(Twitter)   Even the baggage is fed up with Southwest's shiat   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's a $25 luggage recovery fee right there.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sky Chefs driver is just, "nah, not my job"
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Them's some good wheels.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

LordOfThePings: Sky Chefs driver is just, "nah, not my job"


They probably didn't see it, being drunk on all the Skyy Vodka singles they stole from the galley carts as they are.
 
djkutch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Music is spot on.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fuck it, I'll walk.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I really didn't appreciate you leaving me in the middle of the f*cking taxiway in the f*cking cold with f*cking baggage tags meant for f*cking San Diego. I want a f*cking ride right f*cking now. A f*cking Boeing. A f*cking Airbus. A f*cking Embraer. A f*cking Cessna. One f*cking cargo space with straps.

I want a f*cking ride right f*cking now.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know somebody stuck in STL by Southwest.  Their baggage arrived at Denver a couple of days ago, and was just sent back to them in STL via Fed Ex...what a shiatshow.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The power of the Southwest "Ding" sound knows no limits?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djkutch: Music is spot on.


Yep, that wa perfect...
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, you can't fault luggage for noping out on Southwest.
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'll get to Poughkeepsie myself"
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll take the blonde, you take the one in the turban.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djkutch: Music is spot on.


If someone had been chasing it down  then it would have called for Yakety Sax.
 
munko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
very funny.  would watch again.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bag was free at last, but wasn't one of those 2 bags that could fly free.
 
Compact Travel Size
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You and your fancy four-wheel spinner bag may scoff at me and my old school two-wheel bag, especially since part of one of the wheels got ripped off (thanks, American), but you won't see my bag gliding rebelliously along like this, it is much better behaved and/or barely capable of rolling.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am so glad I stopped flying with Southwest years ago.  Alaska Airlines, FTW.

/Also glad I never have to fly anywhere for Thanksgiving or Christmas.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You baggage is now free to wander the country.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I would love to know if the bag was actually moving east.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I think I've seen this footage before but then not impossible it happened again.

/ Date posted doesn't quite mean date videoed.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

djkutch: Music is spot on.


It's the obvious choice, but sometimes things are obvious because they're objectively right.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
No one cares about your Dockers.
 
th0th [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: And I really didn't appreciate you leaving me in the middle of the f*cking taxiway in the f*cking cold with f*cking baggage tags meant for f*cking San Diego. I want a f*cking ride right f*cking now. A f*cking Boeing. A f*cking Airbus. A f*cking Embraer. A f*cking Cessna. One f*cking cargo space with straps.

I want a f*cking ride right f*cking now.


Just be happy someone didn't pick you up by your testicles.  If you have them.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Like R2D2 fleeing some stormtroopers.
 
nytmare
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: I think I've seen this footage before but then not impossible it happened again.

/ Date posted doesn't quite mean date videoed.


This video made the rounds a year ago.

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x863se8
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: I would love to know if the bag was actually moving east.


If this is DFW gate D23, it's headed north.

I'm not sure but it looks like it.
 
6nome
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That baggage is gonna have PTSD.
 
clkeagle [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Them's some good wheels.


My first thought was that this is a better advertisement for the suitcase (or the supplier that made the casters) than it is an indictment of Southwest.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It probably got to its destination before the passenger it belonged to.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

nytmare: CrazyCurt: I think I've seen this footage before but then not impossible it happened again.

/ Date posted doesn't quite mean date videoed.

This video made the rounds a year ago.

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x863se8


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
starlost
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It is a ad for the new Brittney Griner suitcase collection.
 
