(AOL)   It turns out this resort's pool wasn't for "whites only". I wonder if these white men are embarrassed now   (aol.com) divider line
61
61 Comments     (+0 »)
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But South Africa is postracial! They even had a black president!
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nintenfreak: But South Africa is postracial! They even had a black president!


Old habits die hard, ask the USA.
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't you get the memo that racism is bad?
 
Erma Gerdd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do these racist asshats live in South Africa? This happened at a resort which makes me think they're tourists. Because if not, I seriously doubt they will appear for their court hearing on the 25th.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Erma Gerdd: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 435x250]


FREE SOUTH AFRICA YOU DUMB SON OF A biatch!!!
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mistahtom: Didn't you get the memo that racism is bad?


Someone tried to tweet it out, but their account was deleted soon afterwards.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three white men were arrested after attacking two Black teenagers

I imagine that they would've just cursed under their breath if there were 3 black teenagers.
 
LovesToSpooge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody ask Elon Musk how he feels about this policy.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of this incident in the US in 1964.  Hotel manager pours acid in pool because of black people swimming in it.  58 years ago though - I guess some of the younger people in the pool might still remember it.
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrshowrules: Reminds me of this incident in the US in 1964.  Hotel manager pours acid in pool because of black people swimming in it.  58 years ago though - I guess some of the younger people in the pool might still remember it.
[1.bp.blogspot.com image 850x1018]


It does make me feel better knowing that guy is long since dead and rotting in the ground
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Do these racist asshats live in South Africa? This happened at a resort which makes me think they're tourists. Because if not, I seriously doubt they will appear for their court hearing on the 25th.


Not tourists (from outside S. A.) as the one charged with attempted murder was released on bail.
 
Mogani
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrshowrules: Reminds me of this incident in the US in 1964.  Hotel manager pours acid in pool because of black people swimming in it.  58 years ago though - I guess some of the younger people in the pool might still remember it.
[1.bp.blogspot.com image 850x1018]


good lord that is horrible. wtf is seriously wrong with people that they can't handle black people near them that they resort to that kind of thing thinking it is okay to do in their mind?
 
noitsnot
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's a miracle nobody got impaled on one of those fence stakes.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: But South Africa is postracial! They even had a black president!


tell that to every white south african i've ever met.
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Easy Reader
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Reminds me of this incident in the US in 1964.  Hotel manager pours acid in pool because of black people swimming in it.  58 years ago though - I guess some of the younger people in the pool might still remember it.
[1.bp.blogspot.com image 850x1018]


I've always wondered why that guy had all those jugs of acid on hand.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: mrshowrules: Reminds me of this incident in the US in 1964.  Hotel manager pours acid in pool because of black people swimming in it.  58 years ago though - I guess some of the younger people in the pool might still remember it.
[1.bp.blogspot.com image 850x1018]

It does make me feel better knowing that guy is long since dead and rotting in the ground


It makes me queasy that, with a few votes here and there in 2024, this could come back and be upheld judicially and legislatively.
 
nicholas m schumacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: mrshowrules: Reminds me of this incident in the US in 1964.  Hotel manager pours acid in pool because of black people swimming in it.  58 years ago though - I guess some of the younger people in the pool might still remember it.
[1.bp.blogspot.com image 850x1018]

It does make me feel better knowing that guy is long since dead and rotting in the ground


Maybe somebody should get that casket opened up and pour some acid in it.
 
BlousyBrown [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: But South Africa is postracial! They even had a black president!


Oh goddammit
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Three white men were arrested after attacking two Black teenagers

I imagine that they would've just cursed under their breath if there were 3 black teenagers.


Maybe not!  Apartheid is when a racist minority oppresses a racist majority. And plenty of the events in South Africa's Truth and Reconciliation Commission were about a handful of white police being violent in Black-only towns and neighbourhood, without backup. The difference isn't numbers, but how armed the minority is. If there were 5 Black teenagers, 3 racist Akfrikaners would just pick up pool furniture and give an armed beatdown.

