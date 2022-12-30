 Skip to content
(Good Morning America)   Babwa Wawa No Mowa   (goodmorningamerica.com) divider line
55
    More: Sad  
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
End of an era. RIP newslady.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
RIP Barbara Walters

RIP Barbara Walters
 
Raptavio
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Bawbwa has weft the buiwding.
 
COVID19 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Brooke Shields is sipping tea like Kermit right now
 
AsparagusFTW
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
She got that in right before the start of a new taxable year.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hasta wa vista, Babwa.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So long, news goddess.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I had no idea she was that old holy shiat
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
/ RIP.

/ RIP.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The View killed her.
 
Birnone
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Death ends the life of so many people.
 
Joe Stapler
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I was just thinking about her today.  I have no idea what brought that on.  Now she's dead.
 
French Rage
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hey local ABC station, we don't need to preempt Jeopardy for this.
 
Cythraul
  

Joe Stapler: I was just thinking about her today.  I have no idea what brought that on.  Now she's dead.


You should use your powers only for good.
 
hershy799
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
She was rumored to be suffering from dementia for a long time. I'm sure she's better off now.

/Tip of a hat to a pioneering woman

/Tip of a hat to a pioneering woman
 
AsparagusFTW
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hopefully this takes down The View.

Seriously, she can't be proud of that one.
 
Aquapope
  

Raptavio: Bawbwa has weft the buiwding.


Be vewwy quiet, she's hunting wabbits.

Sewiouswy, couldn't they put in a pictuwe of Giwda Wadner as Babwa Wawa, as a nod to hew cuwtuwal impact?
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Cheri Oteri did her great. RIP, Baba Wawa. 
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
R.I.P., trailblazer:


karsh.orgView Full Size
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


RIP
Seems Death is trying to take 2022 out on a high note it seems.  First Pele' now this with Pope Benedicts on deck
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
  

French Rage: Hey local ABC station, we don't need to preempt Jeopardy for this.


Jeopardy is on tape anyways.
 
GermanGoodness
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
RIP, Ms. Walters. You paved the way for so many women after you.  Thank you.

/Can't believe I finally got a Fark headline.
 
Nick el Ass [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If there was a hell Barbra would belongs there for making The View a reality, but the lady got lucky... and will return to the Earth.
 
contrapunctus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sean Connery on slapping women uncut😂
Youtube _YDqm7LXt2g


"Might get some female..."

Connery earned his hood pass with this.  Cold.
 
Snort
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So glad she defended Hollywood over rape allegations by Corey Feldman.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
She took the war on terrorism with her. Good for her.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
  

Joe Stapler: I was just thinking about her today.  I have no idea what brought that on.  Now she's dead.


You should spend more time in the pol tab. There's an orange faced guy worth your "thoughts".
 
ifky
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
RIP convenience store.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick el Ass [TotalFark]
  

hotrod2001: Pele


Pele is a good person and doesn't deserve to have his name on a list with a pope who coddled pedophiles.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Every news room editor that just aired the "In Memorium" reel is ripping their hair out.

/ One somehow mentioned Pele.

/ One somehow mentioned Pele.
 
thanksagainandagain
  

Badmoodman: R.I.P., trailblazer:


[karsh.org image 425x319]


Eeerhotic!
 

‘’ 9 minutes ago  

hotrod2001: [pbs.twimg.com image 400x400]

RIP
Seems Death is trying to take 2022 out on a high note it seems.  First Pele' now this with Pope Benedicts on deck


media.npr.orgView Full Size
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
  

hotrod2001: [pbs.twimg.com image 400x400]

RIP
Seems Death is trying to take 2022 out on a high note it seems.  First Pele' now this with Pope Benedicts on deck


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Fiction Fan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
R.I.P. Babs Bunny.

R.I.P. Babs Bunny.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
  

CrazyCurt: Every news room editor that just aired the "In Memorium" reel is ripping their hair out.

/ One somehow mentioned Pele.

/ One somehow mentioned Pele.


He was delicious.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Barbara Walters, Martin Luther King, and Anne Frank were all born in 1929.
 
Fiction Fan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
hotrod2001:

Seems Death is trying to take 2022 out on a high note it seems.  First Pele' now this with Pope Benedicts on deck

And yet, Mitch McConnell's batteries still have juice in them.
 
Fiction Fan
  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Barbara Walters, Martin Luther King, and Anne Frank were all born in 1929.


Ah, yes, I remember when Barbara gave her infamous "I have a dweem" speech and Anne Frank marched on Selma, Alabama. History is amazing.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Heck of a lady.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Mean lady made Patrick Swayze cry.
RIP news and interview legend.
 
Jackpot777
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


R.I.P SEND YOU BACK TO MOTHER IN A CARDBOARD BOX
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"If you were a tree, what tree you would be?"

"Planted."
 
Fiction Fan
  

Snort: So glad she defended Hollywood over rape allegations by Corey Feldman.



She killed Patrick Swayze. That took off some points.
 
Cythraul
  

Fiction Fan: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Barbara Walters, Martin Luther King, and Anne Frank were all born in 1929.

Ah, yes, I remember when Barbara gave her infamous "I have a dweem" speech and Anne Frank marched on Selma, Alabama. History is amazing.


Don't forget how Abe Lincoln was there instructing everyone how to use dildos.
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
She was a walking talking gossip rag.
Hopefully someone finds her little black book before the NYP.
 
Fiction Fan
  

hotrod2001: [pbs.twimg.com image 400x400]

RIP
Seems Death is trying to take 2022 out on a high note it seems.  First Pele' now this with Pope Benedicts on deck



That's a damn shame. I love his eggs.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
WaPo:

'At her death, she was either 93, as ABC reported, or 95. A birth certificate unearthed by her biographer pointed to the latter. A special ABC report did not give a cause of death.'
 
Gaythiest Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I loved Gilda Radner's Baba Wawa.
 
