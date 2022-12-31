 Skip to content
(Daily Express)   British expats in Germany complain that Germans are "obsessed with rules". Oh really? What else surprises them? That they all speak in German to each other? (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
wingnut396
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The law against piano playing at night might also have its benefits as the majority of expats in Berlin thought the city didn't suffer from noise pollution.

Farking german piano players.  Playing it up all in night in their aparments like they own the place.
 
scanman61
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sounds like the expats are feeling a little....

i.discogs.comView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Oh yes, another case of people moving into someone else's neighborhood and then getting all pissy because the people that were already there do things that they don't like.

Guess what, Brits-in-Germany, the Germans were there first. You don't get to biatch, moan, and demand they change to suit you. You either suck it up and live with it, or you farking move.
 
groverpm
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Oh yes, another case of people moving into someone else's neighborhood and then getting all pissy because the people that were already there do things that they don't like.

Guess what, Brits-in-Germany, the Germans were there first. You don't get to biatch, moan, and demand they change to suit you. You either suck it up and live with it, or you farking move.


"Yeah, but we won the war! Engerland!"
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There are those piano laws here.  Wish I gotten a selfie with the cops who showed up at 2 am at the after party for the classical pianist's concert.

Even fiddle players studying at the old Julliard had to look really hard for apartments near the school because the landlords were on to musicians who practice 10 hours a day.
 
phoenixdan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Why did they leave England in the first place? Was it because of expats coming to England and following the rules and customs of that country?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I shouldn't make snap judgements, but I will continue to do so
Fark user imageView Full Size


That twunt would find a way to be miserable no matter the location
 
groverpm
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

scanman61: Sounds like the expats are feeling a little....

[i.discogs.com image 600x575]


when they thought they'd be...

i.discogs.comView Full Size


but  most ended up just a...

i.discogs.comView Full Size
 
Kar98
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Gott strafe England!
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
For the upright expat, following the piano laws is their forte. For the others, they will tear down the structures with every complaint they harp.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

groverpm: Kit Fister: Oh yes, another case of people moving into someone else's neighborhood and then getting all pissy because the people that were already there do things that they don't like.

Guess what, Brits-in-Germany, the Germans were there first. You don't get to biatch, moan, and demand they change to suit you. You either suck it up and live with it, or you farking move.

"Yeah, but we won the war! Engerland!"


yeah, because they called in the US to come help sort shiat out. Both times. If not for England, this world would probably be a better, less snobbish/racist-y place.
 
Creidiki
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You misspelled "immigrants".
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: I shouldn't make snap judgements, but I will continue to do so
[Fark user image 587x349]

That twunt would find a way to be miserable no matter the location


He has a man-bun, can confirm general coontyness.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Creidiki: You misspelled "immigrants".


no no, see, if you don't say Immigrants, it's not racist/bigoted/discrimination. If you say British ex-pats living in Germany, it's totally OK to slam on them for being right coonts for moving to another country and then biatching about the culture.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

phoenixdan: Why did they leave England in the first place?


Probably because of the disaster that is Brexit
/now I've done it
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hmm, are t a lot if then from the germany area 1500 years ago or so?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
um, you putzes do know what immigrants to the uk have had to go through historically and currently?


oh no!  i can't play my drums at 3am!
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

wingnut396: The law against piano playing at night might also have its benefits as the majority of expats in Berlin thought the city didn't suffer from noise pollution.

Farking german piano players.  Playing it up all in night in their aparments like they own the place.


German piano plays always causing a ruckus.
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
scanman61
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: phoenixdan: Why did they leave England in the first place?

Probably because of the disaster that is Brexit
/now I've done it


You've cast your line, let's see if you get a nibble....
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Germans can seem somewhat standoffish at first, especially towards foreigners. In fact, they even have a word for it:

"Menschenhierkönnenvonregelnbesessenseinundandereschimpfensichnichtdaranhaltenknüpfennichtvielkontakteundsindnichtoffenfürneuefreundschaften"
 
El_Dan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Pretty sure that running out of gas on the highway and playing loud music in the middle of the night are among the things that are frowned on in most places.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: I shouldn't make snap judgements, but I will continue to do so
[Fark user image image 587x349]

That twunt would find a way to be miserable no matter the location


The face that says "hi, im difficult to please"
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
God what a stupid article.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I love how expats complain about the country they have moved to.  It's not like they were forced to live there.  As for the rules mentioned in the article, I'm OK with all of them except the jaywalking rule.  I've seen this in Germany and other countries and even cities in the US.  Feels so strange as to be waiting to cross the street when there's no traffic.
 
Lamberts Ho Man
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Lol ... some rules.
Germans & Austrians have no concept of lines.  I was skiing in Zell Am See, and there were no lift lines - orderly, roped off lines of skiers.  More of a lift mob, where everyone just pushes in.

I'm standing a bit away looking for an opening when I hear these two Brits nearby...

"Queue up damn it, why won't you bloody people queue up!"

Cracked me up.
 
I'm an excellent driver [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Don't miss the obvious.  This was from the 'Daily Excess" whose sole purpose is the preach right-wing racist propaganda that appeals to right wing racists.  Of course they are not over foreigners having logical rules that piss Brits off.
 
Dryad
‘’ less than a minute ago  
People in article may be idiots, but any rational human living in Germany for any length of time has at least one story about how a normal day ground to a screeching halt for everyone because some obscure petty rule could not be followed by someone, and they SHUT. DOWN. EVERYTHING.
Its like watching a minor bug in a subroutine triggering a cascade failure and causing every operation in an entire system to hang.
/Germans have zero code for exception handling
 