Less pedantically - those lily white dudes are at least 30, and the teenagers could be anywhere from 14-18 by their looks. A 40-year-old bricklayer is still gonna lay a 15-year old-teen out flat if the bricklayer can clock the kid in the jaw. The 40-year-old will make his sugar baby rub Ben Gay on his shoulder afterward for a week, and the teen will heal the bruise in a day. But in the moment? The bricklayer just might win his shiatty fight, which is part of the reason guys with grey hairs aren't allowed to pick on youth.

Another sad part of this, is those teens, and their entire high school, are going to remember this incident forever. They will never trust a peace process. But when they form a Separatiste political organization, at least they will have an awesome name in congress: The Pool Party.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Reminds me of this incident in the US in 1964.  Hotel manager pours acid in pool because of black people swimming in it.  58 years ago though - I guess some of the younger people in the pool might still remember it.
[1.bp.blogspot.com image 850x1018]


Sometimes one person can make a difference.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

replacementcool: Nintenfreak: But South Africa is postracial! They even had a black president!

tell that to every white south african i've ever met.


My ex-in-laws had some neighbors that they were chummy with. He was South African and she said "I still consider myself Rhodesian".

A lot of things clicked into place when I heard that.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mogani: mrshowrules: Reminds me of this incident in the US in 1964.  Hotel manager pours acid in pool because of black people swimming in it.  58 years ago though - I guess some of the younger people in the pool might still remember it.
[1.bp.blogspot.com image 850x1018]

good lord that is horrible. wtf is seriously wrong with people that they can't handle black people near them that they resort to that kind of thing thinking it is okay to do in their mind?


No - it's not ok.  It's obligatory.  Or those slurs will start thinking they're people and the white race will be overwhelmed.  It's the duty of any white man to do their part in keeping them in their place.  Plus it's fun to use a slur as a punching bag so that's a bonus - that will teach them as well.  Twofer.  That is what they think

/it's called Evil
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: mrshowrules: Reminds me of this incident in the US in 1964.  Hotel manager pours acid in pool because of black people swimming in it.  58 years ago though - I guess some of the younger people in the pool might still remember it.
[1.bp.blogspot.com image 850x1018]

It does make me feel better knowing that guy is long since dead and rotting in the ground


Do you like irony?

The dude is James Brock the hotel is The Monson Resort

Eventually the courts forced Brock and his colleagues to integrate their businesses, and soon after he did, the Monson was firebombed by the KKK


Oh he isn't long dead, died in 2007

https://www.legacy.com/us/obituaries/staugustine/name/james-brock-obituary?id=8442843
 
nitropissering
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Let's go to a resort.
Ok
Nice pool, I declare it whites only.

Black teenagers at the pool- What? lol!
 
replacementcool
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

JessieL: replacementcool: Nintenfreak: But South Africa is postracial! They even had a black president!

tell that to every white south african i've ever met.

My ex-in-laws had some neighbors that they were chummy with. He was South African and she said "I still consider myself Rhodesian".

A lot of things clicked into place when I heard that.


there's a lot of "expat" south africans in my country, i guess they all left when apartheid ended. But I swear to god i hear that accent and I start expecting the racism to flow moments later.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/i'm a white guy, but i must admit i enjoy it when whitey gets his come-uppance
 
Dadoody
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
white people. 

y u like this?
 
jlee4677 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Artists United Against Apartheid - Sun City
Youtube aopKk56jM-I
is it time to break this out again?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: [Fark user image image 850x400]

/i'm a white guy, but i must admit i enjoy it when whitey gets his come-uppance


Have you taken a genetic test?
White Supremacist Learns He's 14% Black
Youtube ptSZnTtGCQA


14% Black so less than 88% White
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Racism sucks.  Hope the fukers rot in jail

