(Some Guy)   "Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds." But snow?   (who13.com) divider line
    More: Fail, United States Postal Service, Iowa, Nancy McCabe, The Sun, USPS mail carrier, main Ford Dodge, Chuck Grassley, mail route  
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
What do you expect when you live in the middle of nowhere?
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Yeah

I think my fastest Amazon delivery has been 8 days
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Having done rural delivery for FedEx, I don't blame em for not going out there. It's a deathtrap
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
CLARE, Iowa

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Iowa%27s_4th_congressional_district

Shut the fark up you stupid coont.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"the main Ford Dodge post office"

Sure, down at the vehicle manufacturer post office.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I give  your level of hate for your fellow humans a B+
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pony Express drones
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: What do you expect when you live in the middle of nowhere?


This there.

The USPS is less than worthless outside of 30 miles from a major population center.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are not saying it is snow. The problem as they said, is understaffed. I would blow my stack if I didn't get my mail for that long.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird subby, weather was not mentioned at all in TFA. Nice fake news there, buddy. Way to help keep shiat honest.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't ask about Mrs. Cake.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


Your neighbors voted for the cut govt funding party you get a govt with cut funding.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: aleister_greynight: What do you expect when you live in the middle of nowhere?

This there.

The USPS is less than worthless outside of 30 miles from a major population center.


I live within the city limits of a 300,000 metro area, and USPS stopped by a whopping three times total to deliver mail to our street over the two weeks leading up to Christmas.

/local newspaper delivery now goes through USPS as well, which is completely useless when they finally get around to dropping off a week's worth of newspapers at once
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Frankly many places should just move to splitting areas into MWF and TThS delivery regions. I can wait an extra 24 hours for my junk mail.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
One of my local truck-nut, trump bumper sticker, MAGAT neighbors is constantly whining about the length of time to get mail.  Refuses to go paperless for bills, then complains about late bills in the overdue mail.  Carries on about gubmint workers always having vacation, but won't consider taking a job with any government agency.

My friend, unless you were forced at gunpoint to move here and forced to take the mortgage at gunpoint, you are your own problem, not the USPS.

Same with these rural folks.  You love the rural life, you better embrace all parts of it.  Or you are just an idjit.
 
