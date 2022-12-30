 Skip to content
(CNN)   It's the end of the year, and you know what that means: IT'S PARDONIN' TIME   (cnn.com) divider line
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Pretty innocuous stuff here.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He didn't pardon Hunter Biden? What kind of corrupt POTUS is he anyway?
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

make me some tea: He didn't pardon Hunter Biden? What kind of corrupt POTUS is he anyway?


Idiot probably didn't even take the bribes he could have gotten
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Republican Presidents:

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

make me some tea: He didn't pardon Hunter Biden? What kind of corrupt POTUS is he anyway?


Something big is gonna drop on Friday.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Rudy? No? Then I'm good.
 
dustman81
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Searching for "TRUMP".....

"TRUMP" not found

/Sorry, Donnie. Better luck next year
 
gonegirl
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Back when I used to do background checks, pardons were always a trip to run into. You still have the crime on your record, but with big ol "PARDONED" messages stamped all over it. Most were governor's/state pardons, but occasionally you'd run into a presidential one: I specifically remember a guy who'd received one for being one of those mailmen who lose their shiat and start hoarding mail.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well howdy pardoner.
 
genner
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ less than a minute ago  
In 2019, then-President Donald Trump pardoned two former service members and restored the rank of a third who were accused of much more serious crimes than Flores

War crimes.  Say it.
 
