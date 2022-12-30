 Skip to content
(NPR)   The GQP will have a much louder voice on climate change issues once it takes over the House. So get ready for all that LALALALALA I CAN'T HEAR YOU to really shift into high gear   (npr.org) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's called "global warming".
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When they say oversight, what they really me is  giveaways to corporate "climate consulting" firms.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assume they will push polucies that hasten humankind's demise. It's kinda their thing.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My fear is this one:

changing environmental permitting to make construction easier,

Now, I'm in full agreement that it should NOT take 10 years or whatever to get approval for a nuclear plant... but there are things they need to find out... like... "will this blow up and kill everyone in a 25 mile radius?" "Geology" "right type of building materials" etc etc all that...

They need to find a way to make that process speedier, but cover every eventuality because of all the possible horrible things that could go wrong.

But, I have a feeling the Republican plan will be. SLASH ALL REGULATIONS! BUILD AS MANY AS YOU WANT YEEEEEEEEEE HAWWWWWWWWWWWW

But then we'll all be dead and why would we have to worry about anything after that?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so prepare for everything to get worse.
 
Jeff Van Fooks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly at this point go for it. Loon at what doing that has done for you in 2022. They're losing and will keep losing as they kill more of their base and double down on easily disproven lies.
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: It's called "global warming".


It's one of those things that's too complicated for a lot of people to understand, and a whole whack of others simply refuse to.  So we change the terminology to help them understand and then that becomes proof the whole thing was a scam in the first place.

/Doesn't matter, reality will assert itself.  All they're doing is ensuring we suffer more when it does.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, so much for saving lake Mead. Lost Vegas is gonna be one hell of a confusing legend for future generations to find out in that desert tho.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: My fear is this one:

changing environmental permitting to make construction easier,

Now, I'm in full agreement that it should NOT take 10 years or whatever to get approval for a nuclear plant... but there are things they need to find out... like... "will this blow up and kill everyone in a 25 mile radius?" "Geology" "right type of building materials" etc etc all that...

They need to find a way to make that process speedier, but cover every eventuality because of all the possible horrible things that could go wrong.

But, I have a feeling the Republican plan will be. SLASH ALL REGULATIONS! BUILD AS MANY AS YOU WANT YEEEEEEEEEE HAWWWWWWWWWWWW

But then we'll all be dead and why would we have to worry about anything after that?


At least there's a bright side at the end.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, it's been those darn libs that have been preventing them from taking action on climate change. Also enjoying delicious pizza.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fact that this is even somehow a debate and not an issue for the global courts for crimes against humanity is everything wrong with this world

It's not the GOP, it's everyone. Until we start treating the perpetrators of continued mass greenhouse emissions and pollution as actual war criminals deserving the same fate as the Nazis at The Hague, then we are all complicit

Simply put, this is not a matter for the US Congress to decide, it's a matter for everyone in this world who wants to contribute to be able to inhabit this planet to stand up and take whatever action is bebedsaru to put an end to this clear and obvious threat to our ability to exist
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So poison the ocean some more or just go after fresh water in places that don't support the GQP.
Why not both.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Well, so much for saving lake Mead. Lost Vegas is gonna be one hell of a confusing legend for future generations to find out in that desert tho.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
boozehat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petey4335: Weaver95: Well, so much for saving lake Mead. Lost Vegas is gonna be one hell of a confusing legend for future generations to find out in that desert tho.

[Fark user image 425x191]


That looks more like Reno than Vegas.
 
YixilTesiphon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're going to pretend they have serious ideas for about ten minutes, then they'll turn on The Hunter Biden Show and keep it on until 2024.
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
get ready for the media to forget how many of them are outright seditious traitors, and start pretending they're all sober, serious, statesmen.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

boozehat: Petey4335: Weaver95: Well, so much for saving lake Mead. Lost Vegas is gonna be one hell of a confusing legend for future generations to find out in that desert tho.

That looks more like Reno than Vegas.

[Fark user image 425x191]

That looks more like Reno than Vegas.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's almost as if the POTUS needs to declare it an emergency.
 
Cheron
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Unleash Greta

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Northern
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: My fear is this one:

changing environmental permitting to make construction easier,

Now, I'm in full agreement that it should NOT take 10 years or whatever to get approval for a nuclear plant... but there are things they need to find out... like... "will this blow up and kill everyone in a 25 mile radius?" "Geology" "right type of building materials" etc etc all that...

They need to find a way to make that process speedier, but cover every eventuality because of all the possible horrible things that could go wrong.

But, I have a feeling the Republican plan will be. SLASH ALL REGULATIONS! BUILD AS MANY AS YOU WANT YEEEEEEEEEE HAWWWWWWWWWWWW

But then we'll all be dead and why would we have to worry about anything after that?


Siemens has designed factory built small reactors.  The idea is for a power station to utilize many of these smaller reactors rather than one large reactor.
These smaller reactors also use up almost 80% of the fuel where older ones only use 25%.
So much safer and efficient.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Northern: NewportBarGuy: My fear is this one:

changing environmental permitting to make construction easier,

Now, I'm in full agreement that it should NOT take 10 years or whatever to get approval for a nuclear plant... but there are things they need to find out... like... "will this blow up and kill everyone in a 25 mile radius?" "Geology" "right type of building materials" etc etc all that...

They need to find a way to make that process speedier, but cover every eventuality because of all the possible horrible things that could go wrong.

But, I have a feeling the Republican plan will be. SLASH ALL REGULATIONS! BUILD AS MANY AS YOU WANT YEEEEEEEEEE HAWWWWWWWWWWWW

But then we'll all be dead and why would we have to worry about anything after that?

