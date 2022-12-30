 Skip to content
(ABC7Amarillo)   "Dude, I think we're being followed. They must want the weed. Let's call the cops on them"   (abc7amarillo.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suppose if all criminals were this dumb we wouldn't need smart cops.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Sounds like a pretty methed up situation.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
We're Being Followed
Youtube 81NWeyz7e8E
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I suppose if all criminals were this dumb we wouldn't need smart cops.


It's meth - by late stage addiction you are no longer thinking like a sane human at all.  It goes beyond dumb into flat out batshiat
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

LewDux: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/81NWeyz7e8E]


"Don't look, just play cool."

/I wanted to post that! :(
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Dave's not here!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I know this is a joke for everyone.  But. The courts and cops attitudes only make for more crime. And that kind of smug and indifference should not be acceptable.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They pulled a literal "they're coming right at us".
 
scanman61
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
According to the sheriff's office, the suspects were high on meth and having a paranoid episode as a result.
Sheriff Chanze Fowler said the suspects had been up for three days straight.

Amphetamine psychosis....the classics never go out of fashion
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"The weed? I have my best men transporting it. They won't sleep until the job is done!"
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Lambskincoat: I suppose if all criminals were this dumb we wouldn't need smart cops.

It's meth - by late stage addiction you are no longer thinking like a sane human at all.  It goes beyond dumb into flat out batshiat


But you had the wherewithal to get 129 pounds of weed? And not immediately trade it for meth?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Never pay mind or succumb to weed paranoia. It will only lead to bad times
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Lambskincoat: I suppose if all criminals were this dumb we wouldn't need smart cops.

It's meth - by late stage addiction you are no longer thinking like a sane human at all.  It goes beyond dumb into flat out batshiat

But you had the wherewithal to get 129 pounds of weed? And not immediately trade it for meth?


These are the people that decide to spend all day and half the night stealing low end shiat and selling it to shady bastards - risking jail/serious harm in a doing so - to avoid having to get a job that takes up maybe 8 hours and pays better.  You were saying?

/the weed was also likely part of a transaction they were not the ultimate owners of
//even the seriously spegat do understand "Fark with me and you're dogmeat." if it's emphasized with examples
///someone is very irritated with them right now
 
