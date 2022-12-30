 Skip to content
(Seattle Times)   Article asks "will Seattle ever reclaim its status as a vibrant superstar city". In related news, somebody apparently thinks Seattle had "vibrant superstar city" status at some point in its past   (seattletimes.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Erma Gerdd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, it did. And I think still dose.
The 1962 world's fair. Was a big deal.
They built the "SPACE NEEDLE"
Which was the model for Modernism and the "JETSONS".
Also...MONORAIL!

SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Derpy headline with a derpy link.

At least there is balance.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

I think it's the Fark redirector, I clear my cookies when my browser closes and was able to open the page   https://www.seattletimes.com/pacific-nw-magazine/will-seattle-ever-reclaim-its-status-as-a-vibrant-superstar-city/
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It was "Jet City" until the yuppies showed up and started talking about umbrellas and Emerald City and traffic went to shiat.   I still love it, though.  Not sure how I feel about the reopened Smoke Shop (a venerable dive bar in Ballard).

It's still Jet City to me.

Queensrÿche - Jet City Woman (Official Music Video)
Youtube EHapAsmvGEU
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's the pesto of cities...
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I suggest decriminalized cocaine.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's gonna be all mixed use buildings before long.  Starbox on the street, condos up top.

If you want what Seattle thinks it is, you go to Portland.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I don't think most people here want "vibrant superstar" anything. And I say that with love.

It's gone through a lot of changes, but, it's a city. It's supposed to.  Even the old nordic farks grumbling in Ballard displaced the culture that came before them too.

/fark off with your umbrellas though
 
Summoner101
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Nobody goes there anymore.  It's too crowded.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Nope, the link from Fark goes to the paywall redirect. You can extract the actual link from it, but it has nothing to do with cookies.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sounds to me like someone managed to ignore the entire late 80's and 90's. Probably a boomer thing, to hate grunge and rap
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I think it's a metaphor for living in Seattle
 
Summoner101
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The upside though is Seattle finally got its act together to build light rail at least twenty years later than needed.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Seattle Freeze is real to me, dammit
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Good catch.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

/Seattleite
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Rent Party: It's gonna be all mixed use buildings before long.  Starbox on the street, condos up top.

If you want what Seattle thinks it is, you go to Portland.


But...Portland doesn't have the Sound and the Olympics (yeah, yeah, Mt. Hood...fine).   I live in Oregon and PDX is a place I have to get through to get to Seattle.   But I'm in the fishing industry.  Seattle is our beating heart from Alaska to Oregon.   Even down here, we still have to drive to Seattle to get some stuff done.

I knew, in the mid-80s that when some national rag named Seattle the best city to live in, that that would not be good.  And it was/is bad.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Nope, the link from Fark goes to the paywall redirect. You can extract the actual link from it, but it has nothing to do with cookies.


k
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Forgot Mt. Rainier!   There is an old picture of Seattle, with the Space Needle in th foreground and Rainier in the background.   No skyscrapers.  B & W.  It hangs on our living room wall.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Are you kidding? For a decade it was literally the coolest place in the goddamn universe. Hands freaking down.


/then Portland took #1...
 