That aside, who in the hell puts a fence like that next to a recreation area?  It look likes it was designed by the same person who designed the sets for the movie Event Horizon.

s.yimg.comView Full Size


theasc.comView Full Size


/ <LIFE GUARD WHISTLE> no rough-housing by the stabby pool fence!
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Anyway since I brought DNA tests is there any store nought kit that will tell me if I have Neanderthal DNA
I really don't want to be 100 homo sapien
 
Bf+
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Oh... I just assumed this was in Iowa.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The assault took place on Sunday, Dec. 25

Do you want to make baby Jesus cry?
Because that's how you make baby Jesus cry.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
A 33-year-old and 47-year-old are each facing a common assault charge and crimen injuria charge

crimen injuria is a serious charge.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Easy Reader: mrshowrules: Reminds me of this incident in the US in 1964.  Hotel manager pours acid in pool because of black people swimming in it.  58 years ago though - I guess some of the younger people in the pool might still remember it.
[1.bp.blogspot.com image 850x1018]

I've always wondered why that guy had all those jugs of acid on hand.


The Wikipedia article says it was muriatic acid, which can be used in swimming pools for removing algae or for pH control - but not like that, of course.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1964_Monson_Motor_Lodge_protests
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Pants full of macaroni!!: [Fark user image image 850x400]

/i'm a white guy, but i must admit i enjoy it when whitey gets his come-uppance

Have you taken a genetic test?
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ptSZnTtGCQA]

14% Black so less than 88% White


Heh.  You know what?  It wouldn't bother me in the slightest.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: Racism sucks.  Hope the fukers rot in jail

That aside, who in the hell puts a fence like that next to a recreation area?  It look likes it was designed by the same person who designed the sets for the movie Event Horizon.

[s.yimg.com image 850x478]

[theasc.com image 850x478]

/ <LIFE GUARD WHISTLE> no rough-housing by the stabby pool fence!


Man, you didn't even smart my post. Harsh.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

spongeboob: scottydoesntknow: mrshowrules: Reminds me of this incident in the US in 1964.  Hotel manager pours acid in pool because of black people swimming in it.  58 years ago though - I guess some of the younger people in the pool might still remember it.
[1.bp.blogspot.com image 850x1018]

It does make me feel better knowing that guy is long since dead and rotting in the ground

Do you like irony?

The dude is James Brock the hotel is The Monson Resort

Eventually the courts forced Brock and his colleagues to integrate their businesses, and soon after he did, the Monson was firebombed by the KKK


Oh he isn't long dead, died in 2007

https://www.legacy.com/us/obituaries/staugustine/name/james-brock-obituary?id=8442843


Well, that obituary was complete horseshiat.
"He was always the life of the party and never knew a stranger."

So he poured acid on his friends?
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
FTFA: Toward the end of the video, another man grabs the other teen in a headlock and pulls him into the pool. The man is seen holding the teen's head under water when the video ends.

The men were trying to prevent the Black teens from swimming in a "whites only " pool"

///these white supremacists aren't known for their strong logical skills, are they?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: Racism sucks.  Hope the fukers rot in jail

That aside, who in the hell puts a fence like that next to a recreation area?  It look likes it was designed by the same person who designed the sets for the movie Event Horizon.

[s.yimg.com image 850x478]

[theasc.com image 850x478]

/ <LIFE GUARD WHISTLE> no rough-housing by the stabby pool fence!


I bet it keeps people from jumping off the roof into the pool.  And they don't have a pigeon problem.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: spongeboob: scottydoesntknow: mrshowrules: Reminds me of this incident in the US in 1964.  Hotel manager pours acid in pool because of black people swimming in it.  58 years ago though - I guess some of the younger people in the pool might still remember it.
[1.bp.blogspot.com image 850x1018]

It does make me feel better knowing that guy is long since dead and rotting in the ground

Do you like irony?

