrakhan is covered with traces of launched rockets Explosions are reported in Kiev, Khmelnitsky Nikolaev, Zaporozhye In some regions, preventive power supply restrictions were applied in connection with the missile attack, namely in Kharkiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Odessa, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk regions, as well as Zhytomyr. Emergency blackouts are also being applied preemptively in Kyiv and the region, - DTEKIn Kiev, one of the explosions thundered between residential buildings in the Solomenskiy district

All services go to the place, details-later, - said the mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi, all.
No episode of Putin's Folly today, I just wanted to wish of you a safe and Happy New Year. May The Padre's Foot bring good luck in '23.
Glory!
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In a move that channels American Republicans, Libertarians and sovereign citizens, Russia announces that soldiers and state employees deployed in Ukraine will be exempt from income tax..."

One has to wonder if Russian soldiers will need a comedian to fight Congress for them like American soldiers had as well as American first responders for on the job health issues that stay with them the rest of their lives. Seeing politicians being shamed in to doing what they should have done for service members and first responders in the US has been some sobering moments in my life. Especially when the people being shamed were the ones draping themselves in the flag and said soldiers/first responders in the first place during their campaigns.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nimbull: "In a move that channels American Republicans, Libertarians and sovereign citizens, Russia announces that soldiers and state employees deployed in Ukraine will be exempt from income tax..."

One has to wonder if Russian soldiers will need a comedian to fight Congress for them like American soldiers had as well as American first responders for on the job health issues that stay with them the rest of their lives. Seeing politicians being shamed in to doing what they should have done for service members and first responders in the US has been some sobering moments in my life. Especially when the people being shamed were the ones draping themselves in the flag and said soldiers/first responders in the first place during their campaigns.


I should be a little more clear with the Congress bit... Russian version is the Duma I think? Anyway..
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a shame the USA doesn't exempt its cannon fodder from income taxes (or get rid of them entirely, but that's a whole other story).
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of when Gaddafi promised anyone who supported him would get free college tuition.

Two weeks later people were sodomizing him with his own guns in a culvert.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got to go on a mass suicide attack against the Ukrainians, but at least I won't have to pay income tax on the tiny salary I'm paid by Russia.

- Famous last words?
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The trick is, corpses don't have to pay income tax anyway
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: The trick is, corpses don't have to pay income tax anyway


Maybe they're exempt from inheritance tax
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see 'other notes' for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below)

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org

Teaching / aiding troops? https://www.themozartgroup.com/


Humanitarian aid:

Christmas gifts for Ukrainian kids: https://twitter.com/TGearhardt/status/1597744509822959616 (do it now before Twitter collapses)

Hospitalliers, training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers

SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees: https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:
Halifax: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara: https://amdforhope.com/
New York: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
Oneiros
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .  Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .  Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian ; free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer atch ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org (And if you want to learn Ukrainian, sign up with Pimsleur before the end of the year: https://www.pimsleur.com/c/free-ukrainian )

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (tell people it's for orthodox christmas if it arrives late... although Ukraine changed to Dec 25):

Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: Frogwares; SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
ingo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Nimbull: Nimbull: "In a move that channels American Republicans, Libertarians and sovereign citizens, Russia announces that soldiers and state employees deployed in Ukraine will be exempt from income tax..."

One has to wonder if Russian soldiers will need a comedian to fight Congress for them like American soldiers had as well as American first responders for on the job health issues that stay with them the rest of their lives. Seeing politicians being shamed in to doing what they should have done for service members and first responders in the US has been some sobering moments in my life. Especially when the people being shamed were the ones draping themselves in the flag and said soldiers/first responders in the first place during their campaigns.

I should be a little more clear with the Congress bit... Russian version is the Duma I think? Anyway..


Yes, but since the Russians are acting like Nazis it would be more appropriate to call them the Duma SS, or dumass for short.
 
mederu
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | The best Spot for Ukrainian Counterattack | Big Risks are there
Youtube xjVV-s1WfQE

Yesterday's daily Denys
 
mederu
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
30 Dec: More than 40 Russian OBJECTS ON FIRE, 10 IN MOSCOW Since October | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube xpXLUS-qows

Yesterday's Reporting from Ukraine
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Lets celebrate the country that defied expectations by standing up brilliantly to the aggressor, and hope the new year brings Ukraine what they need for continued and complete success and recovery!

This tax scheme is going to really add to the damage of the Russian economy, as many of the soldiers had to be outfitted by their locality.  Most of the working age have been (or will soon be) mobilized and industries forced to cut production.  So there will be no tax money coming into those localities that will also be expected to provide support to the returning wounded.  This will add to the internal genocide of the states that have already doomed at least one generation.  We'll be eagerly watching the continued downfall of Russia as a functional nation.

HNY!
 
Maurooned
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Gooch: It's a shame the USA doesn't exempt its cannon fodder from income taxes (or get rid of them entirely, but that's a whole other story).


*Income earned while on combat duty is exempt from taxes.  Also, other tax perks available for service members that are not to non-members.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
New Years! It's not like I needed an excuse to start drinking early. I think I'll just go back to bed

Russian TV promotes propaganda strategies targeting kids
Youtube NFXtDaO4f7k
 
Displayed 50 of 69 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.