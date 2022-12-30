 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   You want a toe? I can get you a toe   (yahoo.com) divider line
20
    More: Creepy, United States, MEXICO CITY, human skulls, central Mexico, Mexico, cardboard box, aluminum foil, Queretaro Intercontinental Airport  
•       •       •

214 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Dec 2022 at 11:35 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Last I checked, toes were the opposite end of the body from skulls.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
By 3pm?
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Rev.K: By 3pm?


With nail polish.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I mean, that's not hard. I can get you a toe. I can get you ten toes. The eleventh one? That would be hard.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Somebody in Manning, SC is thinking, "I wonder if UPS lost those skulls I ordered."
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Traditionally, it's four calling birds
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So, Eight Heads in a Duffel Bag was a documentary?
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Let this be a learning experience for all you wannabe smugglers.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Wrapping contraband in aluminum foil doesn't hide a damn thing.

But at least they didn't use peanut butter...
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Redh8t: Wrapping contraband in aluminum foil doesn't hide a damn thing.


laweekly.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Aimee Mann played the nihilist who donated her toe to get the money from Lebowski.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image image 425x252]
Aimee Mann played the nihilist who donated her toe to get the money from Lebowski.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This will not stand, man.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I take lungs now, gills come next week.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The foil keeps them fresh!
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
think bigger...
 
brilett
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Manning is finallyfamous for something.
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mangoose: I mean, that's not hard. I can get you a toe. I can get you ten toes. The eleventh one? That would be hard.


*ahem*

hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
mithras_angel
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wasn't this the opening of the very first episode of Bones?
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.