The dude is James Brock the hotel is The Monson Resort

Eventually the courts forced Brock and his colleagues to integrate their businesses, and soon after he did, the Monson was firebombed by the KKK


Oh he isn't long dead, died in 2007

https://www.legacy.com/us/obituaries/staugustine/name/james-brock-obituary?id=8442843

Well, that obituary was complete horseshiat.
"He was always the life of the party and never knew a stranger."

So he poured acid on his friends?


It was the 60's.  I thought that's how everyone partied back then.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: Racism sucks.  Hope the fukers rot in jail

That aside, who in the hell puts a fence like that next to a recreation area?  It look likes it was designed by the same person who designed the sets for the movie Event Horizon.

[s.yimg.com image 850x478]

[theasc.com image 850x478]

/ <LIFE GUARD WHISTLE> no rough-housing by the stabby pool fence!


It's like a Ridiculousness video waiting to happen.
 
inner ted
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Natalie Portmanteau: spongeboob: scottydoesntknow: mrshowrules: Reminds me of this incident in the US in 1964.  Hotel manager pours acid in pool because of black people swimming in it.  58 years ago though - I guess some of the younger people in the pool might still remember it.
[1.bp.blogspot.com image 850x1018]

It does make me feel better knowing that guy is long since dead and rotting in the ground

Do you like irony?

The dude is James Brock the hotel is The Monson Resort

Eventually the courts forced Brock and his colleagues to integrate their businesses, and soon after he did, the Monson was firebombed by the KKK


Oh he isn't long dead, died in 2007

https://www.legacy.com/us/obituaries/staugustine/name/james-brock-obituary?id=8442843

Well, that obituary was complete horseshiat.
"He was always the life of the party and never knew a stranger."

So he poured acid on his friends?

It was the 60's.  I thought that's how everyone partied back then.


And then there's this asshole
 
FarkingReading [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The white asshole falling into the pool was so satisfying.
 
jst3p
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I am pretty shocked. Smoking at the pool is really that common in South Africa?
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Welcome to our ool. Notice there is no B in it. Please keep it that way."
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Natalie Portmanteau: spongeboob: scottydoesntknow: mrshowrules: Reminds me of this incident in the US in 1964.  Hotel manager pours acid in pool because of black people swimming in it.  58 years ago though - I guess some of the younger people in the pool might still remember it.
[1.bp.blogspot.com image 850x1018]

It does make me feel better knowing that guy is long since dead and rotting in the ground

Do you like irony?

The dude is James Brock the hotel is The Monson Resort

Eventually the courts forced Brock and his colleagues to integrate their businesses, and soon after he did, the Monson was firebombed by the KKK


Oh he isn't long dead, died in 2007

https://www.legacy.com/us/obituaries/staugustine/name/james-brock-obituary?id=8442843

Well, that obituary was complete horseshiat.
"He was always the life of the party and never knew a stranger."

So he poured acid on his friends?

It was the 60's.  I thought that's how everyone partied back then.


You are to comedy what Ted Nugent is to comedy.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: spongeboob: scottydoesntknow: mrshowrules: Reminds me of this incident in the US in 1964.  Hotel manager pours acid in pool because of black people swimming in it.  58 years ago though - I guess some of the younger people in the pool might still remember it.
[1.bp.blogspot.com image 850x1018]

It does make me feel better knowing that guy is long since dead and rotting in the ground

Do you like irony?

The dude is James Brock the hotel is The Monson Resort

Eventually the courts forced Brock and his colleagues to integrate their businesses, and soon after he did, the Monson was firebombed by the KKK


Oh he isn't long dead, died in 2007

https://www.legacy.com/us/obituaries/staugustine/name/james-brock-obituary?id=8442843

Well, that obituary was complete horseshiat.
"He was always the life of the party and never knew a stranger."

So he poured acid on his friends?


How often do you see an honest obit?


I should really write my own and stipulate in my will it be published
 
