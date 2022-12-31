 Skip to content
Houston mayor urges Houstonians to take their Texas down a notch for New Years
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you ever go to Houston, you better walk right. And you better not gamble, and you better not fight.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why?  The hospitals are empty and on skeleton shift with all the patients back home for the holidays and the ER is so quiet you can do wheelchair races in the hallways.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wish for the new year is that any moron who shoots a gun straight up in the air is the same one who gets that same bullet drilled vertically down through their skull. The end.

The collective human IQ would increase dramatically.
 
lemurtx [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad I'm not in Houston. They've been shooting off fireworks the past couple of nights in my neighborhood (near the TX/LA border).  I'm wondering whether it will continue to be fireworks, or whether guns will come out. It's an integrated neighborhood. I'll keep all my fur babies in the bedroom with me, with music on, hopefully they'll be calm. ::sigh:: Happy New Year y'all.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But mah freedumb!
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cliche city officials implore cliches not to cliche with their cliches. Cliches will cliche in response.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lemurtx: I'll keep all my fur babies in the bedroom with me, with music on, hopefully they'll be calm. ::sigh:: Happy New Year y'all.


Nothing short of trazodone works for our poor little Princess.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas is basically Iran with cowboy hats instead of turbans
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farking government can't tell me what to do. That's why I'm voting for JFK jr to be the mayor of Houston.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shootin' in the air!  FARK YEAH!

Minigun tailpipes!  FARK YEAH!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Black men in uniform telling Texans not to fire their guns in celebration.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lemurtx: Glad I'm not in Houston. They've been shooting off fireworks the past couple of nights in my neighborhood (near the TX/LA border).  I'm wondering whether it will continue to be fireworks, or whether guns will come out. It's an integrated neighborhood. I'll keep all my fur babies in the bedroom with me, with music on, hopefully they'll be calm. ::sigh:: Happy New Year y'all.


it's a good plan to cuddle in with the pups with background noise on. too many little ones get scared, bolt through the gate or fence and it's crying time.

friend of mine lost his dog on the 4th when he was a lad. his dad came back with the wrong dog, all proud of him self. the family pretended nothing happened.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GhostOfSavageHenry: Texas is basically Iran with cowboy hats instead of turbans


Know how I can tell you've never been to Houston? It's mostly bill caps (frontwards).

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't shoot guns into the air? The mayor sounds like some kind of Communist.
 
FarkingReading [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A local news station here in the Mid Atlantic just did a roundup of all the cities in the region that issued warnings about shooting guns tonight. 'Mericuh.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🎉🥂🎶 Should auld acquaintance be gut shot 🎶🥂🎉
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lemurtx: It's an integrated neighborhood.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All those responsible gun owners
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: Black men in uniform telling Texans not to fire their guns in celebration.

[Fark user image image 281x333]


I dunno. Maybe some will listen to Mayor Senpai.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Lest he go all Goku on their asses.

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

LZeitgeist: My wish for the new year is that any moron who shoots a gun straight up in the air is the same one who gets that same bullet drilled vertically down through their skull. The end.

The collective human IQ would increase dramatically.


Unfortunately, if you fire directly upwards so the bullet comes straight down, it is incredibly unlikely to have enough velocity  to do anything other than ding your noggin. You won't like it, but you'll live.

It's when those bullets arc that they kill people. Just other people than who shot the gun.  The best you can hope for is two idiots shooting their guns at a slight angle and hitting each other.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
When I was in Iraq (04-05) I guess some favorite team won a soccer game and everyone was blasting in the air in Bagdad. With AKs and tracer fire. Looked like footage from the opening days of Desert Storm.
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Maybe they should just sell bullets only in liquor stores, and then close the liquor stores for the week before New Years.  For many it would be one stop shopping and a convenience, actually.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Responsible gun owners my ass.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

GhostOfSavageHenry: Texas is basically Iran with cowboy hats instead of turbans


Houston is doo-rags instead of either.
 
jso2897
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's not a reasonable request.
This is America, and it shall not be infringed.
If you don't like freedom, learn to duck.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MythDragon: LZeitgeist: My wish for the new year is that any moron who shoots a gun straight up in the air is the same one who gets that same bullet drilled vertically down through their skull. The end.

The collective human IQ would increase dramatically.

Unfortunately, if you fire directly upwards so the bullet comes straight down, it is incredibly unlikely to have enough velocity  to do anything other than ding your noggin. You won't like it, but you'll live.

It's when those bullets arc that they kill people. Just other people than who shot the gun.  The best you can hope for is two idiots shooting their guns at a slight angle and hitting each other.


No.
I actually want to write a syfi story where suddenly firearms only kill the users. 😆
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: GhostOfSavageHenry: Texas is basically Iran with cowboy hats instead of turbans

Houston is doo-rags instead of either.


😬🧐
 
dryknife
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Frowning on your shenagagins

s.hdnux.comView Full Size
 
devilskware
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
No cowboy hats in Houston. Mostly blacks and Mexicans doing the shooting. Yea, I said it.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And here I thought i lived in America
 
jso2897
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I see "Snowflake McThinskin" has entered the thread.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Just remind people there's been a shortage on ammo and that church is at the regular time tomorrow, so be in bed by 11pm like your meemaw taught you. That'll keep the numbers down.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MythDragon: LZeitgeist: My wish for the new year is that any moron who shoots a gun straight up in the air is the same one who gets that same bullet drilled vertically down through their skull. The end.

The collective human IQ would increase dramatically.

Unfortunately, if you fire directly upwards so the bullet comes straight down, it is incredibly unlikely to have enough velocity  to do anything other than ding your noggin. You won't like it, but you'll live.

It's when those bullets arc that they kill people. Just other people than who shot the gun.  The best you can hope for is two idiots shooting their guns at a slight angle and hitting each other.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Yeah this wasn't the best thing for him to say. Irresponsible gun owners are dangerous enough without giving them falsehoods to then continue being  dangerous about.

Also, repeal the 2A and confiscate all the guns. fark it..

/gun owner
 
Godscrack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

devilskware: Mostly blacks and Mexicans doing the shooting. Yea, I said it.


New Years and 4th Of July 'celebration shooting now doubles as a show to the neighbors what you are packing. That's how gun owners introduce themselves to each other.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Having lived in Texas (I got better) and now in LA, I hate to say it, but this occurs primarily in Hispanic neighborhoods
 
sonofslacker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Houston? Too close to New Orleans
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It was like those war correspondent videos of Fallujah here in ABQ last year. It is the dumbest farking "tradition" and such a depressing start to the year.
 