Siemens has designed factory built small reactors.  The idea is for a power station to utilize many of these smaller reactors rather than one large reactor.
These smaller reactors also use up almost 80% of the fuel where older ones only use 25%.
So much safer and efficient.


Wasn't Rolls Royce doing something similar?
 
firefly212
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: My fear is this one:

changing environmental permitting to make construction easier,

Now, I'm in full agreement that it should NOT take 10 years or whatever to get approval for a nuclear plant... but there are things they need to find out... like... "will this blow up and kill everyone in a 25 mile radius?" "Geology" "right type of building materials" etc etc all that...

They need to find a way to make that process speedier, but cover every eventuality because of all the possible horrible things that could go wrong.

But, I have a feeling the Republican plan will be. SLASH ALL REGULATIONS! BUILD AS MANY AS YOU WANT YEEEEEEEEEE HAWWWWWWWWWWWW

But then we'll all be dead and why would we have to worry about anything after that?


Tbh, I think now is the time to ease permitting on nuclear fission power plants a little, and put in place a framework for fast-tracking nuclear fusion power plants as the technology progresses. If (in the future) people are proposing a known safe design of fusion  powerplant, they should generally be permitted in a year or less. We need to hasten our end of dependence on oil, coal, and LNG... the sooner we can bring cleaner alternatives online, the better.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's called Leftist politicians lining their pockets with bullshiat money making schemes like carbon credit swaps rather than actually pass legislation to actually curb pollution. 

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There is room for legitimate oversight, but not from any organization that tried to violently overthrow the government in 2021 and peacefully overthrow it for months beforehand.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Global climate change is a fugazi. It's the freight train coming down the tracks that will keep on coming no matter how many BBs you decide to shoot at it.

I don't like it, but you're not getting 8 billion people to agree to give up modernity to save this planet. Enjoy the time you have and live it up to the fullest. You're only here for about a century anyways. Let it be someone else's problem to adapt and overcome.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Northern: NewportBarGuy: My fear is this one:

changing environmental permitting to make construction easier,

Now, I'm in full agreement that it should NOT take 10 years or whatever to get approval for a nuclear plant... but there are things they need to find out... like... "will this blow up and kill everyone in a 25 mile radius?" "Geology" "right type of building materials" etc etc all that...

They need to find a way to make that process speedier, but cover every eventuality because of all the possible horrible things that could go wrong.

But, I have a feeling the Republican plan will be. SLASH ALL REGULATIONS! BUILD AS MANY AS YOU WANT YEEEEEEEEEE HAWWWWWWWWWWWW

But then we'll all be dead and why would we have to worry about anything after that?

Siemens has designed factory built small reactors.  The idea is for a power station to utilize many of these smaller reactors rather than one large reactor.
These smaller reactors also use up almost 80% of the fuel where older ones only use 25%.
So much safer and efficient.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What If We Stopped Pretending?: The climate apocalypse is coming. To prepare for it, we need to admit that we can't prevent it.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Global climate change is a fugazi. It's the freight train coming down the tracks that will keep on coming no matter how many BBs you decide to shoot at it.

I don't like it, but you're not getting 8 billion people to agree to give up modernity to save this planet. Enjoy the time you have and live it up to the fullest. You're only here for about a century anyways. Let it be someone else's problem to adapt and overcome.


lol.
 
YixilTesiphon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Dadoody: It's called Leftist politicians lining their pockets with bullshiat money making schemes like carbon credit swaps rather than actually pass legislation to actually curb pollution. 

[i.imgflip.com image 479x336]


What legislation, opposed by Democrats, do you think would actually curb pollution?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I was wondering how long it would to start blaming democrats and the deniers to show up.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

YixilTesiphon: Dadoody: It's called Leftist politicians lining their pockets with bullshiat money making schemes like carbon credit swaps rather than actually pass legislation to actually curb pollution. 

What legislation, opposed by Democrats, do you think would actually curb pollution? 

[i.imgflip.com image 479x336]

What legislation, opposed by Democrats, do you think would actually curb pollution?


The Green New Deal?
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: I was wondering how long it would to start blaming democrats and the deniers to show up.


Definitely not a denier. Anthropomorphic Global Climate Change is happening. All around us. I just accept that the political intransigence is so systemically ingrained that nothing will ever get done to even make a small dent in the coming shiatstorm.

You may say that's pessimistic, I say, loook at the last 30 years with Kyoto, Paris, and COP and then realize that global emissions have only grown and are projected to grow when the scientists themselves say we need to not only be carbon neutral by 2050, but that we need to be sequestering carbon at rates similar to what we're emitting to have a snowballs chance in hell of righting the ship.

Well, if you take the last 30 years and think optimistically that the aforementioned actions are going to happen ... even in the face of 3 billion people in Asia coming into the global middle class, well, you are certainly someone that sees a glass of warm piss and calls it a nice beer. 🍺
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Cheron: Unleash Greta

[Fark user image image 275x183]


Michael Jackson would be pissed to know she got the nose he wanted for free!
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Dadoody: It's called Leftist politicians lining their pockets with bullshiat money making schemes like carbon credit swaps rather than actually pass legislation to actually curb pollution. 

[i.imgflip.com image 479x336]


The left makes policy that makes money while kinda-but-not-really helping.

The right makes policy that makes money while purposefully making things worse.

Both are morally bankrupt, but only one is actively trying to harm me.

I'd rather be misled than plotted against.
I'd rather be lied to than subjugated.
A third thing goes here.

Tip: using the "it's called" device followed by an entire sentence makes you look silly. Keep that shiat concise.

It's called brevity.

Happy New Beer.
 
