(ABC7 Los Angeles) Hero 🎵 But I would drive 500 miles / and I would drive 600 more / Just to be the Dad who drove a thousand miles to Denver in the storm 🎵   (abc7.com) divider line
16
•       •       •

demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You were told there'd be no math?
 
girlwiththedraggintutu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Very nice, subby. I'm singing along.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ba-da-ba-da-da!

Ba-da-ba-da-da!

Ba-da-ba-da-da!

Ba-da-ba-da-da!

Ba-da-da-dum-da-da-dum-da-da-dum-da-da-dum!

/Love that song
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ohh yea, and good on the dad.

/the sign of a good headline is the ability to completely sideline the actual article
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The butt nut!

The butt nut!

The butt nut!

The butt nut!
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's what dads do.
Good job dad.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ParadoxDice
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He had to.  Kowalski forgot his sunglasses.

Kowalski. Vanishing Point (1971)
Youtube 3nbIDneDpHo
 
robodog
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

demaL-demaL-yeH: You were told there'd be no math?


1100/15 = 73.3 mph average, even with 80 mph limits across a good chunk of the trip when you add fuel fillups, meals, and bathroom breaks that still makes getting there in 15 hours require speeding a bit, if you add in slowing down for the snow and the lower limit in CA that means speeding a LOT where conditions allowed.
 
pheelix
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SBinRR: That's what dads do.
Good job dad.


Yep. If my kids get in a situation like that, my response is simple: "OMW!"
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

robodog: demaL-demaL-yeH: You were told there'd be no math?

1100/15 = 73.3 mph average, even with 80 mph limits across a good chunk of the trip when you add fuel fillups, meals, and bathroom breaks that still makes getting there in 15 hours require speeding a bit, if you add in slowing down for the snow and the lower limit in CA that means speeding a LOT where conditions allowed.


I always do a little calculations that goes something like, "Does this bad choice only affect me, or will it hurt other people?"

Speeding in the middle of May, ok.  Speeding during a snowstorm at Christmas?  Hell no, the last thing I want to do is keep first responders away from their families.

I actually had that conversation with my kids recently.  "Hey guys, you are making a lot of bad choices and if you get hurt an ER doctor will need to spend Christmas with you instead of their family".  They thought about it and settled down.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

robodog: demaL-demaL-yeH: You were told there'd be no math?

1100/15 = 73.3 mph average, even with 80 mph limits across a good chunk of the trip when you add fuel fillups, meals, and bathroom breaks that still makes getting there in 15 hours require speeding a bit, if you add in slowing down for the snow and the lower limit in CA that means speeding a LOT where conditions allowed.


I just did a google driving thingy.  It said 1050.1 from Simi Valley to Denver.  Estimated time, 15.53 hours.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh my god!
I can't believe i drove farther than that, every year, for 5 years without an article written about me.
 
