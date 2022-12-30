 Skip to content
(YouTube) Hero ...And here are the Golden Javelin awards for Best Memes of 2022   (youtube.com) divider line
28
    More: Hero  
•       •       •

28 Comments     (+0 »)
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
philodough [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I must be old, as I refuse to watch a video about memes.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
philodough [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Part II

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
philodough [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: [Fark user image 425x575]


Let me guess, the small one is the dick and the big one is the asshole?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
brcc.brightspotgocdn.comView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dave2042
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Kalyco Jack: [Fark user image 425x575]

Let me guess, the small one is the dick and the big one is the asshole?


coont.

The smaller one that is, not you.  You're fine.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
assjuice
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Memes are a shortcut to thinking. fark your brain poison garbage.
 
6nome
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

assjuice: Memes are a shortcut to thinking. fark your brain poison garbage.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbaggins
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I got about 10 seconds into that video.  then skipped ahead a few minutes.  Watched another 7 seconds.  Then quit.

Ugh, that is so painful.  Don't do that again Fark.   That is like a hundred rickrolls all at once.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This guy was great 
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Cythraul
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

assjuice: Memes are a shortcut to thinking. fark your brain poison garbage.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

